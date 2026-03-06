The Face of Dems? Jennifer Welch's Haggard, Vulgar GLAAD Tirade Proves the Party Can't Quit Transing Kids

Semafor Platforms Hasan Piker: Mainstream Media's Chat with the Left's Dog-Shocking, Jew-H...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on March 06, 2026
Jennifer Welch is an absolute lunatic Leftist podcaster. She looks like a middle-aged woman whose husband has a real job to support her while she eats a handful of almonds per day, drinks a battle of a very dry wine and turns her skin to leather with too much sun exposure and too little sunscreen. Also, she is in the salon every four weeks to touch up her graying hair. That's the visual. She then gets on a mic every day and absolutely rages about some topic or the other. She is probably just hungry and taking it out on the rest of America. She won a GLAAD Award last night and she went on a vulgar rant (not safe for work or little ears). 

Like most of these lunatics, she doesn't actually get out there and protest. She encourages her listeners to do the dirty work.

Women like these can't be helped. They've lost their minds and there is no reasoning with them.

They look at each other and tell each other how right they are. The rest of the world may look on horrified, but they are totally convinced they know best. 

Her purpose it to nod her head and look 10 pounds heavier than Welch so everyone calls Welch the 'tall, thin one'. That's her dream description. 

Such a brave warrior princess. 

White, wine mom who is probably on SSRIs and benzos personified. 

Just say the slogans and they'll cheer like clapping seals.

They'll have to apologize for that quickly by posting a black square on Instagram, probably. Stay tuned.

