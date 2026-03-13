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Trump Bombs Kharg Island Military Sites, Spares Oil—Warns Iran to Leave Strait of Hormuz Open

justmindy
justmindy | 7:45 PM on March 13, 2026
Townhall Media

Earlier today, we told you about threats in the Strait of Hormuz. Tonight, President Trump just announced they bombed everything and Iran better settle down. Here's the statement:

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Basically, Trump says if they don't allow free passage through the Strait of Hormuz, he'll bomb their entire oil infrastructure. 

In usual Trump fashion, he won't be bullied. 

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Time will tell.

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They only understand might. 

He really is.

Let's hope so. As always, pray for America's troops and the safety of our homeland.

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Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

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