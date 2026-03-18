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They Uncovered Massive Illegal Immigrant Fraud—Then the Obama DOJ Destroyed Their Lives

justmindy
justmindy | 10:25 AM on March 18, 2026
AP Photo/John Bazemore

This story will turn your stomach. It is about a group of police officers called the 'East Haven Four'. They discovered a huge fraud ring and in return the Obama DOJ wrongfully convicted them of racial and hate crimes just to be vindictive. 

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The whole podcast is a great listen. These were not corrupt cops. They were doing their jobs and doing it well. They were trying to protect the American taxpayer and were paid back with ruined lives.

Hopefully, President Trump will make this right although he can't give them back their lives, their finances and missing the childhoods of their kids.

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The Right never does to the Left what they do to conservatives.

That's the scary part.

These men were put through absolute hell.

The Obama administration got four more years to do this during the Biden years. It was four more years of illegals pouring in.

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All Americans need to know about this. This is what happens when a DOJ is weaponized against Americans.

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CONNECTICUT DOJ DONALD TRUMP DONALD TRUMP JR ILLEGAL ALIEN

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