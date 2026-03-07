VIP
School Isn't Daycare—But We've Made It One: Working Mom Shocked by 70-Hour Week...
DHS Drops a Receipt on Intel Committee Dem About ICE Arresting a Journo...
Chris Hayes and Mehdi Hasan: The Dynamic Duo of Dishonesty – Smearing U.S....
Geriatric Meltdown Alert: Senile Swamp Creature James Carville Begs God to Supercharge His...
Here's Jesse Jackson's Son Asking Service Speakers to Leave Politics at the Door...
CA Principal Lets Man Fleeing ICE—Including Assault and DV Charges—Hide on Campus with...
Chris Murphy Gets Introduced to Chris Murphy After Claiming GOP Is 'Nominating Open...
VIP
Here's How the NY Times Framed Mayor Mamdani's Answer About His Wife Liking...
John Fetterman Has a Question for Dems Who Now Condemn What Once Was...
President Trump Demands Surrender From Ayatollahs
Bill Maher Quotes 'the Administration,' Adam Schiff Thinks He's Talking About Trump, Backf...
Funeral Derangements: Joe Biden Tells Mostly Black Mourning Crowd That He’s Smarter Than...
VIP
Man of Fake: Preachy Dem Senate Candidate James Talarico Says That Jesus Is...
YOU DON'T QUESTION GERALD: The Dolphin Apocalypse is Upon Us! ...Or This Dude...

In Viral Moment, Rubio Rejects Interpreter, Drops Fluent Spanish Breakdown of Trump's 'Don-roe' Doctrine

justmindy
justmindy | 2:05 PM on March 07, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Marco Rubio serves a multitude of roles for the Trump Administration, and today he adds a new job to the list ... interpreter. 

Advertisement

President Trump and Sec. Rubio were meeting with Latin leaders and journalists. They tried to bring an interpreter up to 'help' Trump and Rubio with questions, but Marco made it quite clear he knows Spanish and he can handle that job all on his own. President Trump looked on smugly. It was all very clever.

For those interested in the English translation.

To be fair, he's pretty great in any language, but he does kind of give the audience chills when he talks in Spanish. 

Recommended

DHS Drops a Receipt on Intel Committee Dem About ICE Arresting a Journo Without a Warrant
Doug P.
Advertisement

The 'Don-roe Doctrine' is an awesome term. Heh!

Possible look at America's next President?

That's a Florida Man in action.

Advertisement

Just a brief recap of Rubio's many roles.

Is there anything the man can't do?

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FLORIDA MAN MARCO RUBIO TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DHS Drops a Receipt on Intel Committee Dem About ICE Arresting a Journo Without a Warrant
Doug P.
Chris Hayes and Mehdi Hasan: The Dynamic Duo of Dishonesty – Smearing U.S. Sailors as Subhuman
justmindy
Geriatric Meltdown Alert: Senile Swamp Creature James Carville Begs God to Supercharge His Trump Hate
justmindy
Here's Jesse Jackson's Son Asking Service Speakers to Leave Politics at the Door vs. What Happened Next
Doug P.
CA Principal Lets Man Fleeing ICE—Including Assault and DV Charges—Hide on Campus with Students Present
justmindy
Chris Murphy Gets Introduced to Chris Murphy After Claiming GOP Is 'Nominating Open Nazi Enthusiasts'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

DHS Drops a Receipt on Intel Committee Dem About ICE Arresting a Journo Without a Warrant Doug P.
Advertisement