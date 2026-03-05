Hasselbeck Is the Upgrade 'The View' Didn't Expect—Drops Truth Bombs on Borders and...
Fetterman Owns Mehdi Hasan's Reporter: 'I Know He's All Broke Up About the Ayatollah' – Zeteo Posts the L

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on March 05, 2026
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

Prem Thakker is a 'reporter' for Zeteo News. This is a media site belonging to Mehdi Hasan, yes, the CNN Beeper Guy who we often mock here at Twitchy. Prem was doing Mehdi's bidding today and chased John Fetterman down screeching about Iran Naval ships. Fetterman had the perfect response.

Ha! Mehdi is surely grieving the loss of his hero. Bless his heart. Fetterman had to enjoy getting that dig in.

Well, Rashida Tlaib is a bigot who hates America and unfortunately the Democrat Party is all too accepting of her nonsense. 

Of course, Mehdi had to come back with an old story about Fetterman. There is probably room for a 'beeper' joke here, but Ryan Girdusky deserves all the praise for the time he made Mehdi lose his tiny little mind.

Maybe he learned his lesson and sent a proxy vote. It's not wise for people to meet together in Iran right now. Heh!

Oh, Zaid is mad, too. This shows that Fetterman is really getting under the Anti-Semites skin.

Clearly, they don't see how bad this makes them look. Heh.

Fetterman's social media team should be so grateful. 

He's a breath of fresh air!

If the truth hurts, say ow!

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY IRAN JOHN FETTERMAN

