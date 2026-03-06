Dems Mock Markwayne Mullin for 'Hiding' on Jan. 6—After Years of Calling It Worse Than 9/11

The Democrats will always be the first to go on and on and on about January 6 and how it traumatized all in attendance. They'll speak of the brutality and fear and people like AOC will cry about her ongoing flashbacks of being assaulted whilst hiding in an office behind a barrier of chairs. When it can be used to make fun of a Trump's new appointment, however, it was just a silly little incursion and men who hid are to be mocked.
Great. They replaced the lady who shot her dog with the guy who hid behind a chair on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/3eEBkPlo6l— Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) March 5, 2026
McGovern is a Congressman from Massachusetts and apparently now finds it all hilarious. Remember that next time he or one of his colleagues brings up January 6.
Dems: Jan 6 was the most traumatic day in this country since 9/11— Olivia Rondeau 🇺🇸 (@rondeaulivia) March 6, 2026
Also Dems: Look at him hiding!! Haha! https://t.co/WjeFVzcwDP
Oh so January 6th wasn’t a terrifying and violent attack anymore? https://t.co/IZthOX5rE1— Sunny (@sunnyright) March 6, 2026
I do not believe this man has ever held a job that wasn’t political, partisan and tax payer funded. https://t.co/wJBawgGiFT— Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) March 6, 2026
It's the typical Democrat welfare to elected office pipeline much like Bernie Sanders.
Mullin is in the OK wrestling hall of fame, and has a 5-0 MMA record. There are many things you could criticize him for, but I guarantee he’s less of a coward than McGovern. https://t.co/gBxs77Sxxg— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 6, 2026
Some context here: Then-Rep. Mullin was one of a handful of GOP members who helped Capitol Police barricade the door that leads to Statuary Hall. I was in the House chamber and I remember there was confusion when a loud noise that was initially mistaken as gunfire was heard and… https://t.co/QMvqDZBLVo— Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) March 6, 2026
In other words, he was a hero trying to help others. Of course, a Democrat would mock that.
I personally think Jan. 6 was a terrible riot.— Tim Carney (@TPCarney) March 6, 2026
Rep. McGovern, (D-Mass.), thinks it was nothing to get worried about. https://t.co/HkHdMmxDDz
So the “worse than 9/11” event is now fodder just for this dude…— Grand Admiral of Propaganda (@TheIOGuy) March 6, 2026
😂 https://t.co/47c2Sq74Ln
January 6 wasn't a big deal, everybody. Never mind. https://t.co/GPWqS0KgFL— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 6, 2026
Glad McGovern cleared that up.
https://t.co/A09hKc8u2p pic.twitter.com/V8DbUB3pdC— Burt Macklin (@BurtMacklin_FBI) March 6, 2026
You mean the guy who “bravely helped barricade the doors”? https://t.co/9M9Lxx0Csw pic.twitter.com/wkTpoDkBfy— Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) March 6, 2026
That would be the one.
Big news. Sleazy Democrat Congressman admits Jan 6 wasn’t a violent insurrection after all. https://t.co/Gfqsu8BdN5— Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) March 6, 2026
These people act like J6 was the worst day ever in history— Walton Wisdom 🇺🇸 (@TheWaltonWisdom) March 6, 2026
And at the same time
Make fun of someone for being worried on J6 https://t.co/NanrgIGGne
Make it make sense.
Weren't you on the floor when he was helping to barricade the doors? Mullin is an election denier, he stoked fraud claims before Jan 6th and he called the investigation into Jan 6th a witch hunt. But on the day, he was genuinely brave, which presumably you witnessed. And… https://t.co/C9Tl2jQGa2— Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) March 5, 2026
Oop! When a Democrat loses one of the Obama Bros, it was genuinely a stupid remark. Heh.
