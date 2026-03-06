Gavin's Real Fear: Mamdani Mastering the Art of the Deal While Newsom Masters...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on March 06, 2026
Grok AI via @Huff4Congress

Billionaire Mark Cuban has his own theory about why James Talarico beat out Jasmine Crockett in the Texas Senate primary. The reason? JOY! Yes, really.

Apparently, being a heretic is joyful these days.

They are going to try and Obama this guy, aren't they? The HOPE posters will be out any day.

By positivity, he means someone who will deceive them at every turn.

Oh, here we go.

They will never shut up about the JOY thing. They can't admit Kamala was literally just a terrible candidate. 

Those people were practically doing cartwheels.

Even with all of that money, they couldn't muster up any joy. Reality was too painful. 

In other words, she couldn't articulate a message or even utter much of a cogent sentence, so voters didn't relate to her. They'll soon learn Talarico is equally as useless.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS JASMINE CROCKETT KAMALA HARRIS TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

