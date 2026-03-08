Allahu Akbar Omitted: Brad Lander's Tweet Turns Attackers into Victims and Victims into Bigots

Brad Lander is a New Yorker running for Congress. He used to be a Comptroller and a councilman in New York. He's horrified there was a terrorist attack outside the residence of the Mayor and First Lady, but he fails to mention the people engaged in the terrorist attack were people the First Lady would approve of. Like they are her people. She likes what they do on social media. Literally.

Happy to know that our Mayor and First Lady are safe, but horrified that there was such a disturbing threat of violence outside their residence.



Vile displays of Islamophobia will never be tolerated in our city. https://t.co/CDLc2JCYXU — Brad Lander (@bradlander) March 8, 2026

As I am sure you know, the mayor was not the target of the terrorists as your post implies. https://t.co/YASRfIkoBF — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) March 8, 2026

Of course, he knows that. He's just hoping the rest of the public doesn't know that and he can turn Mamdani into the victim.

Two Muslim teens screamed Allahu Akbar before throwing nail bombs in NYC today.



Brad Lander: The real problem is Islamophobia. https://t.co/aST0z9LFTu — Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) March 8, 2026

They’re just going to pretend the conservative demonstrators were responsible for the bombs and blame ‘islamophobia’, aren’t they?



Like, at no point are we going to see any Democrat official in this city be honest about this, are we?



Narrative must be protected at all costs. https://t.co/kNwSgi3YFY — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) March 8, 2026

It appears there is not one honest Democrat. This is not surprising.

Of course Brad Lander doesn’t acknowledge the two Muslim teens who brought nail bombs to today’s protest and screamed Allahu Akbar before throwing them. This would upset his progressive base. https://t.co/aST0z9LFTu pic.twitter.com/8fAPc43gUz — Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) March 8, 2026

No, they didn't mention that at all.

Brad:



What about the two jihadis who threw the two IEDs at the anti-Zohran protestors? https://t.co/0KDHPOKMce — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) March 8, 2026

SHHHHH ... don't upset Brad's narrative!

Does somebody want to tell him or... https://t.co/PIfxzyHdQI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 8, 2026

He won't listen.

The people who lit and threw those attempted bombs are Muslim and shouted "Allahu Akbar."

But sure, Islamophobia is the real threat.

Retard. https://t.co/O1ZNpSRpCg — Leftism (@LeftismForU) March 8, 2026

Put it in the Louvre. https://t.co/Iy7aoqLUfs — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 8, 2026

Only if we can throw tomato sauce on it after.

.@bradlander is too friggen dumb to be handling the city’s finances as evidenced by this dopey posting. The devices were thrown by PRO Muslim protesters you clown https://t.co/4cYwy8IKRG — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) March 8, 2026

Brad Lander—who could easily take a moment to get updated with actual facts around what took place outside Gracie Mansion today—is instead irresponsibly sharing misleading information.



Two explosive devices were thrown by counter-protestors who were filmed yelling “Allahu… https://t.co/dkVZC5b439 — Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) March 8, 2026

It's not an accident. It's intentional.

