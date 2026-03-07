Kash Patel Announces Arrest of Illegal Charged With Repeatedly Doing the Thing Dems...
ABC News: Sinking of Iranian Warship 'Raises Questions' About Whether the Attack Was...
Ben Rhodes Trips Over Pallets of Cash While Wishing Eternal Shame on Supporters...
VIP
School Isn't Daycare—But We've Made It One: Working Mom Shocked by 70-Hour Week...
DHS Drops a Receipt on Intel Committee Dem About ICE Arresting a Journo...
Chris Hayes and Mehdi Hasan: The Dynamic Duo of Dishonesty – Smearing U.S....
In Viral Moment, Rubio Rejects Interpreter, Drops Fluent Spanish Breakdown of Trump's 'Don...
Geriatric Meltdown Alert: Senile Swamp Creature James Carville Begs God to Supercharge His...
Here's Jesse Jackson's Son Asking Service Speakers to Leave Politics at the Door...
CA Principal Lets Man Fleeing ICE—Including Assault and DV Charges—Hide on Campus with...
Chris Murphy Gets Introduced to Chris Murphy After Claiming GOP Is 'Nominating Open...
VIP
Here's How the NY Times Framed Mayor Mamdani's Answer About His Wife Liking...
John Fetterman Has a Question for Dems Who Now Condemn What Once Was...
President Trump Demands Surrender From Ayatollahs

'Believe Women' Except When They're Jewish: Bernie Alum Briahna Joy Gray Denies 'Mass Rape' on October 7

justmindy
justmindy | 4:25 PM on March 07, 2026
AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov

America can thank Bernie Sanders for platforming Briahna Joy Gray during his 2020 run for the Presidency when she served as his National Press Secretary. Since then, she has worked for the Intercept and now has her own podcast. She certainly uses her freedom of speech to the extreme. She hates the Jewish people and she has no problem letting people know that fact. So much so, she is in full blown denial about the events of October 7. She is convinced no women were raped.

Advertisement

This was Briahna jumping to the defense of Zohran Mamdani's wife who 'liked' Instagram posts celebrating October 7.

Oh, Briahna is apparently interested in 'normalizing the truth'. I guess blood gushing from between the legs of women wasn't enough truth for Briahna.

Here's the thing ... Briahna knows those women were raped. She just doesn't consider Jewish people to be human so she doesn't care. Bet you did 'Nazi' that coming. 

Recommended

In Viral Moment, Rubio Rejects Interpreter, Drops Fluent Spanish Breakdown of Trump's 'Don-roe' Doctrine
justmindy
Advertisement

The GOP has issues, but the Democrat Party is way, way worse. How people like Josh Shapiro stay in a party knowing this is prevailing opinion is hard to imagine.

Briahna is fine with that because she hates Israel and the Jewish people. She is happy her 'enemies' faced that fate. She celebrates it.

Advertisement

She is a despicable person.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

In Viral Moment, Rubio Rejects Interpreter, Drops Fluent Spanish Breakdown of Trump's 'Don-roe' Doctrine
justmindy
Kash Patel Announces Arrest of Illegal Charged With Repeatedly Doing the Thing Dems Say Never Happens
Doug P.
Ben Rhodes Trips Over Pallets of Cash While Wishing Eternal Shame on Supporters of Trump's Attack on Iran
Doug P.
DHS Drops a Receipt on Intel Committee Dem About ICE Arresting a Journo Without a Warrant
Doug P.
Chris Hayes and Mehdi Hasan: The Dynamic Duo of Dishonesty – Smearing U.S. Sailors as Subhuman
justmindy
ABC News: Sinking of Iranian Warship 'Raises Questions' About Whether the Attack Was Legal
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

In Viral Moment, Rubio Rejects Interpreter, Drops Fluent Spanish Breakdown of Trump's 'Don-roe' Doctrine justmindy
Advertisement