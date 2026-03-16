GOP Senator's Support for Unpaid TSA Workers Turns into Fiery Clash with 'Defund' Dem Casar

Senator Cornyn wanted to do a nice gesture for TSA workers who are not getting paid because the Democrats are keeping the government shut down. Instead, a Leftist Congressman showed up and started a fight with him.

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Sen. John Cornyn's attempt to feed TSA workers burgers hijacked by lefty Dem https://t.co/eKJzzJ1m4k pic.twitter.com/a9TVTigGD0 — New York Post (@nypost) March 16, 2026

Sen. John Cornyn’s (R-Texas) visit to Austin’s airport Monday to deliver burgers to TSA workers was crashed by progressive Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) and quickly devolved into a heated confrontation. Casar, who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, faulted Republicans for the ongoing funding lapse at the Transportation Security Administration, despite voting against funding for the entire Department of Homeland Security.

Heated confrontation between Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Greg Casar outside of the Austin airport just now. The two are split on a DHS funding shutdown that’s left some federal employees without paychecks for a month now.@cbsaustin pic.twitter.com/63JAQBXJSy — Andrew Lamparski (@andrewlamparski) March 16, 2026

To be clear, Casar voted AGAINST funding DHS, so this is all performative.

Typical: blaming others for their own refusal to fund patriotic TSA agents and keep Texans safe. Disgraceful https://t.co/B8i8lkABvj — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 16, 2026

Thank you Senator Cornyn for telling this police hating Marxist to his face, that he’s wrong.



Casar wants to defund the police and stands for absolute lawlessness. https://t.co/KSvYiizulB — Mayor Erik Gomez (@erikgomeztx) March 16, 2026

Democrats hate law and order.

Casar is such a clown. Cornyn freaking owned him here. 💥💪 https://t.co/4sDa7dwO0F — Tom Oliverson, M.D. (@TomOliverson) March 16, 2026

Typical childish behavior from @GregCasar!

Consequences of DHS not funded?



1) 2.5+ hour lines at @AustinAirport

2) Terrorist-linked man rams car full of explosives into a Jewish Day School

3) Terrorist incident at Old Dom



Greg Casar firmly disagrees that Iran remains the… https://t.co/lELQONaEBO — Daniel Warner (@DanielM_Warner) March 16, 2026

Democrats don't care about working people. They care about their shrieking constituents who are paid to be activists.

As long as it hurts the workers. Dems only care about protecting illegals. They know there is a raised threat posture, so how many Americans have to die on American soil for Dems to care? As many as it takes? Keeps sitting you cowards. pic.twitter.com/khkCpsEwPl — Judy 🇺🇸👮🏻🐗 (@AFJudy70) March 16, 2026

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Fund our borders, Democrats!!



All this goes away. — Lisa Ann (@lisa_roatch) March 16, 2026

Democrats are so concerned with protecting illegals, they don't care if American TSA workers get paid.

Democrats voted against funding DHS. This is all on them. — Alex (@Alex510x2) March 16, 2026

Why does Casar look so nervous? — WorldGoneMad (@qu3stionevrthg) March 16, 2026

Cornyn has, of course, repeatedly voted to end the Democrats’ reckless DHS shutdown. Casar’s party is responsible for it & they try to pretend otherwise. — pamsd (@pamsd425) March 16, 2026

Caesar is really an idiot. — Prosecco&Pitties (@fizzandpits) March 16, 2026

As are all the Democrats.

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