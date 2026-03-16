LMAO! Ted Lieu's 'Dear FCC' Post Threatening TO SUE Because 1st Amendment This...
David French Doubles Down: James Talarico Is the Real Christian, You Haters Are...
Kentucky Showdown Brewing: Beshear Blasts Vance's 'Lazy' Label, Gets Hit with Privilege Ba...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Beyoncé and Jim-C: James Comey Says He Once Sang the Diva’s ‘Sandcastles’ During...
Dan Crenshaw Turns a Blind Eye to the Real Reasons for His Primary...
Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars' Swipe at 'Countries Whose Leaders Don't Support Free Speech' Was,...
VIP
Youth Travel Sports Have Become a Family-Destroying Trap – Thank God Someone Finally...
BREAKING: Bluesky's New Pitch: Come Over to Bluesky, You Will Be Glad to...
Maine Kampf: Platner Walks Back Apology for 'Nazi Skull' Tattoo, Calls It Eminently...
CNN's New Token Anti-Trump Republican: Marjorie Taylor Greene, Fresh Off Hating on the...
New York Times Heartbroken: Latin America Refuses to Keep Propping Up Castro's Eternal...
Jonathan Turley Rants Against the Shutdown
Fox News: Accused Synagogue Attacker Related to Hezbollah Commander

Why Question an American Hero? DeRosa Stands by SEAL Team Six Speaker for Team USA

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 AM on March 16, 2026
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The press is apparently angry the Seal Team Six member who killed Bin Laden came to speak to the USA Baseball team. They asked about it today and the Team USA Coach said it was his idea. 

Advertisement

Um, because he's a super cool speaker? Maybe that's why!

Why should he have to defend anything? The man is an American hero and saved many, many lives. He should have a red carpet anywhere he goes.

Of course, the Left hates everything about the military, patriotism and America as a whole, so they're furious about this.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Of course, the journalist is reveling in the praise of the Left.

Maybe that's why America is exceptional and other countries are not.

They are the reason all Americans enjoy the freedom and liberty to do things like play baseball. 

Because journalists are just mouthpieces for the Left.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

MILITARY MLB SPORTS USA VETERANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Kentucky Showdown Brewing: Beshear Blasts Vance's 'Lazy' Label, Gets Hit with Privilege Backlash
justmindy
David French Doubles Down: James Talarico Is the Real Christian, You Haters Are the Wolves
justmindy
Dan Crenshaw Turns a Blind Eye to the Real Reasons for His Primary Loss, Blames ‘Misinformation’
Warren Squire
Ted Lieu's 'Dear FCC' Post Whining About MUH 1st AMENDMENT and Screeching FASCIST Backfires Hilariously
Sam J.
Law Professor Completely NUKING AOC and Her 'I'm Devastated' Post About MI Synagogue Attack Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement