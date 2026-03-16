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Coincidence? Three Attacks on Conservatives Tied to Furry Subculture – An Insider's Alarming Account

justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on March 16, 2026

People see adults dressed like giant stuffed animals and they likely think 'they're weird', but probably not much more. Unfortunately, there is nefarious part of the movement, and they are loosely linked to several high-profile incidents of violence against conservatives. 

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I’m a furry.

That’s probably not the sentence most readers expect to see at the beginning of an essay in Reality’s Last Stand. But it’s the truth, and it’s the place I have to start.

For more than two decades I’ve been part of the furry fandom—an online and offline subculture centered around anthropomorphic animal characters, artwork, role-playing, and elaborate costumes called “fursuits.” For most people on the outside, that description probably sounds odd, maybe even absurd and juvenile. But for those of us inside it, the fandom has often felt like something closer to a home: a place where creative people who never quite fit anywhere else could build their own communities.

For a lot of us, it still does.

But over the past several years I’ve watched something inside that community begin to change. Slowly at first, then more visibly. The shift has been subtle enough that many outsiders would never notice it, but those of us who have spent long enough in the fandom can feel it.

And in a few deeply disturbing cases, that shift has spilled out into the real world.

Thomas Crooks, the man who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump frequented in online spaces known for their furry fandom. Charlie Kirk’s likely assassin, Tyler Robinson, had a documented furry fixation, including a FurAffinity account, and even engraved one of his bullet casing with a well-known furry meme. The Dallas ICE facility shooter, Joshua Jahn, also appears to have been involved in the furry community based on several of his social media posts.

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That's a whole lot of coincidences.

This essay isn’t meant as an attack on the furry fandom as a whole. It is an attempt to explain how a subculture build around creativity and friendship has, in some corners, become vulnerable to ideological radicalization, social isolation, and increasingly dangerous rhetoric.

The fandom makes for a strange case study. It’s poorly understood by the public and frequently misrepresented by the media. But precisely because of that confusion, it offers a revealing window into how modern online communities can drift toward extremism without many people noticing.

It's actually very, very serious.

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Maybe we've allowed the 'live and let live' culture go too far and it's time we brought back shame. 

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Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

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CHARLIE KIRK DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

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