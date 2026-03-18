Biden's Oval Office Bust Honored a Man Now Accused by NYT of Repeat Sexual Abuse

It's been revealed there are multiple accounts of Leftist hero Cesar Chavez sexually abusing women. Yes, the guy Joe Biden had a bust of in his office, that Cesar Chavez.

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Cesar Chavez had such legendary standing in the Democratic Party that President Biden put a bust of him in the Oval Office. Now, a NYT "bombshell investigation" alleges that Chavez "sexually abused young girls." https://t.co/uONorEksob pic.twitter.com/fCt4yTfN2b — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 18, 2026

Ana Murguia remembers the day the man she had regarded as a hero called her house and summoned her to see him. She walked along a dirt trail, entered the rundown building, passed his secretary and stepped into his office. He locked the door, as he always did when he called her, and told her how lonely he had been. He brought her onto the yoga mat that he often used in his office for meditation, kissed her and pulled her pants down. “Don’t tell anyone,” he told her afterward. “They’d get jealous.” The man, Cesar Chavez, one of the most revered figures in the Latino civil rights movement, was 45. She was 13. Ms. Murguia said she was summoned for sexual encounters with him dozens of times over the next four years. Recently, more than 50 years later, Ms. Murguia learned that a street near her home in the Central California city of Bakersfield was in the process of being renamed. City officials want to name it in honor of her abuser.

Sound like someone the Democrats would revere.

To be fair so did Biden. https://t.co/RQYmnnfJ7J — @instapundit (@instapundit) March 18, 2026

Allegedly.

So did Joe Biden. Remember Joe showering with Ashley? https://t.co/GSOTivmQEu — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) March 18, 2026

Allegedly.

Biden sexually abused a young Senate staffer AND his son Hunter sexually abused many women. Biden a pictures of him and his son in the office...BTW where did the cocaine that was found in the Oval Office come from?? https://t.co/bYvxoM1MFu — William Sherrod (@sherrod_grumpy) March 18, 2026

Again, allegedly, but there are those pictures of Hunter.

this is how feminists and lesbians have covered for women who rape girl since 1970, fear of letting down the side, so victims have to stay silent or wouldn’t be believed by anyone anyway https://t.co/roIOgaMrIV — Fletcher S. Aude (@Suisnich) March 18, 2026

All the people screeching about pedophiles suddenly thrown in a tailspin. Classic. https://t.co/4jG6wJe4za — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) March 18, 2026

Suddenly they won't be so fascinated with posting that word non-stop in every reply about Trump.

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...which explains further #CreepyJoe affection for that commie thug https://t.co/wSHEkLl6RN — Tsalad (@Tas_Salad62) March 18, 2026

Now I understand why Joe had the bust in his office. https://t.co/xsty1zzzlq — Frank McEachern (@FrankMceachern) March 18, 2026

This fits the Democrat brand. https://t.co/YMUMdKBI47 — GolferGuy (@Golferguy24) March 18, 2026

Birds of a feather and all that.

Why do you think the bust was placed in the Oval? pic.twitter.com/NXJggtW8ja — Montana (@MontanaGoIrish) March 18, 2026

Cesar Chavez was against illegal aliens since they were taking jobs from his union farm workers. However, he miraculously changed his opinion after he died. — Vince 🇺🇸 (@VGmt0800) March 18, 2026

That statue being there told me everything I needed to know about Biden/Harris. I wonder who JB thought it was? Corn pop? — HereToday (@HereToday581533) March 18, 2026

Honestly, Biden was probably completely unaware who it was. The person really running his Administration likely put it there.

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