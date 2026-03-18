Rand Paul Blocks Fellow Repub Katie Britt From Introducing Markwayne Mullin at DHS Confirmation Hearing

Apparently, Senator Katie Britt was set to introduce Markwayne Mullin to the committee for his confirmation this morning. Senator Rand Paul, the Chair of the Committee would not allow it.

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NEW: Per source familiar, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) blocked Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) from introducing Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) at his confirmation hearing this morning. Britt & Mullin are good friends and Britt is the Chair of DHS appropriations in the Senate. She was planning to… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 18, 2026

Three sources familiar now confirm to @FoxNews that Sen. Paul (R-KY) blocked Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) from introducing Mullin at his hearing.



Statement to FOX via senior Senate GOP source familiar with the situation:



"Rand Paul has become completely blinded by his hatred of… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 18, 2026

According to sources, Senator Paul is angry with the Trump Administration and because of this, did want Katie Britt to take that time to laud her friend.

A political reporter for NRO confirms this story as accurate.

To say the least. The intraparty squabbles are not good for the GOP with midterms upcoming.

Really feels like Rand is goin to war with the GOP/Trump admin. https://t.co/WjrxpjBTHy — Turner du Bois (@Papote_T) March 18, 2026

Additionally, per a senior Senate GOP aide: Rand Paul conspired behind the scenes to attempt to sink Mullin’s nomination with Democrats, but Fetterman (who supports Mullin) wouldn’t fall for his games https://t.co/cxs6Cn5aYT — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) March 18, 2026

Oof! Thank goodness Fetterman has been the voice of sanity lately. He usually is keeping the Democrats from going off the cliff, but now he is even keeping the GOP afloat.

It comes across and narcissistic and petty. https://t.co/IdrNHHV81V — Becky (@hre26423) March 18, 2026

Paul is so petty. Petty Paul https://t.co/KtSjrcNEVk — Gracie (@Gracie77777) March 18, 2026

That's not a good look and is sure to upset President Trump.

There's something in the water in Kentucky. https://t.co/IO0ituU1rJ — CrustyContractor (@CrustyTumor) March 18, 2026

@SenRandPaul is this true?👇🏻 What is wrong with you https://t.co/AAZmT2MyFr — Sabrina (@SabrinaNC10) March 18, 2026

Rand Paul is turning into a TDS infected petty little man. https://t.co/ySfEIUwhBJ — 𝐿𝒾𝒻𝑒𝐿𝑜𝓃𝑔 𝒫𝒶𝓉𝓇𝒾𝑜𝓉 (@LL_PATRIOT) March 18, 2026

TDS destroys people. It's really stunning to see.

Extremely tense exchanges between PAUL and MULLIN so far https://t.co/GgeSnIouYS — Will Jacobs (@will_wjacobs3) March 18, 2026

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Why does he have the power to stop her from introducing him? Why would he do that at all?

We need more info please?@BillMelugin_ — NolaMom 💜💛💜 (@pedsscrub) March 18, 2026

He is the Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, which is the committee holding Mullin's confirmation hearing. So Paul calls the shots on how it operates. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 18, 2026

It's not a good use of his power.

I couldn’t believe what I was hearing when Rand Paul attacked Mullin and made his 7 minutes 100% personal and all about attempts to get Mullin to apologize for a past incident between them and nothing about the Homeland Security. — Steven Kerwin (@StevenKerwin) March 18, 2026

What a mess! GOP voters deserve better than this nonsense.

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