Chuck Norris Hospitalized? Nah, Hawaii Had a Chuck Norris Emergency – The Internet's 2007 Revival Is Peak

Today, it was announced Chuck Norris is struggling with some health difficulties. In the style certainly Chuck would appreciate, people went right to work 'correcting' that tweet.

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🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Chuck Norris has been hospitalized after a medical emergency in Hawaii.



What we know: https://t.co/wWK8lZIpda pic.twitter.com/hNC5fMn8yR — TMZ (@TMZ) March 19, 2026

read through the qrts and replies if you want to experience what the internet was like 15 years ago https://t.co/0LyAYRHdyM — Luke (@qLxke_) March 19, 2026

Oh, it was so much better.

Chuck Norris has been hospitalized.

No word yet on condition of the hospital. https://t.co/HIit94JtVi — Chrissie Mayr🇺🇸 (@ChrissieMayr) March 19, 2026

🚨BREAKING: Chuck Norris is now providing medical care to all 58 doctors and 79 nurses on site. https://t.co/aqHuSsAa8T — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) March 19, 2026

They're in the most capable hands.

**2005 brain triggers**



"Chuck Norris isn't having a medical crisis, the hospital itself is having a Chuck Norris emergency" https://t.co/cTzUzxHTaS — Narwitz (@SophiaNarwitz) March 19, 2026

Those were such good times.

Chuck Norris doesn't get hospitalized. He's just holding death hostage. https://t.co/36e6T70Xlu — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2026

Chuck carried the ambulance on his back to the hospital and charged them a fee https://t.co/LKRgiadulf — White American (@White_Amercan) March 19, 2026

As he should.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Medical emergency has been hospitalized after coming into contact with Chuck Norris in Hawaii https://t.co/6UkBK2xsE1 — President-Elect Toguro (@PresidentToguro) March 19, 2026

That illness had no idea who it was messing with.

Is the hospital ok? https://t.co/EadlTlGhaM — Adam Crigler (@AdamCrigler) March 19, 2026

🚨FTFY: "Hawaii Hospital stress tests capabilities of modern medicine by allowing Chuck Norris to grace them with his presence." https://t.co/21qh2HeSU2 — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) March 19, 2026

What a gift.

America won't accept this diagnosis.

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Insufferable jokes from 2007 incoming https://t.co/rvB7RHwCf4 — Kevin DeAnna (@VDAREJamesK) March 19, 2026

They're actually hilarious, Scrooge.

No, no no we’re not losing Chuck. OK Chuck Norris is going nowhere. We can’t have this prayers for Chuck. https://t.co/vPH5EMduqt — USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸 (@Arkypatriot) March 19, 2026

In other words:



Hawaii is having a medical event due to Chuck Norris being there.



In all seriousness though, I hope he recovers and is doing well. https://t.co/bhyaPjQAAY — CA ET Nerd (@earlyvotedata) March 19, 2026

Sources say the hospital is expected to make a full recovery. — what.i.meme.to.say (@whatimemetosay) March 19, 2026

Prayers up!

Chuck Norris once told a woman to calm down and she did. pic.twitter.com/K8MeH2pSEH — UltwpnX (@UltwpnX) March 19, 2026

Now, you've taken the exaggeration too far. Heh.

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