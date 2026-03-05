Fetterman Owns Mehdi Hasan's Reporter: 'I Know He's All Broke Up About the Ayatollah' – Zeteo Posts the L

Prem Thakker is a 'reporter' for Zeteo News. This is a media site belonging to Mehdi Hasan, yes, the CNN Beeper Guy who we often mock here at Twitchy. Prem was doing Mehdi's bidding today and chased John Fetterman down screeching about Iran Naval ships. Fetterman had the perfect response.

Senator John Fetterman’s response to @prem_thakker when asked about the illegal US strike on an Iranian Naval ship in international waters:



“I want to offer condolences to your boss [Mehdi]. I know he’s all broke up about the Ayatollah.” pic.twitter.com/dulSmb2jIl — Zeteo (@zeteo_news) March 4, 2026

Ha! Mehdi is surely grieving the loss of his hero. Bless his heart. Fetterman had to enjoy getting that dig in.

Fetterman is an American treasure

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/CYLGqZ5PUI — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 5, 2026

This man is welcomed in the Democratic Party but Rashida Tlaib gets censured. https://t.co/6HISRxgnXL — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) March 5, 2026

Well, Rashida Tlaib is a bigot who hates America and unfortunately the Democrat Party is all too accepting of her nonsense.

It could be worse, @JohnFetterman could have chased after me with a gun. https://t.co/wkvZHI93DM pic.twitter.com/Ohd7yXSH6h — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 5, 2026

Of course, Mehdi had to come back with an old story about Fetterman. There is probably room for a 'beeper' joke here, but Ryan Girdusky deserves all the praise for the time he made Mehdi lose his tiny little mind.

Look who is angry



Mehdi aren't you supposed to be in Theran voting for a new supreme leader? https://t.co/SmXAug3jrt — Leonard F 📟 (@Conservlion) March 5, 2026

Maybe he learned his lesson and sent a proxy vote. It's not wise for people to meet together in Iran right now. Heh!

Can we just bring Fetterman into the GOP? This is incredibly based https://t.co/iP4bTNxoae — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) March 5, 2026

Fetterman seems like a wicked man https://t.co/hDX4Dr9DyB — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) March 5, 2026

Oh, Zaid is mad, too. This shows that Fetterman is really getting under the Anti-Semites skin.

All he does is catch touchdowns https://t.co/FlGF6GU4y9 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 5, 2026

I can’t believe they posted this clip of their reporter getting completely owned.



Fetterman rocks. https://t.co/1qwJS7vETz — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) March 5, 2026

Clearly, they don't see how bad this makes them look. Heh.

Rekt https://t.co/tf8FXyGSSs — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 5, 2026

Fetterman's social media team should be so grateful.

Imagine posting this thinking it’s anything other than a nuke on your pro-terror outlet https://t.co/LsvphE0tBO — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) March 5, 2026

Bravo @SenFettermanPA.

As usual, your IDGAF attitude puts other Democrats to shame. https://t.co/LfzeKRcIUD — Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) March 5, 2026

He's a breath of fresh air!

Fetterman using the exact same Islamophobic, bigoted line about Khamenei’s death on Mehdi Hassan as Nancy Mace used on Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. https://t.co/ecPhBB7p3w — The Provost / سيدة الفتنة (@MsEntropy) March 5, 2026

If the truth hurts, say ow!

