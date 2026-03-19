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Conor Lamb Still Seething Over Fetterman's Primary Beatdown, Brands Him a 'Vigilante' for Backing Mullin

justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on March 19, 2026
AP Photo/Gene Puskar

Flashback to a few years ago when Conor Lamb was running against John Fetterman in the in the Dem primary. He lost to Fetterman, bigly. He immediately endorsed him, but apparently now he's a Bitter Betty. He's rage tweeting today.

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Oh Conor, envy is a horrible look.

Remember when the Democrats tried to shame ANYONE who asked questions about Fetterman's health issues? They called them ableist and bigoted. Now, they openly scorn him for not falling into line. Oh, how times change.

His right to run for Senator in 2022 ... heh.

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Some of the Democrats who voted for Fetterman have a strange, new respect for Conor Lamb today.

Just a reminder ...

Yeah, it's almost like Fetterman cares about national security. What a concept! The Dems aren't used to their side actually loving America and its people.

Oop! That's going to leave a mark.

Oh, that's easy. Democrats want to protect illegals and terrorists. That's it. 

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Well, that was different. Conor needed Fetterman back then.

That's what Democrats do best. 

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