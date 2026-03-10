'More Fun to Sink Them': Trump Celebrates as 46 Iranian Warships Become Artificial...
Scott Jennings Tries Reasoning With Dems Who’re Leaving Americans Open to Terrorism for...
California’s Unique Primary Could See Two Republicans Vying for Governor If Some Dems...
Kinder-Hearted: Dem James Talarico Says, Besides Family and Friends, He Also Loves Trans...
VIP
UK Appoints 'Anti-Muslim Hostility Czar,' Claims It Won’t Restrict Ability to Criticize Is...
Maggie Vs. MAGA: Director’s Severe TDS Led to Massive Box Office Bomb With...
Nicholas Kristof Considers Alternative Theory for Decline in Iranian Missile Launches
Brave Hero Marine Leaves Hospital, Poses for Photo With Palestinian Flag
Hysterical: Women Led in Group Screaming Session for International Women’s Day Protest
Voice Actor for Halo's Master Chief Demands White House Remove Him From 'Disgusting...
Mamdani’s Wife: Actually Born in Houston, Rebranded as 'From Damascus' for the Instagram...
Rosie O’Donnell Appears on Jim Acosta’s Podcast to Prove They’re Two Different People
VIP
Kai Trump 'Out of Touch' for ... Grocery Shopping? The Left's Hypocritical Pile-On...
James Talarico Has Met So Many Non-Christians Who Are More Christ-Like Than His...

Oh Look, Bluesky's Getting a New CEO – Because the Online Asylum Was Running So Smoothly

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on March 10, 2026
Townhall Media

Oh, the simps at Bluesky are getting a new CEO. Surely that means things are just going swimmingly in that online mental health facility. Heh.

Advertisement

Jay Graber is stepping down as head of Bluesky, the social media platform exclusively announced to WIRED. Venture capitalist Toni Schneider will be the interim CEO until a permanent replacement is found.

“As Bluesky matures, the company needs a seasoned operator focused on scaling and execution, while I return to what I do best: building new things,” Graber wrote in a statement about the personnel change. Graber joined Bluesky in 2019, when it was a research project within Twitter focused on developing a decentralized framework for the social web. She became the company’s first chief executive officer in 2021, when it spun out into an independent entity. She oversaw the platform’s remarkable rise and the growing pains it experienced as it transformed from a quirky Twitter offshoot to a full-fledged alternative to X.

Bluesky 'matured'? When did that happen? The people of Bluesky are the least mature people on Earth, actually.

Recommended

Maggie Vs. MAGA: Director’s Severe TDS Led to Massive Box Office Bomb With Feminist ‘Frankenstein’ Flop
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Heaven Forbid they bring that nonsense back to X!

The only rational choice.

Yet, here it is.

Normal, rational people will be just fine. The crazies are going to spin out. 

Absolutely not.

It's like trying to herd cats.

Advertisement

And if someone dares have a different thought, they all go nuts until the person scurries back into the groupthink.

At least Ms. Kelce's doors are useful.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

BIG TECH BLUESKY ELON MUSK MENTAL HEALTH X

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Maggie Vs. MAGA: Director’s Severe TDS Led to Massive Box Office Bomb With Feminist ‘Frankenstein’ Flop
Warren Squire
'More Fun to Sink Them': Trump Celebrates as 46 Iranian Warships Become Artificial Reefs
justmindy
Scott Jennings Tries Reasoning With Dems Who’re Leaving Americans Open to Terrorism for ICE Restrictions
Warren Squire
Nicholas Kristof Considers Alternative Theory for Decline in Iranian Missile Launches
Brett T.
California’s Unique Primary Could See Two Republicans Vying for Governor If Some Dems Refuse to Drop Out
Warren Squire
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Maggie Vs. MAGA: Director’s Severe TDS Led to Massive Box Office Bomb With Feminist ‘Frankenstein’ Flop Warren Squire
Advertisement