They Uncovered Massive Illegal Immigrant Fraud—Then the Obama DOJ Destroyed Their Lives

This story will turn your stomach. It is about a group of police officers called the 'East Haven Four'. They discovered a huge fraud ring and in return the Obama DOJ wrongfully convicted them of racial and hate crimes just to be vindictive.

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“My daughter was two days old the day the guilty verdict came back.”



Dennis Spaulding and his team uncovered a massive illegal immigrant fraud network in their small Connecticut town.



Instead of thanking them, the Obama DOJ destroyed their lives. pic.twitter.com/15EWZ1vfke — Law Enforcement Legal Defense (@LELDF) March 17, 2026

When the first part of this interview aired last week we heard from so many of you—predominantly new listeners who had never heard of the case... and want to know what happened next.



Today we pick up where that story left off.



If you haven't heard part ONE make sure to start… — Law Enforcement Legal Defense (@LELDF) March 17, 2026

The whole podcast is a great listen. These were not corrupt cops. They were doing their jobs and doing it well. They were trying to protect the American taxpayer and were paid back with ruined lives.

Our hope is that President Trump will hear the story of the East Haven Four and issue these honorable, heroic men a presidential pardon so they can all move on with their lives.



Here's why they deserve one: pic.twitter.com/AZTujd6SUs — Law Enforcement Legal Defense (@LELDF) March 17, 2026

Hopefully, President Trump will make this right although he can't give them back their lives, their finances and missing the childhoods of their kids.

This is why we must suspend habeas habeas corpus for radical leftists, Islamists & their supporters. They have done the same to us. We must be cold hearted and pragmatic.



President Lincoln suspended habeas corpus for his enemies. We must too — The Red Caesarist (@theredcaesarist) March 17, 2026

The Right never does to the Left what they do to conservatives.

You know they’re gonna do the same (or worse) to @nickshirleyy if/when the democrats get back in power — Fhqwhgads 🥩 (@HomeTerf22) March 17, 2026

That's the scary part.

He should be reimbursed for the wrongful imprisonment. — Red Stars (@moocat999) March 17, 2026

You never see the right do this. Get this punitive and granular. Even after everything that’s happened. — Steve Burple (@steveburple) March 17, 2026

The Obama DOJ broke this man. And they broke him *specifically because* he was uncovering fraud and crime.



This happened in 2012.



Imagine how many more men like him were silenced—or decided to turn an eye to crime to avoid the same fate. https://t.co/IFAShUWyAw — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) March 17, 2026

These men were put through absolute hell.

When the government persecutes truth tellers, it is no longer a government...it's a crime syndicate. https://t.co/JqzmFChPD1 — ColonelTowner-Watkins (@ColonelTowner) March 17, 2026

The Obama administration got four more years to do this during the Biden years. It was four more years of illegals pouring in.

Jason Zullo, John Miller, David Cari, & Dennis Spaulding should be pardoned ASAP.@weaponizewatch https://t.co/DyFMaUM8wK — Douglass Mackey (@douglassmackey) March 17, 2026

This is one of the most upsetting cases I’ve ever read about. Dennis Spaulding and his fellow officers need a presidential pardon and financial compensation for what happened to the degree that their grandkids never need to work. This is horrific unAmerican totalitarian EVIL https://t.co/tl0rQDpBxH — UNWON | Keely Covello (@americaunwon) March 18, 2026

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It is beyond naivety to suggest the Somalian Fraud is limited to one group of illegal aliens and has been going on for well over a decade now.



We need to be having massive trials and anyone connected brought up on treason charges. https://t.co/NsI6CLiLMr — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) March 17, 2026

All Americans need to know about this. This is what happens when a DOJ is weaponized against Americans.

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