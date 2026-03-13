Trump Bombs Kharg Island Military Sites, Spares Oil—Warns Iran to Leave Strait of Hormuz Open

Earlier today, we told you about threats in the Strait of Hormuz. Tonight, President Trump just announced they bombed everything and Iran better settle down. Here's the statement:

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Basically, Trump says if they don't allow free passage through the Strait of Hormuz, he'll bomb their entire oil infrastructure.

"To me, it means very simply that we are in a position of dominance," says @POTUS on "unconditional surrender" by Iran.



"Their navy is gone. Their air force is gone. Most of their military is gone... Just about everything is gone, and you'll see that." pic.twitter.com/I4pyhEs4N9 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 13, 2026

To the adversaries of America: if Donald Trump offers you a good deal, take it.



Mr. President, your observations about the capabilities of the men and women in the U.S. military are spot on. However, it becomes truly magic when the commander in chief is at their level and is as… https://t.co/Xob4DJJbfh — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 13, 2026

Trump going all in here.



No signs of backing down. https://t.co/WLSH8CwvVq — CA ET Nerd (@earlyvotedata) March 13, 2026

In usual Trump fashion, he won't be bullied.

DJT is not messing around!!! "Central Command [just] executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the history of the Middle East . . . https://t.co/VQSU30HYqx — Steve Shultz (@elijahliststeve) March 13, 2026

They won’t stop attacking ships in the strait. Is my bet. We will go in and take it. https://t.co/3ewNPgfPRM — Awakened Mandate (@BrandonHathaw12) March 13, 2026

Time will tell.

The Battlefield 3 strategy. I myself have experienced Kharg Island numerous times. It was a great map. Remember when DICE used to make incredible maps? That all stopped after BF1. 😔



God speed to the Marines who are going there to mop things up. 🫡🇺🇸 https://t.co/QEVP45dHL7 pic.twitter.com/UPcmssFvJ6 — Charles Alexander (@HolographicRibs) March 13, 2026

Trump just announced that the U.S. military "totally obliterated" every military target on Kharg Island, sparing the oil infrastructure – at least for now.



This a significant development given that the island handles 90% of Iranian crude oil exports. https://t.co/rXBnGkcsxK pic.twitter.com/jWUFn7cUNV — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) March 13, 2026

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A masterstroke of deterrence. Targeting Kharg Island while sparing oil sites is a brilliant move to secure the Strait of Hormuz. Firmness with Iran is the only reality that guarantees long-term stability

Great job @POTUS @SecWar https://t.co/PQbJVUp4ev — Zain Aldahabi (@zain__f_f16) March 13, 2026

They only understand might.

Ball is in Iran's court. https://t.co/KpQKUwA4hc — Cow Lick (@ilovecowsman) March 13, 2026

The international sheriff laying down the law! pic.twitter.com/UCNv1IKMCb — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) March 13, 2026

My boy really aura farming pic.twitter.com/oS7wnKlax5 — Midnight_Kevv (@Midnight_kev) March 13, 2026

He really is.

And just like that the gas prices will go down again. — Infini Tee (@arashneza) March 13, 2026

Let's hope so. As always, pray for America's troops and the safety of our homeland.

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