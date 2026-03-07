'Believe Women' Except When They're Jewish: Bernie Alum Briahna Joy Gray Denies 'Mass Rape' on October 7

America can thank Bernie Sanders for platforming Briahna Joy Gray during his 2020 run for the Presidency when she served as his National Press Secretary. Since then, she has worked for the Intercept and now has her own podcast. She certainly uses her freedom of speech to the extreme. She hates the Jewish people and she has no problem letting people know that fact. So much so, she is in full blown denial about the events of October 7. She is convinced no women were raped.

Advertisement

There was no mass rape on October 7th. This isn’t even controversial. https://t.co/sSj420pceR — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) March 7, 2026

This was Briahna jumping to the defense of Zohran Mamdani's wife who 'liked' Instagram posts celebrating October 7.

I'll say it again and again because we need to normalize the truth: There is NO evidence of mass rape on October 7th. None.



And no American politician who parrots this genocidal lie is qualified for office. https://t.co/QcIfoBUR4o — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) March 7, 2026

Oh, Briahna is apparently interested in 'normalizing the truth'. I guess blood gushing from between the legs of women wasn't enough truth for Briahna.

I’ve personally met with women who survived heinous sexual assaults both on October 7 and while in captivity in Gaza. Many have publicly described what they endured. But to the former press secretary for @BernieSanders, no such crimes occurred. My God this is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/mo2locGSAf — Casey Babb (@DrCaseyBabb) March 7, 2026

Here's the thing ... Briahna knows those women were raped. She just doesn't consider Jewish people to be human so she doesn't care. Bet you did 'Nazi' that coming.

Jews: you are still waaaaay better off with the GOP https://t.co/s3fCDHB08P — Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry (@pegobry_en) March 7, 2026

The GOP has issues, but the Democrat Party is way, way worse. How people like Josh Shapiro stay in a party knowing this is prevailing opinion is hard to imagine.

The ability of political partisans, particularly leftists, to create entire fake realities is truly astonishing.



Millions of people, probably, truly believe that Islamist terrorists parachuted into a half-naked rave full of their worst enemies and did not rape or torture anyone.… https://t.co/qLGQzmNHjA — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) March 7, 2026

And here I thought it was bad when leftists pretended every study which disproved their gun-grabbing mantras were "debunked," simply by wishing it were so.



Women were raped TO DEATH on October 7. Babies were torn apart and at least one was put into an oven while still alive. — Guy Fromage 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🧊🧊👶 (@KentAtwater7) March 7, 2026

Briahna is fine with that because she hates Israel and the Jewish people. She is happy her 'enemies' faced that fate. She celebrates it.

It's crazy how the biggest proponents of Me Too now say this. https://t.co/yR9zvsYAtk — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 7, 2026

Why are they SO determined to claim hamas did not rape anyone? They're ok with burning people alive, shooting them in the heads, throwing grenades into homes, but rape is just too much and is crossing the line? https://t.co/bxAi32FjME — Mish (@Mish_K_) March 7, 2026

Advertisement

@SenSanders You guys have completely lost it. You lie, you cheat, and in the long run have become totally irrelevant, anti-Semitic, and at that point: just leave politics, you are doing nothing good. Shame on you and your party. https://t.co/7ArwLLIQkK — Cynthia Roxane Angel⚜️🎗️🇮🇱 קינטיה רוקסנה אנג'ל (@CynthiaRoxane) March 7, 2026

I remember when @briebriejoy rolled her eyes while interviewing the sister of a hostage when she talked about the rapes on October 7. She’s truly despicable. — Deborah D (@DeborahDou11570) March 7, 2026

She is a despicable person.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.