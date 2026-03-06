Mark Cuban: Talarico Won on Pure JOY & Syrupy Positivity. The Internet: It Didn’t Work for Kamala

Billionaire Mark Cuban has his own theory about why James Talarico beat out Jasmine Crockett in the Texas Senate primary. The reason? JOY! Yes, really.

Apparently @jamestalarico won with a huge turnout from young adults. Want to know why? Here is my guess:



On social media, the algorithms give you more of what you consume. Talarico’s messages are positive. To the point of being “syrupy”.



Voters that committed to watching… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 5, 2026

Advertisement

Apparently, being a heretic is joyful these days.

Refreshing to actually have positivity injected into your feed. I’m surprised though because I feel like algorithms reward jolting or negative content since it gets people worked up and in the comments/shares - which is the top platform reward. — David Fallavollita (@FallaTheLeader) March 5, 2026

They are going to try and Obama this guy, aren't they? The HOPE posters will be out any day.

I think younger voters have been looking for more positivity. So it’s a good fit https://t.co/JPKrHLOQHM — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 5, 2026

By positivity, he means someone who will deceive them at every turn.

They're only positive if you agree with them. To people that don't want an open border or don't agree that god is pro-abortion, or don't want communism, his message is pretty negative. — Andrew (@andrewfibonacci) March 5, 2026

Kamala ran a very positive 107 day campaign filled with JOY and yet so many young people chose to vote for a demon. https://t.co/iqzdJtr8S0 — Candidly Tiff (@tify330) March 5, 2026

Oh, here we go.

Still running with the joy thing, eh? https://t.co/ADHncBFeK9 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 6, 2026

They will never shut up about the JOY thing. They can't admit Kamala was literally just a terrible candidate.

The cope is strong with that one. Kamala, lazy, dumb and unpopular. Worst candidate since Mondale. Joy was watching her flame out and lose. — Up The Republicans (@UpTheRep) March 6, 2026

Everyone that got a cut of the $1,500,000,000 she let loose over 107 days was indeed full of joy. — Haines Salmons (@HainesSalmons) March 6, 2026

Those people were practically doing cartwheels.

You don’t understand. The dems marketed it as “joy”, therefore it was “joy”. Get with the program — Tony in LA (@sincopae) March 6, 2026

She bought every ounce of joy, starting with Beyonce. — SofaSpud53 (@sofaspu37) March 6, 2026

Even with all of that money, they couldn't muster up any joy. Reality was too painful.

Lol Kamala Harris supporters are still blaming young people for her loss. Then her. Bro, grow up. She ran a terrible campaign, and don’t forget she spent over $1.5 billion and still lost to the most disliked and one of the worst candidates ever. — Shamim (@shamimmajum) March 5, 2026

Because "joy" absent an aspirational and inspirational issue set comes across as forced and patronizing, particularly when you're the incumbent party during a cost-of-living crisis and just offering more of the same. — William Lyon Mackenzie (@FlyinMackenzie) March 5, 2026

Advertisement

The missing element from her campaign, wasn’t joy or positivity. It was a coherent message or narrative about improving peoples lives that she was unable to convincingly communicate. She did a great job of being joyful and positive. She was just missing that element. — funanchill advisor (@funanchill) March 5, 2026

In other words, she couldn't articulate a message or even utter much of a cogent sentence, so voters didn't relate to her. They'll soon learn Talarico is equally as useless.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.