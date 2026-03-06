Dems Mock Markwayne Mullin for 'Hiding' on Jan. 6—After Years of Calling It Worse Than 9/11

Former Iranian Political Prisoner STUNS CNN Panel With Blunt Reality Check, Abby Phillip...
justmindy
justmindy | 11:35 AM on March 06, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Democrats will always be the first to go on and on and on about January 6 and how it traumatized all in attendance. They'll speak of the brutality and fear and people like AOC will cry about her ongoing flashbacks of being assaulted whilst hiding in an office behind a barrier of chairs. When it can be used to make fun of a Trump's new appointment, however, it was just a silly little incursion and men who hid are to be mocked.

McGovern is a Congressman from Massachusetts and apparently now finds it all hilarious. Remember that next time he or one of his colleagues brings up January 6. 

It's the typical Democrat welfare to elected office pipeline much like Bernie Sanders.

In other words, he was a hero trying to help others. Of course, a Democrat would mock that. 

Glad McGovern cleared that up.

That would be the one.

Make it make sense.

Oop! When a Democrat loses one of the Obama Bros, it was genuinely a stupid remark. Heh.

