Trump on Joe Kent Resigning Over Iran Strikes: 'It's a Good Thing' – No Room for Weak Links on Terror

President Trump has spoken out on Joe Kent's resignation, and he believes it is a good thing.

NOW - Trump says it's a "good thing" that Joe Kent resigned over the Iran War: "When somebody is working with us that says they didn't think Iran was a threat—we don't want those people." pic.twitter.com/f4e3PFhtyz — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 17, 2026

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If someone is on board who does not support the goals of the Administration, it is best they move on.

If you’re wondering where Joe Kent came up with the insane conspiracy theory that Israel (and not Curveball) was the reason we invaded Iraq: His wife works for Max Blumenthal’s website. https://t.co/Y7jEIisDUI pic.twitter.com/6SJmfoCpcl — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) March 17, 2026

Yikes. That explains quite a lot.

Let's be clear: The guy we hired to run US Counterterrorism is a guy who only became a Republican a few years ago and who has historically supported Russia invading its neighbors.



He's now pissed and resigning because the US is killing major terrorists, but those terrorists… — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 17, 2026

Killing terrorists is a good thing, actually, and not something to be ashamed of. It's a cause for celebration.

Joe Kent wouldn’t have resigned over a couple bombs being dropped. Bet major escalation is coming. Probably boots on the ground and major American casualties. https://t.co/jkUnIsy9tn — Philly Patriotz (@phillypatriotz) March 17, 2026

Some think Kent's resignation means the Administration is ramping up the attacks on Iran. Time will tell.

His current wife works for Max Blumenthal and he has a documented history of supporting Nick Fuentes.

The vetting system is broken. In a sane world, Kent wouldn't have any sort of clearance. https://t.co/9i5nSUOk34 pic.twitter.com/LJftPv2uLa — GingerToner (@GingerToner) March 17, 2026

He said Russia’s invasion was “very reasonable”. But opposes US destroying the military of the biggest terror nation on the planet and killing its leaders without a single boot on the ground?



Makes sense. — Harry Callahan (@InspHCallahan) March 17, 2026

Doesn't his wife's work involve moonlighting for Hamas? — Adam Parke (@ADP248) March 17, 2026

Not quite but working for Max Blumethal is bad enough.

Seems like not a great choice for that position. How did that happen? — Gul Gadot (@DanielDayJewish) March 17, 2026

President Trump respected Kent's service and his gold star spouse status. He apparently wanted to help those who served our country. In this case, it didn't go well.

Let’s take the W and hope a better person gets the job next. And the vetting improves. — Duke of Alsace (@AlsaceOf) March 17, 2026

He has also let multiple terrorist attacks happen on his watch over the past couple of weeks — Engagement Bater (@EngagementBater) March 17, 2026

that’s a strong framing but it blends facts with assumptions, big personnel stories deserve careful sourcing and nuance not just a narrative that fits the moment — Jean-Nicolas (@JN_Dicaire) March 17, 2026

Some thought it was time for him to go.

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that’s a strong framing but it blends facts with assumptions, big personnel stories deserve careful sourcing and nuance not just a narrative that fits the moment — Jean-Nicolas (@JN_Dicaire) March 17, 2026

Senior admin official says Joe Kent was “a known leaker” - and was cut out of POTUS intelligence briefings months ago. He has not been part of any Iran planning discussions or briefings at all.



Official says also the White House told DNI Gabbard Kent should be fired for… — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) March 17, 2026

It sounds like it was definitely time to move on.

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