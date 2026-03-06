VIP
JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg’s Shocking ‘Jew Blood’ MAHA Recipe Post Exposes a Very Dark Side (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy | 5:35 PM on March 06, 2026
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Jack Schlossberg is a candidate for New York's 12th Congressional district. More importantly, he is JFK's grandson and the son of Caroline Kennedy. He is clearly political royalty. He also has some very severe problems. A recent social media post exhibits that all too well. He calls this concoction the 'MAHA energy ball'. 

This is not safe for work or little ears.

Yes, it is now deleted, but what is the mindset of a young man who even thought about that, much less posted about it. This is the problem with young people who never have to work and who live off trust funds. They lose all touch with reality. 

He would be ashamed.

He needs some manual labor to do. This is too much idle time.

Democrats can get away with anything. Look at Graham Platner with his Nazi tattoos or the candidate in Virginia with his online rantings or even Zohran Mamdani's wife 'liking' disgusting October 7 posts. They are never held to account. 

More like 'trust fund bigot'.

Yet, still a terrible person. Money doesn't buy class.

Perhaps it runs in the family.

He thought it would ingratiate him with the other Democrats who also hate the Jewish people. Only time will tell if he is right or not.

