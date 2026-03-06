Yet Another Dem Trainwreck: Virginia Nominee Told to GTFO Over Racist, Antisemitic Old Tweets

CENTCOM Commander Sinks Lib Media's Negative Spin (and Propaganda) About Operation Epic Fu...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on March 06, 2026
Meme screenshot

This is yet another story of a Democratic candidate for office being an open bigot and anti-Semite and they don't seem to care in the least. This time, the Dem candidate hails from Virginia.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — A northern Virginia Democratic nominee is facing growing bipartisan calls to withdraw from an upcoming special election after resurfaced tweets containing racist and antisemitic language.

Muhammad Sufiyan "Sef" Casim is the Democratic nominee for the vacant Woodbridge District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. Casim has faced calls to step down from members of both parties.


He narrowly won the Feb. 7 Democratic primary, defeating the then-favored candidate Pam Montgomery by 33 votes. 

On Feb. 27, the Prince William County Republican Committee published a series of posts Casim had made or reposted on X between 2012 and 2015. The posts include Casim using various versions of the n-word and reposts of tweets containing misogynistic language. The committee also alleged in a statement that Casim had spread antisemitic rhetoric.



Apparently, breathing is about the only qualification one must have to be a Democrat candidate nowadays.

Fair point.

I'm sure they sit around wondering how these oafs keep failing upwards.

Crazy how so many people get through their youth without being bigots and saying the n-word online.

Apparently, it is a feature, not a bug.

There is no reason to have any faith in any Democrat, honestly. 

