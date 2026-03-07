Chris Hayes and Mehdi Hasan: The Dynamic Duo of Dishonesty – Smearing U.S. Sailors as Subhuman

Are there two worse human beings in media right now? Maybe so, but it is a close race. Two dishonest hacks who hate America, our brave military members, its might and everything this country stands for. It's truly despicable America has to abide people like these two spineless commies.

MS NOW’s Chris Hayes continued his vile and disgusting opposition to the current war against Iran on Friday. It is not that Hayes is opposed to the war, but rather how he expresses his opposition. The All In host essentially declared that the U.S. is not differentiating between civilians and combatants, while former colleague Mehdi Hasan accused the crew of USS Charlotte of being worse than Nazis after the torpedoing of the Iranian frigate Dena. Hayes and Hasan were discussing reports that suggest the U.S. is responsible for the strike that hit an Iranian girls' school that resulted in many casualties. Hayes declared, “And so just from the, sort of, geopolitical strategic point, like on day one, to have this and to have the rhetoric being into the region, ‘We don't care if you live or die’ to not make the distinction between, like, civilians and combatants just also strikes me as, like, wildly self-defeating at just the sort of tactical level.” Earlier, Hayes did admit there was an IRGC base in close proximity to the school, which also used to be part of the base. When asked about it, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said, “We, of course, never target civilian targets” before referencing the investigation. That doesn’t sound like a government that does not distinguish between civilians and combatants. For his part, Hasan took things further, “Yes. It's a moral abomination. And yes, it's tactically stupid. They, you know, they bombed a submarine and just let the sailors drown to death. Going against—even the Nazis didn't do that during World War II, apparently. Even the Nazis collected people from the water.”

MS NOW's Chris Hayes accuses the American military of deliberately targeting civilians "to have the rhetoric being into the region, “we don't we don't care if you live or die” to not make the distinction between civilians and combatants just also strikes me as, like, wildly… pic.twitter.com/9QOmSn5CKl — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) March 7, 2026

What a nasty accusation! Hayes is really accusing our military of deliberately targeting civilians and then they go ever further and say the patriotic men and women serving their country are WORSE than Nazis. That's literal traitorous talk.

I don't care whether you think this the dumbest war and Trump is the most incompetent commander-in-chief ever, comparing American servicemembers to Nazis is disgusting



VILE: Mehdi Hasan Claims American Sailors Are Worse Than Nazis https://t.co/8j2oCNn9ht — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) March 7, 2026

There isn't much to be done about Chris Hayes because he was born here, but Mehdi Hasan was not. He should be run out of the country because he quite clearly hates this nation.

Mehdi & Chris: “You gotta hand it to the Nazis” — Soxaholic (@MikeBrennan330) March 7, 2026

You absolutely do not have to hand it to them.

They are running the exact same Gaza playbook for Iran. https://t.co/VwBj8vJrVC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 7, 2026

If there is a terrorist organization to support Chris and Mehdi will be along in short order.

They lied about Israel targeting civilians. Now they are lying about the United States targeting civilians. The media is, in fact, the enemy of the people. These are America hating cowards. https://t.co/T58lmXB7C2 — J L Fairchild 🇺🇸🇮🇱📟 (@J_L_Fairchild) March 7, 2026

That's putting it kindly.

