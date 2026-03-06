JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg’s Shocking ‘Jew Blood’ MAHA Recipe Post Exposes a Very Dark Side (WATCH)

Jack Schlossberg is a candidate for New York's 12th Congressional district. More importantly, he is JFK's grandson and the son of Caroline Kennedy. He is clearly political royalty. He also has some very severe problems. A recent social media post exhibits that all too well. He calls this concoction the 'MAHA energy ball'.
This is not safe for work or little ears.
.@JBKSchlossberg is a sick freak who needs to seek help. pic.twitter.com/xGMssDQZDG— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 6, 2026
BREAKING: Democrat Jack Schlossberg, posted then removed a recipe for a 'MAHA Energy Ball.'— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 6, 2026
"Two ounces of Jew blood. Ashkennazi not Sephardic."
What is wrong with these people?
pic.twitter.com/S717noVJyw
Yes, it is now deleted, but what is the mindset of a young man who even thought about that, much less posted about it. This is the problem with young people who never have to work and who live off trust funds. They lose all touch with reality.
Jack Schlossberg is a sick & twisted freak. SEEK HELP!— Bruce Snyder (@realBruceSnyder) March 6, 2026
NEW: Grandson of John F. Kennedy, Democrat Jack Schlossberg, posted then removed a recipe for a 'MAHA Energy Ball.'
"Two ounces of Jew blood. Ashkenazi not Sephardic." https://t.co/6cutBTaqVr
Disgusting 👇 What a sic person..— Marianne Fioravanti (@MarianneFiorav1) March 6, 2026
JFK must be rolling in his grave.. https://t.co/HehATLBEUe
He would be ashamed.
Someone needs to get this freak some help https://t.co/FZqiUQnWHx— FAFO (@jjennfferr) March 6, 2026
Yep. Here’s another deleted post. https://t.co/qpc4A4SpJk— Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) March 6, 2026
He needs some manual labor to do. This is too much idle time.
This is disgusting.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 6, 2026
Not all Kennedys were the good ones like RFK Jr— FAFO (@jjennfferr) March 6, 2026
What a garbage human @JBKSchlossberg is.— Midnight (@Nocte_Insanire) March 6, 2026
That is just horrible.
It's New York, so they can say whatever, and the degenerate democrat scumbags get elected that fill out the most counterfeit ballots— Frank Orr (@FrankOrr255596) March 6, 2026
Democrats can get away with anything. Look at Graham Platner with his Nazi tattoos or the candidate in Virginia with his online rantings or even Zohran Mamdani's wife 'liking' disgusting October 7 posts. They are never held to account.
Trust fund brat— Geoff MacDonald (@GeoffMacDonald) March 6, 2026
More like 'trust fund bigot'.
Zero income but four trust funds.— Betsy DePumpo (@BetsyDePumpo) March 6, 2026
Yet, still a terrible person. Money doesn't buy class.
His father is Jewish and his mother is a Kennedy he was raised a Catholic.— JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@JoelleAdler) March 6, 2026
This kids great grandfather Joe sr. Would be proud of him, being a man who was cheering the Jews in the gas chambers in WW2
Jews of New York already let a jihadist as Mayor why not Hitler 2.0. https://t.co/YKRY1uFmKY
Perhaps it runs in the family.
Full of hate. https://t.co/CNT9Bj09S4— Mr. Grumble (@grumble7717) March 6, 2026
Geez. What did this loon think such a post would accomplish (besides making him sound like a lunatic and potentially destroying his political career)? https://t.co/LwRfEkhhNg— QuillFire (@QuillFirePoetry) March 6, 2026
He thought it would ingratiate him with the other Democrats who also hate the Jewish people. Only time will tell if he is right or not.
