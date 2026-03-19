Hypocrisy Alert: Iranian Regime Bigwigs' Children Now Professors at Elite Unis Shaping American Minds

This one will probably cause a double take. Iranian regime leaders are sending their kids to teach yours in America. That seems dangerous.

Children of Iran's regime leaders are educating America's students at colleges from New York to Los Angeles https://t.co/xelqCrrshH pic.twitter.com/wuepJ3WasW — New York Post (@nypost) March 18, 2026

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Iranian leaders call the US the “Great Satan” and burn effigies of President Donald Trump in the streets — but that doesn’t stop them sending their kids over here to learn. Children of regime leaders and bigwigs are at prestigious universities across the US, including University of Massachusetts, New York’s Union College and George Washington University, The Post can reveal. Sources said allowing people linked to the regime to assume such influential positions could present a threat to US values. “I would think that there would be a security risk as Iranian academics have been critical in forming public opinion on the left in the US, essentially deceiving liberals into thinking that the regime is more progressive, when it’s still advancing the same hardline agenda,” said Janatan Sayeh, an Iran analyst at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, a Washington DC-based think tank.

It seems like this would be an easy way for dangerous people to get lots of information about the lives of young Americans.

Imagine screaming "Death to America" for 47 years and then when no one hopefully notices, send your children to be educated by the Great Satan. https://t.co/2ej4fNUam5 — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) March 18, 2026

Maybe they mean 'Death to America' except the part where they send their kids to get first class educations because their daughters, in particular, could not receive that in their God forsaken country. They certainly couldn't teach at a prestigious university.

This is insane. Just completely insane. https://t.co/XR7cxOlOqw — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) March 18, 2026

These people should not be in our country. Period. They should be pariahs just like their parents.

It’s crazy how we refuse to have any standards for who we let into the country… https://t.co/WLGlQq1rym — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 18, 2026

Every single one should be deported. https://t.co/i7sHREjP0S — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 18, 2026

Tomorrow.

🚨 Wanna puke?



The children of the Iranian regime's monsters are still here. Our government never revoked their visas. They're unleashed on our students.



These 6 universities received a collective $3.2 BILLION in federal funding in 2025. Your taxes are paying their salaries. https://t.co/nEmfwnBukQ — NizNellie3 (@NizNellie3) March 18, 2026

The children of Islamic regime leaders have no place in our country and shouldn't be anywhere near corrupting American students.



They all must be DEPORTED and I know we have the means to do so.



The question is why isn't anything being done about it. https://t.co/YmxtwyLH4m — ⚔️ Silas B. ⚔️ (@RagingKuJo1222) March 18, 2026

It's terrible to have them around American students.

Confiscate their assets and deport. https://t.co/owx3le4tgq — Aurelian (@Restitutor_Iran) March 18, 2026

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Dear @EDSecMcMahon & @SecRubio



It is absolutely disturbing that the children of Iranian regime leaders are teaching OUR children here in the United States.



HOW IS THIS ALLOWED TO HAPPEN??



Sincerely,

America https://t.co/qNBlD4y9GD — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) March 18, 2026

Why aren't these professors having their visas revoked?



This is why so many college kids are radicalized. We are paying for Islamists to come to America and educate students.



Time for them all to be removed, @SecRubio



cc:@StephenM @elonmusk @POTUS https://t.co/fmHyln54n4 — Kate (@kate_p45) March 18, 2026

Check the list. This is who is teaching American students.

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