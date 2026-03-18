Zohram Go Blah: Mayor Mamdani Turns St. Patrick's Day into Gaza Grievance Fest

There is never a holiday Zohran Mamdani won't turn into a grievance festival for his favorite cause ... the supposed 'genocide' in Gaza.

Happy St. Patrick's Day, New York. pic.twitter.com/DPCGPlFbE2 — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) March 17, 2026

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He couldn't even allow one day to be about something other than what he wants to talk about.

Dear Zohran,



St Patrick’s Day is about Ireland.

Irish history. Irish culture. Irish people.

ONLY IRELAND.



It is not about Palestine. And it’s an insult to the Irish to hijack their sacred day with your Middle East political agenda.



Not everything is about you. https://t.co/jphRZhiykZ — Samantha Smith (@SamanthaTaghoy) March 17, 2026

Mamdani’s grandfather moved to Uganda specifically to exploit the natural resources of the country and did so while working closely with the British.



His entire existence is because of the “colonialism” he claims to despise. https://t.co/lfsyTitPPE — Avi (@AviFelman) March 17, 2026

Everything about him is a lie.

Go F yourself! You ruined their moment by bringing up Palestine. That crooked smile will not get you an excuse pass. Let the Irish have their day! https://t.co/ldTIrtcPsS — Lattina Brown, MPA 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@LattinaBrown) March 17, 2026

This is completely tone deaf.



St. Patrick’s Day is rooted entirely in Irish history, culture, and religion, not in any other region or political conflict. It’s a celebration of the deep connections Irish identity has made in literature, theatre, screenplay, art, music, food and… https://t.co/8ujVAsInxq — Pádraig הלנה 🇮🇪🇮🇱🎗️🟧 (@PCJMcElligott) March 17, 2026

It's not tone deaf. He literally just doesn't care about anything but his selected grievance group and he'll use every opportunity to talk about it.

Of course he has to transform St Patrick's Day into some tiresome gay race communist lecture about Gaza https://t.co/6e8BiBdxi4 — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) March 18, 2026

He's a one trick pony.

To be clear, comparing Israel/Palestine to England/Ireland is a massive false analogy that reifies the Colonizer Libel. Arab colonizers are not an indigenous tribe of Eretz Yisrael in any sense; Jews do not meet the definition of “colonialists” or “settler colonialists” by any… https://t.co/BYrX0R74Fa pic.twitter.com/Qe04OiPDWK — Ofra Haza Stan Account (@anaraintuitive) March 17, 2026

Mamdani thinks if he tells the same lie enough, people will eventually just accept it as truth.

A nasty attack on Great Britain by a crazy Islamist. https://t.co/vXjR1tEPR2 — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) March 18, 2026

To be fair, he hates the United States, too.

Zohran talks about Israel/Palestine incessantly. Yet he’s never even been to Israel/Palestine. Imagine being this obsessed with a place you’ve never seen with your own eyes!!! 🤯🙄 https://t.co/BYrX0R74Fa — Ofra Haza Stan Account (@anaraintuitive) March 17, 2026

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He hates Jewish people, so all it takes for him to jump aboard a cause is that the Jews are against it.

I’d love Zohran the Koran wielding Moron to tell us why PALESTINE has anything to do with NY’s St. Patty’s Day.



I’ve been to dozens of SPD parades in NYC, it was part of the culture of my once great City and not once was Palestine or any other fictional or real nation mentioned.… https://t.co/3Ah2cwr4J4 — Jay Engelmayer (@jengelmayer) March 17, 2026

I do have to give this moron credit.

It takes a lot of skill to somehow make St. Patrick's Day about... "Palestine." https://t.co/1ArKbRK26y — Leftism (@LeftismForU) March 18, 2026

Never ever give this moron credit.

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