Coincidence? Three Attacks on Conservatives Tied to Furry Subculture – An Insider's Alarming Account

People see adults dressed like giant stuffed animals and they likely think 'they're weird', but probably not much more. Unfortunately, there is nefarious part of the movement, and they are loosely linked to several high-profile incidents of violence against conservatives.

🚨NEW: The Trump assassination attempt. The murder of Charlie Kirk. The ICE shooting in Dallas. All have links—direct or indirect—to the furry fandom. For @RealLastStand , a longtime insider explains how parts of the community evolved from a creative hobbyist culture into an… pic.twitter.com/KJnmnPFm5n

I’m a furry.

That’s probably not the sentence most readers expect to see at the beginning of an essay in Reality’s Last Stand. But it’s the truth, and it’s the place I have to start.

For more than two decades I’ve been part of the furry fandom—an online and offline subculture centered around anthropomorphic animal characters, artwork, role-playing, and elaborate costumes called “fursuits.” For most people on the outside, that description probably sounds odd, maybe even absurd and juvenile. But for those of us inside it, the fandom has often felt like something closer to a home: a place where creative people who never quite fit anywhere else could build their own communities.

For a lot of us, it still does.

But over the past several years I’ve watched something inside that community begin to change. Slowly at first, then more visibly. The shift has been subtle enough that many outsiders would never notice it, but those of us who have spent long enough in the fandom can feel it.

And in a few deeply disturbing cases, that shift has spilled out into the real world.

Thomas Crooks, the man who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump frequented in online spaces known for their furry fandom. Charlie Kirk’s likely assassin, Tyler Robinson, had a documented furry fixation, including a FurAffinity account, and even engraved one of his bullet casing with a well-known furry meme. The Dallas ICE facility shooter, Joshua Jahn, also appears to have been involved in the furry community based on several of his social media posts.