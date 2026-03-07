Only in LA: Run 18 Miles, Identify as a Marathon Finisher, Collect Your Medal, and Still Make Happy Hour

Civil Discourse? Not Today: Steve Warhola, Top Staffer for PA State Sen. John...
justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on March 07, 2026
AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

Just when you think you've heard it all, along comes the organizers of the Los Angeles Marathon to announce if you don't want to finish the race, that's fine ... they'll still even give you the finisher medal. So, now they are giving participation trophies for marathons. What a world.

They said they are letting participants stop early because it's going to be hot. Don't tell the people who run marathons in Florida about this loophole. 

It seems only fair.

Now, you can just choose to collect the medal and forget all of that hard stuff of pushing through.

That's no longer necessary.

What if someone really wants to run the marathon, but they can't afford a plane ticket to California. Can they just sit on their couch and order a medal because in their head they wanted to complete the race? Seems fair.

How embarrassing. Who would put that on their cars? Heh.

Sounds only fair.

