Allahu Akbar Omitted: Brad Lander's Tweet Turns Attackers into Victims and Victims into Bigots

Brad Lander is a New Yorker running for Congress. He used to be a Comptroller and a councilman in New York. He's horrified there was a terrorist attack outside the residence of the Mayor and First Lady, but he fails to mention the people engaged in the terrorist attack were people the First Lady would approve of. Like they are her people. She likes what they do on social media. Literally.
Happy to know that our Mayor and First Lady are safe, but horrified that there was such a disturbing threat of violence outside their residence.— Brad Lander (@bradlander) March 8, 2026
Vile displays of Islamophobia will never be tolerated in our city. https://t.co/CDLc2JCYXU
As I am sure you know, the mayor was not the target of the terrorists as your post implies. https://t.co/YASRfIkoBF— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) March 8, 2026
Of course, he knows that. He's just hoping the rest of the public doesn't know that and he can turn Mamdani into the victim.
Two Muslim teens screamed Allahu Akbar before throwing nail bombs in NYC today.— Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) March 8, 2026
Brad Lander: The real problem is Islamophobia. https://t.co/aST0z9LFTu
They’re just going to pretend the conservative demonstrators were responsible for the bombs and blame ‘islamophobia’, aren’t they?— Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) March 8, 2026
Like, at no point are we going to see any Democrat official in this city be honest about this, are we?
Narrative must be protected at all costs. https://t.co/kNwSgi3YFY
It appears there is not one honest Democrat. This is not surprising.
Timeless. https://t.co/UdRatnsneO pic.twitter.com/HYJztQP98K— Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) March 8, 2026
Of course Brad Lander doesn’t acknowledge the two Muslim teens who brought nail bombs to today’s protest and screamed Allahu Akbar before throwing them. This would upset his progressive base. https://t.co/aST0z9LFTu pic.twitter.com/8fAPc43gUz— Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) March 8, 2026
No, they didn't mention that at all.
Brad:— 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) March 8, 2026
What about the two jihadis who threw the two IEDs at the anti-Zohran protestors? https://t.co/0KDHPOKMce
SHHHHH ... don't upset Brad's narrative!
Does somebody want to tell him or... https://t.co/PIfxzyHdQI— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 8, 2026
He won't listen.
The people who lit and threw those attempted bombs are Muslim and shouted "Allahu Akbar."— Leftism (@LeftismForU) March 8, 2026
But sure, Islamophobia is the real threat.
Retard. https://t.co/O1ZNpSRpCg
Put it in the Louvre. https://t.co/Iy7aoqLUfs— Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 8, 2026
Only if we can throw tomato sauce on it after.
.@bradlander is too friggen dumb to be handling the city’s finances as evidenced by this dopey posting. The devices were thrown by PRO Muslim protesters you clown https://t.co/4cYwy8IKRG— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) March 8, 2026
Brad Lander—who could easily take a moment to get updated with actual facts around what took place outside Gracie Mansion today—is instead irresponsibly sharing misleading information.— Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) March 8, 2026
Two explosive devices were thrown by counter-protestors who were filmed yelling “Allahu… https://t.co/dkVZC5b439
It's not an accident. It's intentional.
Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.
Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member