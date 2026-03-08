Brain Worms or TDS? Snyder Says Trump's Iran War Is Designed to Provoke...
Allahu Akbar Omitted: Brad Lander's Tweet Turns Attackers into Victims and Victims into Bigots

justmindy
justmindy | 6:25 PM on March 08, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Brad Lander is a New Yorker running for Congress. He used to be a Comptroller and a councilman in New York. He's horrified there was a terrorist attack outside the residence of the Mayor and First Lady, but he fails to mention the people engaged in the terrorist attack were people the First Lady would approve of. Like they are her people. She likes what they do on social media. Literally.

Of course, he knows that. He's just hoping the rest of the public doesn't know that and he can turn Mamdani into the victim.

It appears there is not one honest Democrat. This is not surprising.

No, they didn't mention that at all.

SHHHHH ... don't upset Brad's narrative!

He won't listen.

Only if we can throw tomato sauce on it after.

It's not an accident. It's intentional. 

