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Zohram Go Blah: Mayor Mamdani Turns St. Patrick's Day into Gaza Grievance Fest

justmindy
justmindy | 9:55 AM on March 18, 2026
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

There is never a holiday Zohran Mamdani won't turn into a grievance festival for his favorite cause ... the supposed 'genocide' in Gaza.

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He couldn't even allow one day to be about something other than what he wants to talk about.

Everything about him is a lie.

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It's not tone deaf. He literally just doesn't care about anything but his selected grievance group and he'll use every opportunity to talk about it.

He's a one trick pony.

Mamdani thinks if he tells the same lie enough, people will eventually just accept it as truth.

To be fair, he hates the United States, too.

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He hates Jewish people, so all it takes for him to jump aboard a cause is that the Jews are against it. 

Never ever give this moron credit.

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GAZA NEW YORK PALESTINIANS PRO-PALESTINIAN ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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