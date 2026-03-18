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NYT Warns of Online Radicalization... By Calling Two Biological Males 'Women' and Dodging the Trans Angle

justmindy
justmindy | 10:10 AM on March 18, 2026

If the New York Times is so concerned about 'radicalization', maybe they should be clear who is being radicalized and about what instead of lying about it all.

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It's a big miss to not mention the two female mass murderers are actually males who were 'transitioning'. That's a big deal.

It helps to have lots of hormones involved. Then, you give those hormones to already mentally ill people. 

Well, that and Leftist grievance politics, yes.

Mainly because they aren't interested in actually educating the public. Their only interest is propaganda. 

Like there is some sudden spate of women going 'Rambo' on America. Hardly.

Don't give them any ideas for next week's editorial.

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It's the worst during the luteal phase.

Sorry. You must have misunderstood. This is a Leftist rag and they'll never tell that truth.

They should change it to 'all the news they see fit to print and in the way they want to spin the story'. Probably too long for a tag line though.

Should have never let them take up kick boxing.

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There's always a Leftist lurking about who wants to blame this social contagion on the mere existence of conservatives. If only conservatives didn't live and speak in the world, these people would not blow up schools and churches. 

That wasn't the point, but that's exactly the point they made. Stumbled on the truth and they didn't even mean to.

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