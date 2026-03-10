'More Fun to Sink Them': Trump Celebrates as 46 Iranian Warships Become Artificial Reefs

Oh Look, Bluesky's Getting a New CEO – Because the Online Asylum Was...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on March 10, 2026
X/@CENTCOM

President Trump is nothing if not an entertainer and he loves to poke fun at journalists whenever possible. He's certainly having fun these days!

Trump said we could have just captured them, but to put it simply, it's just more fun to sink them.

He's going to enjoy every minute left of the last term of his Presidency. Also, he knows this drives the Left crazy and he loves getting their knickers in a twist. 

How clever of him!

It's like real life 'Battleship'.

After a win is the key part.

See? He drives the Left to insanity. It's wonderful!

He really causes them to lose their tiny little minds.

Indeed, it will.

Just another common American W.



