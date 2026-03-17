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Trump on Joe Kent Resigning Over Iran Strikes: 'It's a Good Thing' – No Room for Weak Links on Terror

justmindy
justmindy | 1:21 PM on March 17, 2026
AP Photo/Nathan Howard, File

President Trump has spoken out on Joe Kent's resignation, and he believes it is a good thing. 

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If someone is on board who does not support the goals of the Administration, it is best they move on.

Yikes. That explains quite a lot.

Killing terrorists is a good thing, actually, and not something to be ashamed of. It's a cause for celebration.

Some think Kent's resignation means the Administration is ramping up the attacks on Iran. Time will tell.

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Not quite but working for Max Blumethal is bad enough.

President Trump respected Kent's service and his gold star spouse status. He apparently wanted to help those who served our country. In this case, it didn't go well. 

Some thought it was time for him to go.

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It sounds like it was definitely time to move on.

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN JOE BIDEN NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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