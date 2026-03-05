Fetterman Owns Mehdi Hasan's Reporter: 'I Know He's All Broke Up About the Ayatollah' – Zeteo Posts the L

Prem Thakker is a 'reporter' for Zeteo News. This is a media site belonging to Mehdi Hasan, yes, the CNN Beeper Guy who we often mock here at Twitchy. Prem was doing Mehdi's bidding today and chased John Fetterman down screeching about Iran Naval ships. Fetterman had the perfect response.
Senator John Fetterman’s response to @prem_thakker when asked about the illegal US strike on an Iranian Naval ship in international waters:— Zeteo (@zeteo_news) March 4, 2026
“I want to offer condolences to your boss [Mehdi]. I know he’s all broke up about the Ayatollah.” pic.twitter.com/dulSmb2jIl
Ha! Mehdi is surely grieving the loss of his hero. Bless his heart. Fetterman had to enjoy getting that dig in.
Fetterman is an American treasure— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 5, 2026
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/CYLGqZ5PUI
This man is welcomed in the Democratic Party but Rashida Tlaib gets censured. https://t.co/6HISRxgnXL— Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) March 5, 2026
Well, Rashida Tlaib is a bigot who hates America and unfortunately the Democrat Party is all too accepting of her nonsense.
It could be worse, @JohnFetterman could have chased after me with a gun. https://t.co/wkvZHI93DM pic.twitter.com/Ohd7yXSH6h— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 5, 2026
Of course, Mehdi had to come back with an old story about Fetterman. There is probably room for a 'beeper' joke here, but Ryan Girdusky deserves all the praise for the time he made Mehdi lose his tiny little mind.
Look who is angry— Leonard F 📟 (@Conservlion) March 5, 2026
Mehdi aren't you supposed to be in Theran voting for a new supreme leader? https://t.co/SmXAug3jrt
Maybe he learned his lesson and sent a proxy vote. It's not wise for people to meet together in Iran right now. Heh!
Legend @JohnFetterman https://t.co/fY5HEYY8W3— Eli Lake (@EliLake) March 5, 2026
Can we just bring Fetterman into the GOP? This is incredibly based https://t.co/iP4bTNxoae— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) March 5, 2026
Fetterman seems like a wicked man https://t.co/hDX4Dr9DyB— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) March 5, 2026
Oh, Zaid is mad, too. This shows that Fetterman is really getting under the Anti-Semites skin.
All he does is catch touchdowns https://t.co/FlGF6GU4y9— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 5, 2026
I can’t believe they posted this clip of their reporter getting completely owned.— Brent Scher (@BrentScher) March 5, 2026
Fetterman rocks. https://t.co/1qwJS7vETz
Clearly, they don't see how bad this makes them look. Heh.
March 5, 2026
They’re posting Fetterman bangers https://t.co/Xvk7hUxtwA— Jay 🕋☪️✈️ (@jay_kobbe) March 5, 2026
Fetterman's social media team should be so grateful.
Imagine posting this thinking it’s anything other than a nuke on your pro-terror outlet https://t.co/LsvphE0tBO— Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) March 5, 2026
Bravo @SenFettermanPA.— Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) March 5, 2026
As usual, your IDGAF attitude puts other Democrats to shame. https://t.co/LfzeKRcIUD
He's a breath of fresh air!
Fetterman using the exact same Islamophobic, bigoted line about Khamenei’s death on Mehdi Hassan as Nancy Mace used on Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. https://t.co/ecPhBB7p3w— The Provost / سيدة الفتنة (@MsEntropy) March 5, 2026
If the truth hurts, say ow!
