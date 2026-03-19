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Chuck Norris Hospitalized? Nah, Hawaii Had a Chuck Norris Emergency – The Internet's 2007 Revival Is Peak

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on March 19, 2026
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File

Today, it was announced Chuck Norris is struggling with some health difficulties. In the style certainly Chuck would appreciate, people went right to work 'correcting' that tweet.

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Oh, it was so much better.

They're in the most capable hands.

Those were such good times.

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As he should.

That illness had no idea who it was messing with.

What a gift.

America won't accept this diagnosis.

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They're actually hilarious, Scrooge.

Prayers up!

Now, you've taken the exaggeration too far. Heh.

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So... Extradition? Republic of Somaliland Drops Some CRAZY-DAMNING Receipts About Ilhan Omar (Thread) Sam J.
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