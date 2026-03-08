Brain Worms or TDS? Snyder Says Trump's Iran War Is Designed to Provoke Terror Attacks for Election Chaos

Timothy Snyder is a professor at the University of Toronto. Most Canadians aren't well mentally, and he just proves this thesis. He's decided the war in Iran which isn't actually a war was really started to provoke terrorist attacks in the United States and then Trump will cancel elections. Yes, really he said that.

A purpose of the war on Iran might well be to provoke a terrorist attack inside the United States. This would provide Donald Trump with a pretext to try to cancel or “federalize” the coming Congressional elections.https://t.co/ytG7oD6tal — Timothy Snyder (@TimothyDSnyder) March 8, 2026

Trump has already telegraphed the move. We know that he is obsessed with the fall elections, which his party will almost certainly lose by spectacular margins, and that he fears the accordant loss of power. This is clear from his own statements and actions. In a social post right after starting the war, he claimed (wrongly) that Iran had tried to hurt his cause in past elections. We lack any other explanation for the war, at least from the American side. Trump is incoherent, and his administration is inconsistent. Much of what has been said about Iran is not true. The propaganda is contradictory. It is as though the war itself is not the main goal, but that it was simply important to somehow get the thing started.

These people figure out a way for everything to come back to Donald Trump and create a new way for him to be a villian.

Do you have brain damage? — This Here Snakeskin Jacket (@SFlipp) March 8, 2026

Yes, Trump Derangement Syndrome has very clearly caused brain worms. Is that possible?

Alternatively, you are a highly-credentialed idiot who has only the slightest tenuous connection to reality and who suffers from some sort of paranoid personality disorder.



You earned a Meat Puppet. pic.twitter.com/SLnmhylXMb — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 8, 2026

He absolutely earned a meat puppet.

All of this.

Why are you saying such stupid speculation when the Democrats have SHUT DOWN the Department of Homeland Security?



The Democrats created the invasion, allowed known terrorists to walk right into the country and refuse to allow America to protect itself today. pic.twitter.com/t9tqKBG5Pb — IronHorsey 🇺🇸 (@IronHorsey2000) March 8, 2026

The Democrats opened the border and when Donald Trump tries to address it, they label him a lunatic. The Democrats have allowed Iran unfettered ability to get closer to nuclear weapons and when Trump tries to slow things down to try and save the world from annihilation, suddenly he's a monster.

"might well be"? SMH. Shameful fear mongering. And be honest; WHY are we at such risk of a "terrorist attack inside the United States", Tim? That would the open border policy of the previous administration. — Pam D (@soirchick) March 8, 2026

Honest reflection doesn't seem to be one of Tim's strong suits.

And look who fell into the trap, a couple of wholesome innocent patriotic New Yorkers who just had to express themselves the only way they knew how https://t.co/lM8BZHYdWu — Alex Joffe (@DrAlexJoffe) March 8, 2026

Why is everyone so mean to the Islamic militants?

