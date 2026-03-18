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Biden's Oval Office Bust Honored a Man Now Accused by NYT of Repeat Sexual Abuse

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on March 18, 2026
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

It's been revealed there are multiple accounts of Leftist hero Cesar Chavez sexually abusing women. Yes, the guy Joe Biden had a bust of in his office, that Cesar Chavez. 

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Ana Murguia remembers the day the man she had regarded as a hero called her house and summoned her to see him. She walked along a dirt trail, entered the rundown building, passed his secretary and stepped into his office.

He locked the door, as he always did when he called her, and told her how lonely he had been. He brought her onto the yoga mat that he often used in his office for meditation, kissed her and pulled her pants down. “Don’t tell anyone,” he told her afterward. “They’d get jealous.”

The man, Cesar Chavez, one of the most revered figures in the Latino civil rights movement, was 45. She was 13. Ms. Murguia said she was summoned for sexual encounters with him dozens of times over the next four years.

Recently, more than 50 years later, Ms. Murguia learned that a street near her home in the Central California city of Bakersfield was in the process of being renamed. City officials want to name it in honor of her abuser.

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Sound like someone the Democrats would revere.

Allegedly.

Allegedly.

Again, allegedly, but there are those pictures of Hunter.

Suddenly they won't be so fascinated with posting that word non-stop in every reply about Trump.

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Birds of a feather and all that.

Honestly, Biden was probably completely unaware who it was. The person really running his Administration likely put it there. 

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CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN THE NEW YORK TIMES

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