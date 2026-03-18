NYT Warns of Online Radicalization... By Calling Two Biological Males 'Women' and Dodging the Trans Angle

If the New York Times is so concerned about 'radicalization', maybe they should be clear who is being radicalized and about what instead of lying about it all.

The New York Times publishes an OpEd about "online radicalization" and refers to two biological males who committed mass shootings as female. https://t.co/NOtl15zWXc pic.twitter.com/4iPh1j5Hmf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 17, 2026

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It's a big miss to not mention the two female mass murderers are actually males who were 'transitioning'. That's a big deal.

How does "radicalization" work?



Is that like being bitten by a zombie or a vampire?



Can "radicalization" (i.e. turning to violence and murder) be stopped without government censorship? — Archival Engineer (@ArcEng9154644) March 18, 2026

It helps to have lots of hormones involved. Then, you give those hormones to already mentally ill people.

The radicalization was the cross-sex hormones.

Did I guess correctly? — Forbes Tuttle (@ForbesTutt10128) March 17, 2026

Well, that and Leftist grievance politics, yes.

Hey @nytimes, the radicalization is mainly sex cross hormones. And why do you call two males women? — Mirabelle (@SheMirabelle) March 18, 2026

Mainly because they aren't interested in actually educating the public. Their only interest is propaganda.

Stop attributing these crimes to women 😡 — Kirsten (@KirstenSnajczuk) March 17, 2026

Like there is some sudden spate of women going 'Rambo' on America. Hardly.

Surprised they didn’t pen it as ‘why the rise of female shooters’ or something — KScores (@KScores) March 17, 2026

Don't give them any ideas for next week's editorial.

Damn Toxic Femininity. — Vineyard Lives Matter (@mattresko) March 18, 2026

It's the worst during the luteal phase.

There's an actual story here about "something happening online" in the trans community. — James Booth (@JamesBooth9517) March 17, 2026

Sorry. You must have misunderstood. This is a Leftist rag and they'll never tell that truth.

"All the news that's fit to print". — Matt B (@MattB79569101) March 17, 2026

They should change it to 'all the news they see fit to print and in the way they want to spin the story'. Probably too long for a tag line though.

Amazing how much more violent women have become lately — CiroccoDruid (@stillnotking75) March 18, 2026

Should have never let them take up kick boxing.

These men pretending to be women have a mental illness, and the progressive left has politicized it endlessly. That’s the problem. — Steph K (@Stephen20770029) March 18, 2026

If you refer to men as women, *you* are the one who is radicalized. — Tony🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻 (@SheasyT) March 18, 2026

This explains why no one wastes their time reading the Times today. — James (@James9192732224) March 17, 2026

Are you distracting from the actual content of the article by nitpicking because focusing on the real point would force you to admit that conservative social media influencers like you are the beginning of the path to radicalization of these shooters? — Brittany G (@Fibby1123) March 17, 2026

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There's always a Leftist lurking about who wants to blame this social contagion on the mere existence of conservatives. If only conservatives didn't live and speak in the world, these people would not blow up schools and churches.

If your point is that they are shooting bullets at people like me, then you would be correct about that. I don't think that's the point you're making. Call it a hunch. https://t.co/L7MK6BxeZK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 18, 2026

That wasn't the point, but that's exactly the point they made. Stumbled on the truth and they didn't even mean to.

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