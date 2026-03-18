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Rand Paul Blocks Fellow Repub Katie Britt From Introducing Markwayne Mullin at DHS Confirmation Hearing

justmindy
justmindy | 11:20 AM on March 18, 2026
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Apparently, Senator Katie Britt was set to introduce Markwayne Mullin to the committee for his confirmation this morning. Senator Rand Paul, the Chair of the Committee would not allow it.

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According to sources, Senator Paul is angry with the Trump Administration and because of this, did want Katie Britt to take that time to laud her friend.

A political reporter for NRO confirms this story as accurate.

To say the least. The intraparty squabbles are not good for the GOP with midterms upcoming.

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Oof! Thank goodness Fetterman has been the voice of sanity lately. He usually is keeping the Democrats from going off the cliff, but now he is even keeping the GOP afloat. 

That's not a good look and is sure to upset President Trump.

TDS destroys people. It's really stunning to see.

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It's not a good use of his power.

What a mess! GOP voters deserve better than this nonsense.

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KATIE BRITT MARKWAYNE MULLIN RAND PAUL SENATE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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