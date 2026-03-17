From Rolling Stone to NYT: Editor Accused of Shielding Friend in Child Porn Raid Story Lands Opinion Gig

This story is really disturbing, but probably shouldn't be surprising considering it is the New York Times.

The New York Times Hires Editor Who Reportedly Covered Up His Pal’s Child Porn Scandal



My story @Mediaite https://t.co/0dHj7QALwm — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) March 17, 2026

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The NYT just hired an editor who allegedly covered up a despicable scandal for his friend.

Noah Shachtman, the former editor-in-chief of Rolling Stone and The Daily Beast, has been hired by The New York Times as a contributing writer to its opinion section despite his well-documented effort to cover up a pal’s child porn scandal. In October 2022, Rolling Stone was the first to report that ABC News national security producer James Gordon Meek’s home had been raided by the FBI that April. But its story about the matter bore little resemblance to reality. That wasn’t the fault of reporter Tatiana Siegel, who had learned and wished to note that the raid was in connection with a federal investigation into images depicting child sex abuse. Shachtman, then serving as the top editor at the publication, reportedly instructed Siegel not to turn in a story with the words “child pornography” in it; and then took advantage of Siegel leaving work to tend to her dying mother by going back on an agreement to note that the FBI raid pertained to “possible criminal behavior outside the scope of Meek’s work” in her article, according to an NPR investigation. Instead, as The Daily Beast put it at the time, “Rolling Stone’s big scoop last week, headlined ‘FBI Raids Star ABC News Producer’s Home,’ read like a Tom Clancy thriller and raised serious concerns that the feds raided a journalist over his work.” “As published, the Rolling Stone article’s first two paragraphs lionized Meek’s record and swashbuckling style. ‘Meek appears to be on the wrong side of the national-security apparatus,’ it stated,” noted NPR. “In the hours leading up to publication, Shachtman changed Siegel’s draft to remove all suggestions that the investigation was not related to Meek’s reporting. He left in the finding that federal agents had allegedly found ‘classified information’ on Meek’s devices.”

The New York Times is like the Democrats. Just when you thought they couldn't be more insane, they prove you wrong. — SowellFood (@SowellFood) March 17, 2026

The depths of their depravity is bottomless.

Welcome to the Manhattan Media Boys Club. — Steven Gaydos (@HighSierraMan) March 17, 2026

Of course they did, being fans of diddling children as all Dems are — TJC (@ThomasJayColby) March 17, 2026

I emailed the editor of the Opinion pages to complain: [email protected] — Beautyinnis 🇺🇸 (@beautyinnis) March 17, 2026

But of course. In democrat circles, a resume enhancement. — DOGE-Breath (@BidenBeachHouse) March 17, 2026

Schactman looks like Graham Platner without the beard. — Beautyinnis 🇺🇸 (@beautyinnis) March 17, 2026

Both terrible people, as well.

So par for the course ? — MikeMack33 (@mike95589) March 17, 2026

Save this for when NYT and the Dems start chanting about pedophiles. — SideKick (@datSideKick) March 17, 2026

It's called projection.

Shachtman is scum, part of the wave of Journalismists who took over online Journalisming after the revolution of 2014, so failing upward into NYT is unsurprising. The scandal here isn't directly related to his real crimes against humanity, but I'll take it. https://t.co/ZRn9sy8AHq — St. Rev. Dr. Rev ⏭️☯️🏴😻 (@St_Rev) March 17, 2026

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Birds of a feather ...

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