Brain Worms or TDS? Snyder Says Trump's Iran War Is Designed to Provoke Terror Attacks for Election Chaos

justmindy
justmindy | 5:35 PM on March 08, 2026
AP Photo/Ben Margot

Timothy Snyder is a professor at the University of Toronto. Most Canadians aren't well mentally, and he just proves this thesis. He's decided the war in Iran which isn't actually a war was really started to provoke terrorist attacks in the United States and then Trump will cancel elections. Yes, really he said that.

Trump has already telegraphed the move. We know that he is obsessed with the fall elections, which his party will almost certainly lose by spectacular margins, and that he fears the accordant loss of power. This is clear from his own statements and actions. In a social post right after starting the war, he claimed (wrongly) that Iran had tried to hurt his cause in past elections.

We lack any other explanation for the war, at least from the American side. Trump is incoherent, and his administration is inconsistent. Much of what has been said about Iran is not true. The propaganda is contradictory. It is as though the war itself is not the main goal, but that it was simply important to somehow get the thing started.

These people figure out a way for everything to come back to Donald Trump and create a new way for him to be a villian.

Yes, Trump Derangement Syndrome has very clearly caused brain worms. Is that possible?

He absolutely earned a meat puppet.

All of this.

The Democrats opened the border and when Donald Trump tries to address it, they label him a lunatic. The Democrats have allowed Iran unfettered ability to get closer to nuclear weapons and when Trump tries to slow things down to try and save the world from annihilation, suddenly he's a monster.

Honest reflection doesn't seem to be one of Tim's strong suits.

Why is everyone so mean to the Islamic militants? 

