Dems Mock Markwayne Mullin for 'Hiding' on Jan. 6—After Years of Calling It Worse Than 9/11

The Democrats will always be the first to go on and on and on about January 6 and how it traumatized all in attendance. They'll speak of the brutality and fear and people like AOC will cry about her ongoing flashbacks of being assaulted whilst hiding in an office behind a barrier of chairs. When it can be used to make fun of a Trump's new appointment, however, it was just a silly little incursion and men who hid are to be mocked.

Great. They replaced the lady who shot her dog with the guy who hid behind a chair on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/3eEBkPlo6l — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) March 5, 2026

McGovern is a Congressman from Massachusetts and apparently now finds it all hilarious. Remember that next time he or one of his colleagues brings up January 6.

Dems: Jan 6 was the most traumatic day in this country since 9/11



Also Dems: Look at him hiding!! Haha! https://t.co/WjeFVzcwDP — Olivia Rondeau 🇺🇸 (@rondeaulivia) March 6, 2026

Oh so January 6th wasn’t a terrifying and violent attack anymore? https://t.co/IZthOX5rE1 — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 6, 2026

I do not believe this man has ever held a job that wasn’t political, partisan and tax payer funded. https://t.co/wJBawgGiFT — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) March 6, 2026

It's the typical Democrat welfare to elected office pipeline much like Bernie Sanders.

Mullin is in the OK wrestling hall of fame, and has a 5-0 MMA record. There are many things you could criticize him for, but I guarantee he’s less of a coward than McGovern. https://t.co/gBxs77Sxxg — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 6, 2026

Some context here: Then-Rep. Mullin was one of a handful of GOP members who helped Capitol Police barricade the door that leads to Statuary Hall. I was in the House chamber and I remember there was confusion when a loud noise that was initially mistaken as gunfire was heard and… https://t.co/QMvqDZBLVo — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) March 6, 2026

In other words, he was a hero trying to help others. Of course, a Democrat would mock that.

I personally think Jan. 6 was a terrible riot.

Rep. McGovern, (D-Mass.), thinks it was nothing to get worried about. https://t.co/HkHdMmxDDz — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) March 6, 2026

So the “worse than 9/11” event is now fodder just for this dude…



😂 https://t.co/47c2Sq74Ln — Grand Admiral of Propaganda (@TheIOGuy) March 6, 2026

January 6 wasn't a big deal, everybody. Never mind. https://t.co/GPWqS0KgFL — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 6, 2026

Glad McGovern cleared that up.

You mean the guy who “bravely helped barricade the doors”? https://t.co/9M9Lxx0Csw pic.twitter.com/wkTpoDkBfy — Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) March 6, 2026

That would be the one.

Big news. Sleazy Democrat Congressman admits Jan 6 wasn’t a violent insurrection after all. https://t.co/Gfqsu8BdN5 — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) March 6, 2026

These people act like J6 was the worst day ever in history



And at the same time



Make fun of someone for being worried on J6 https://t.co/NanrgIGGne — Walton Wisdom 🇺🇸 (@TheWaltonWisdom) March 6, 2026

Make it make sense.

Weren't you on the floor when he was helping to barricade the doors? Mullin is an election denier, he stoked fraud claims before Jan 6th and he called the investigation into Jan 6th a witch hunt. But on the day, he was genuinely brave, which presumably you witnessed. And… https://t.co/C9Tl2jQGa2 — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) March 5, 2026

Oop! When a Democrat loses one of the Obama Bros, it was genuinely a stupid remark. Heh.

