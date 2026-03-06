JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg’s Shocking ‘Jew Blood’ MAHA Recipe Post Exposes a Very Dark Side (WATCH)

Jack Schlossberg is a candidate for New York's 12th Congressional district. More importantly, he is JFK's grandson and the son of Caroline Kennedy. He is clearly political royalty. He also has some very severe problems. A recent social media post exhibits that all too well. He calls this concoction the 'MAHA energy ball'.

This is not safe for work or little ears.

.@JBKSchlossberg is a sick freak who needs to seek help. pic.twitter.com/xGMssDQZDG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 6, 2026

Yes, it is now deleted, but what is the mindset of a young man who even thought about that, much less posted about it. This is the problem with young people who never have to work and who live off trust funds. They lose all touch with reality.

Jack Schlossberg is a sick & twisted freak. SEEK HELP!



Disgusting 👇 What a sic person..

JFK must be rolling in his grave.. https://t.co/HehATLBEUe — Marianne Fioravanti (@MarianneFiorav1) March 6, 2026

He would be ashamed.

Someone needs to get this freak some help https://t.co/FZqiUQnWHx — FAFO (@jjennfferr) March 6, 2026

He needs some manual labor to do. This is too much idle time.

This is disgusting. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 6, 2026

Not all Kennedys were the good ones like RFK Jr — FAFO (@jjennfferr) March 6, 2026

What a garbage human @JBKSchlossberg is.

That is just horrible. — Midnight (@Nocte_Insanire) March 6, 2026

It's New York, so they can say whatever, and the degenerate democrat scumbags get elected that fill out the most counterfeit ballots — Frank Orr (@FrankOrr255596) March 6, 2026

Democrats can get away with anything. Look at Graham Platner with his Nazi tattoos or the candidate in Virginia with his online rantings or even Zohran Mamdani's wife 'liking' disgusting October 7 posts. They are never held to account.

Trust fund brat — Geoff MacDonald (@GeoffMacDonald) March 6, 2026

More like 'trust fund bigot'.

Zero income but four trust funds. — Betsy DePumpo (@BetsyDePumpo) March 6, 2026

Yet, still a terrible person. Money doesn't buy class.

His father is Jewish and his mother is a Kennedy he was raised a Catholic.



This kids great grandfather Joe sr. Would be proud of him, being a man who was cheering the Jews in the gas chambers in WW2



Jews of New York already let a jihadist as Mayor why not Hitler 2.0. https://t.co/YKRY1uFmKY — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@JoelleAdler) March 6, 2026

Perhaps it runs in the family.

Geez. What did this loon think such a post would accomplish (besides making him sound like a lunatic and potentially destroying his political career)? https://t.co/LwRfEkhhNg — QuillFire (@QuillFirePoetry) March 6, 2026

He thought it would ingratiate him with the other Democrats who also hate the Jewish people. Only time will tell if he is right or not.

