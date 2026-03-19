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Hypocrisy Alert: Iranian Regime Bigwigs' Children Now Professors at Elite Unis Shaping American Minds

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on March 19, 2026
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This one will probably cause a double take. Iranian regime leaders are sending their kids to teach yours in America. That seems dangerous. 

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Iranian leaders call the US the “Great Satan” and burn effigies of President Donald Trump in the streets — but that doesn’t stop them sending their kids over here to learn.

Children of regime leaders and bigwigs are at prestigious universities across the US, including University of Massachusetts, New York’s Union College and George Washington University, The Post can reveal.

Sources said allowing people linked to the regime to assume such influential positions could present a threat to US values. “I would think that there would be a security risk as Iranian academics have been critical in forming public opinion on the left in the US, essentially deceiving liberals into thinking that the regime is more progressive, when it’s still advancing the same hardline agenda,” said Janatan Sayeh, an Iran analyst at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, a Washington DC-based think tank.

It seems like this would be an easy way for dangerous people to get lots of information about the lives of young Americans. 

Maybe they mean 'Death to America' except the part where they send their kids to get first class educations because their daughters, in particular, could not receive that in their God forsaken country. They certainly couldn't teach at a prestigious university. 

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These people should not be in our country. Period. They should be pariahs just like their parents.

Tomorrow.

It's terrible to have them around American students.

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Check the list. This is who is teaching American students. 

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