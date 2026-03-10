'More Fun to Sink Them': Trump Celebrates as 46 Iranian Warships Become Artificial Reefs

President Trump is nothing if not an entertainer and he loves to poke fun at journalists whenever possible. He's certainly having fun these days!

NOW - Trump on sinking 46 Iranian naval ships: "Why didn't we just capture the ship? We could've used it. Why did we sink them? They said, 'it's more fun to sink them.' I said, that's a—they like sinking them better." pic.twitter.com/B3gTwXVwPA — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 9, 2026

Advertisement

Trump said we could have just captured them, but to put it simply, it's just more fun to sink them.

If you think Trump was having fun as president before, now he he's just discovering the real fun of being a Neocon https://t.co/COlxQfpsf3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 9, 2026

He's going to enjoy every minute left of the last term of his Presidency. Also, he knows this drives the Left crazy and he loves getting their knickers in a twist.

Donald Trump is such an environmentalist, he even ordered the military to create a bunch of new coral reefs! https://t.co/7q9krZ25QL — MiamiViceGOP (@MiamiViceGOP) March 10, 2026

How clever of him!

CENTCOM target practice is no joke guys. Lol https://t.co/09xfenPBRT — Dandalf (@DanTalks1) March 10, 2026

It's like real life 'Battleship'.

Aight he’s back folks. The master is back. https://t.co/1ar6JFdVct — Marley’s Ghost (@SkullPiler) March 9, 2026

Psyche your guy's up, so you can psyche their guy's out.



I often talk a lot about people chest beating inappropriately, so I wanted to highlight when such actions are appropriate. This is one of them. In a fight, or a competition, after a win. That's when you beat your chest. https://t.co/lo10Ak7enb — P.J.Buckley 👑✝️🕊️ (@PJBuckley818) March 9, 2026

After a win is the key part.

“Sir we’d rather kill them all and make another reef on the ocean floor”



“That works too, have fun” https://t.co/SCzUB1SF2b — riv (@aor2enjoyer) March 9, 2026

total depravity https://t.co/hsSvATIBTy — Melchior circa 1194 (@AngeBeatrice2) March 9, 2026

A new low for Trump. Unspeakable.

Why was this clip not played on @BBCNews or on @BBCNewsnight? https://t.co/Eyp2ogCN0F — David Colquhoun on Bluesky 🇺🇦 💙 (@david_colquhoun) March 9, 2026

Joking about war crimes.



Demonic. https://t.co/Qcff5Ss9Iv — Rescue Michigan (@Rescue_Michigan) March 9, 2026

See? He drives the Left to insanity. It's wonderful!

This man should be hanged https://t.co/USjeBa1MMg — lavienoire (@lavien0ire007) March 9, 2026

He really causes them to lose their tiny little minds.

Alright, fair

As much as I like preserving warships, this is understandable https://t.co/ARhfvvSUHU — Ignys Orora (@ignys_orora) March 9, 2026

The best to ever do it. https://t.co/erIDbrYUnA — (involuntaraly black)🧀 (@inbel97) March 9, 2026

No one wants that Iranian junk but they will make great dive sites!!!! — Branch Floridian (@JackLinFLL) March 9, 2026

Advertisement

Indeed, it will.

Sinking them just for the love of the game. pic.twitter.com/jgAbE4MuLA — Aaron Miller (@Aaron_88) March 9, 2026

The US simply has better technology on the battlefield.



We saw this in Venezuela as well. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) March 9, 2026

Just another common American W.







Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.