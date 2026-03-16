Why Question an American Hero? DeRosa Stands by SEAL Team Six Speaker for Team USA

The press is apparently angry the Seal Team Six member who killed Bin Laden came to speak to the USA Baseball team. They asked about it today and the Team USA Coach said it was his idea.

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why did Team USA bring in Robert J O'Neill to talk to the team? manager Mark DeRosa said it was his idea. pic.twitter.com/RTdpwNvRJO — jen ramos-eisen (@jenramose) March 15, 2026

Um, because he's a super cool speaker? Maybe that's why!

Team USA Baseball Manager Mark DeRosa said having SEAL Team Six Member, Robert O’Neill, who killed Bin Laden, speak to the team was his idea.



He defended the move by saying he wanted to honor servicemen and women. #WorldBaseballClassic



pic.twitter.com/Y1Gy5X3B6D — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) March 15, 2026

Why should he have to defend anything? The man is an American hero and saved many, many lives. He should have a red carpet anywhere he goes.

We gotta do something about this guy https://t.co/d5tEVGyeEa — Jake (@JakeWallinger) March 15, 2026

Awe inspiring how dumb this guy is https://t.co/TQ672DZsVJ — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) March 15, 2026

Mark DeRosa is a loser https://t.co/wChBqxcQG7 — Cara Jeffrey (@cara_jeffrey) March 15, 2026

Really not ducking the “USA has no culture except militarism and violence” charges here https://t.co/jqHagHKPjJ — Esteban (@RedSoxAsere) March 15, 2026

“Why did you bring a fascist psychopath into the clubhouse?”

“Well, you see, I’m also a fascist psychopath” — Esteban (@RedSoxAsere) March 15, 2026

Of course, the Left hates everything about the military, patriotism and America as a whole, so they're furious about this.

This is an excellently asked question. 🫡 — Anthony Garcia (@SportsAnthony) March 16, 2026

just trying to do my job! — jen ramos-eisen (@jenramose) March 16, 2026

Of course, the journalist is reveling in the praise of the Left.

"you never want it to get lost why you're doing this"



USA is the only team pretending the World Baseball Classic is about honoring your country's military, nobody else thinks this! — Nick Smith (@yonicksmith) March 15, 2026

Maybe that's why America is exceptional and other countries are not.

Why is everyone questioning every little thing Team USA does? Maybe he brought him in because he wanted to? Maybe had some cool stories to tell? People trying to turn a nothing burger into an ordeal. — Tyler (@TeddyFreddy270) March 15, 2026

Great response. Our brave men and women are protecting all of our liberties and we shouldn’t forget that. — Jon Beltran (@mavrickace) March 15, 2026

They are the reason all Americans enjoy the freedom and liberty to do things like play baseball.

Why was that even asked as a question lmao — Bronx Bombers Beat (@bomberbeat2) March 15, 2026

Because journalists are just mouthpieces for the Left.

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