The Face of Dems? Jennifer Welch's Haggard, Vulgar GLAAD Tirade Proves the Party Can't Quit Transing Kids

Jennifer Welch is an absolute lunatic Leftist podcaster. She looks like a middle-aged woman whose husband has a real job to support her while she eats a handful of almonds per day, drinks a battle of a very dry wine and turns her skin to leather with too much sun exposure and too little sunscreen. Also, she is in the salon every four weeks to touch up her graying hair. That's the visual. She then gets on a mic every day and absolutely rages about some topic or the other. She is probably just hungry and taking it out on the rest of America. She won a GLAAD Award last night and she went on a vulgar rant (not safe for work or little ears).

Jennifer Welch after winning a GLAAD Award last night: “I want to say something with my full chest — never obey in advance. F**k ICE! F**k Donald Trump! Free Palestine! And save trans kids!” pic.twitter.com/DKd6oxm82I — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) March 6, 2026

Like most of these lunatics, she doesn't actually get out there and protest. She encourages her listeners to do the dirty work.

People were wondering why the Democratic Party cannot move off of the transing the kids issue. It's because of this. Their entertainment, influencer, and donor apparatus will not let them.



It's why the 2024 autopsy went straight into the trash. https://t.co/QbIwMrcebY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 6, 2026

Women like these can't be helped. They've lost their minds and there is no reasoning with them.

So very clearly the product of brainwashing. No independent or intellectual thought, just nonsensical slogans. https://t.co/Lv9WltCUYi — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) March 6, 2026

They look at each other and tell each other how right they are. The rest of the world may look on horrified, but they are totally convinced they know best.

seriously what does the other lady do https://t.co/81H3mDZTL4 — vo (@vanillaopinions) March 6, 2026

Her purpose it to nod her head and look 10 pounds heavier than Welch so everyone calls Welch the 'tall, thin one'. That's her dream description.

In absolute awe of Jenn Welch’s bravery here in saying these words in this place, knowing as she must have that the GLAAD awards crowd would hate her for it. Took real balls https://t.co/SV3gIEgZlM — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 6, 2026

Such a brave warrior princess.

This decrepit hag is the face of the Democratic Party in 2026. https://t.co/a3BSzLwD23 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 6, 2026

White, wine mom who is probably on SSRIs and benzos personified.

They beat Triggernometry for the prestigious Never Let the Other One Talk Award. https://t.co/DYmr0J2oFa — David Weigel (@daveweigel) March 6, 2026

They don’t care how intellectually incoherent this is. The incoherence is kind of the point. https://t.co/BCqo5ZTvG9 — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) March 6, 2026

Just say the slogans and they'll cheer like clapping seals.

And just like that white women are back in the forefront of being the biggest retards https://t.co/U2tCA1YIIM — Jay 🕋☪️✈️ (@jay_kobbe) March 6, 2026

They’re forgot to say Black Lives Matter. Cancel them! https://t.co/1MVJ1l3XQj — Adele Scalia (@AdeleScalia) March 6, 2026

They'll have to apologize for that quickly by posting a black square on Instagram, probably. Stay tuned.

