Why Question an American Hero? DeRosa Stands by SEAL Team Six Speaker for Team USA

The press is apparently angry the Seal Team Six member who killed Bin Laden came to speak to the USA Baseball team. They asked about it today and the Team USA Coach said it was his idea.
why did Team USA bring in Robert J O'Neill to talk to the team? manager Mark DeRosa said it was his idea. pic.twitter.com/RTdpwNvRJO— jen ramos-eisen (@jenramose) March 15, 2026
Um, because he's a super cool speaker? Maybe that's why!
Team USA Baseball Manager Mark DeRosa said having SEAL Team Six Member, Robert O’Neill, who killed Bin Laden, speak to the team was his idea.— Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) March 15, 2026
He defended the move by saying he wanted to honor servicemen and women. #WorldBaseballClassic
pic.twitter.com/Y1Gy5X3B6D
Why should he have to defend anything? The man is an American hero and saved many, many lives. He should have a red carpet anywhere he goes.
We gotta do something about this guy https://t.co/d5tEVGyeEa— Jake (@JakeWallinger) March 15, 2026
Awe inspiring how dumb this guy is https://t.co/TQ672DZsVJ— Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) March 15, 2026
Mark DeRosa is a loser https://t.co/wChBqxcQG7— Cara Jeffrey (@cara_jeffrey) March 15, 2026
Really not ducking the “USA has no culture except militarism and violence” charges here https://t.co/jqHagHKPjJ— Esteban (@RedSoxAsere) March 15, 2026
“Why did you bring a fascist psychopath into the clubhouse?”— Esteban (@RedSoxAsere) March 15, 2026
“Well, you see, I’m also a fascist psychopath”
Of course, the Left hates everything about the military, patriotism and America as a whole, so they're furious about this.
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This is an excellently asked question. 🫡— Anthony Garcia (@SportsAnthony) March 16, 2026
just trying to do my job!— jen ramos-eisen (@jenramose) March 16, 2026
Of course, the journalist is reveling in the praise of the Left.
"you never want it to get lost why you're doing this"— Nick Smith (@yonicksmith) March 15, 2026
USA is the only team pretending the World Baseball Classic is about honoring your country's military, nobody else thinks this!
Maybe that's why America is exceptional and other countries are not.
Why is everyone questioning every little thing Team USA does? Maybe he brought him in because he wanted to? Maybe had some cool stories to tell? People trying to turn a nothing burger into an ordeal.— Tyler (@TeddyFreddy270) March 15, 2026
Great response. Our brave men and women are protecting all of our liberties and we shouldn’t forget that.— Jon Beltran (@mavrickace) March 15, 2026
They are the reason all Americans enjoy the freedom and liberty to do things like play baseball.
Why was that even asked as a question lmao— Bronx Bombers Beat (@bomberbeat2) March 15, 2026
Because journalists are just mouthpieces for the Left.
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