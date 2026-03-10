Oh Look, Bluesky's Getting a New CEO – Because the Online Asylum Was Running So Smoothly

Oh, the simps at Bluesky are getting a new CEO. Surely that means things are just going swimmingly in that online mental health facility. Heh.

EXCLUSIVE: Jay Graber stepping down as CEO of Bluesky https://t.co/0kZEIYVeNl — Kate Knibbs 🏄🏻‍♀️ (@Knibbs) March 9, 2026

Jay Graber is stepping down as head of Bluesky, the social media platform exclusively announced to WIRED. Venture capitalist Toni Schneider will be the interim CEO until a permanent replacement is found. “As Bluesky matures, the company needs a seasoned operator focused on scaling and execution, while I return to what I do best: building new things,” Graber wrote in a statement about the personnel change. Graber joined Bluesky in 2019, when it was a research project within Twitter focused on developing a decentralized framework for the social web. She became the company’s first chief executive officer in 2021, when it spun out into an independent entity. She oversaw the platform’s remarkable rise and the growing pains it experienced as it transformed from a quirky Twitter offshoot to a full-fledged alternative to X.

Bluesky 'matured'? When did that happen? The people of Bluesky are the least mature people on Earth, actually.

if a tree falls in BlueSky, does it still make a noise? — Spencer Reiss 💎 (@spencerreiss) March 9, 2026

How soon before it shuts down? Always seemed a problematic business model.



More importantly, how long before the refugees start flooding back onto TwitterX and bring along their toxic attitudes? — Maddog301 (@maddog301) March 9, 2026

Heaven Forbid they bring that nonsense back to X!

The only rational choice.

It’s so bizarre a weird left wing psychotic loser therapy app exists. — The Patriot (@kentbricknan) March 9, 2026

Yet, here it is.

Such a shame. How will we recover? pic.twitter.com/iuIyMOwzDI — Pete Panuccio (@PetePanuccio) March 9, 2026

Normal, rational people will be just fine. The crazies are going to spin out.

Should blue sky users be allowed back on Twitter? — dick whitman (@skidrivebike) March 9, 2026

Absolutely not.

Impossible job.. there's nothing you can do really. — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) March 9, 2026

It's like trying to herd cats.

Why ? The Nazis are having so ,much fun on that platform….?? — OldMoney (@SloanRitchey) March 10, 2026

It's so ironic that she was named "blue sky" for "boundless freedom" when that platform is anything but that — Wat (@JamesStoverAnth) March 9, 2026

It’s like a summer camp for insane people that all agree and say the exact same things. Awful things that frankly are things psychos say and think. — AsD (@VeniVidiVici247) March 9, 2026

And if someone dares have a different thought, they all go nuts until the person scurries back into the groupthink.

@elonmusk You could do the funniest thing… — Kid Dudi (@Kid_Dudi) March 9, 2026

Almost as compelling as Donna Kelsey’s new doors. — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) March 9, 2026

At least Ms. Kelce's doors are useful.

