Conor Lamb Still Seething Over Fetterman's Primary Beatdown, Brands Him a 'Vigilante' for Backing Mullin

Flashback to a few years ago when Conor Lamb was running against John Fetterman in the in the Dem primary. He lost to Fetterman, bigly. He immediately endorsed him, but apparently now he's a Bitter Betty. He's rage tweeting today.

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Did people think this vigilante was voting to protect their rights? Come on. https://t.co/9CZPTYmeWK pic.twitter.com/lxZyvLnEoa — Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) March 19, 2026

Oh Conor, envy is a horrible look.

He is SO mad about that primary loss and hates Fetterman SO much lmao https://t.co/ljOHuKFhMv — Nikolaj🇺🇦🇵🇸 (@nikicaga) March 19, 2026

Sir, you are bullying a stroke victim with auditory processing issues. This is really dark ablieist stuff, and you should be ashamed. https://t.co/qg0RVzgqUz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2026

Remember when the Democrats tried to shame ANYONE who asked questions about Fetterman's health issues? They called them ableist and bigoted. Now, they openly scorn him for not falling into line. Oh, how times change.

What rights did he take from you, Conor? https://t.co/Nb3uC2NYMz — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 19, 2026

His right to run for Senator in 2022 ... heh.

We love a Grade A hater https://t.co/fn5Tfw0tA4 — liz 🇵🇸 (@lizatliz) March 19, 2026

I never thought I would see the day that I became a die-hard Conor Lamb fan, but here I am. On behalf of myself, please accept my sincerest apologies for not voting for you in the Senate primary. https://t.co/EB4FHNHBnL — king of the czechs! 🇺🇦🇨🇿🇵🇱 (@ciaglepada100) March 19, 2026

Some of the Democrats who voted for Fetterman have a strange, new respect for Conor Lamb today.

You lost to him by 30, and lost every single county. https://t.co/C4PPysidTe — JB McCuskey (@mccuskeyforwv) March 19, 2026

Just a reminder ...

We had four terrorist-related attacks on American soil last week, and @ConorLambPA is upset @SenFettermanPA didn't hold up the nominee for Homeland Security to score some political points. https://t.co/WnKcAvmRJY — American Viking (@BourbonAndSavvy) March 19, 2026

Yeah, it's almost like Fetterman cares about national security. What a concept! The Dems aren't used to their side actually loving America and its people.

When a democrat votes contrary to the party position he’s a vigilante. https://t.co/SzJs78eskB — Mike (@syntheticmpathy) March 19, 2026

Why are you being ableist? — E. Perez (@eplatina9) March 19, 2026

According to the election results nobody thought a mealy mouthed hand ringer like you was going to either. — Craig Ray (@caustinray) March 19, 2026

Oop! That's going to leave a mark.

If the topic is "Homeland Security," and your concerned with "peoples rights," then I have to question which people you want to protect? — American Viking (@BourbonAndSavvy) March 19, 2026

Oh, that's easy. Democrats want to protect illegals and terrorists. That's it.

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Cry more loser pic.twitter.com/TgHh4JTudf — Juan V Gomez (@seltzer42) March 19, 2026

A reminder that there is no such thing as a moderate Democrat. — SowellFood (@SowellFood) March 19, 2026

Yet you were perfectly happy to have Fettweman campaigning for you when you needed help to get elected, long after this happened.



Connor Lamb is an unprincipled loser who will say and do literally anything that he thinks will get him elected. Pathetic — Blue Dog (@BlueDogDemPA) March 19, 2026

Well, that was different. Conor needed Fetterman back then.

How does voting for Mullin violate any US citizen or Pennsylvanian's rights? He has stood on the side of common sense and morality his entire term. He did great things as Braddock's Mayor.What have you done lately other than take checks from a big law firm and pander to leftists? — GP (@GP_InTheGarden) March 19, 2026

That's what Democrats do best.

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