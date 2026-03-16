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GOP Senator's Support for Unpaid TSA Workers Turns into Fiery Clash with 'Defund' Dem Casar

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on March 16, 2026
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Senator Cornyn wanted to do a nice gesture for TSA workers who are not getting paid because the Democrats are keeping the government shut down. Instead, a Leftist Congressman showed up and started a fight with him.

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Sen. John Cornyn’s (R-Texas) visit to Austin’s airport Monday to deliver burgers to TSA workers was crashed by progressive Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) and quickly devolved into a heated confrontation.

Casar, who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, faulted Republicans for the ongoing funding lapse at the Transportation Security Administration, despite voting against funding for the entire Department of Homeland Security.

To be clear, Casar voted AGAINST funding DHS, so this is all performative.

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Democrats hate law and order.

Democrats don't care about working people. They care about their shrieking constituents who are paid to be activists.

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Democrats are so concerned with protecting illegals, they don't care if American TSA workers get paid.

As are all the Democrats. 

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Tags:

CONGRESS DHS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JOHN CORNYN TSA

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