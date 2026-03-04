VIP
Tom Morello Reposts Journo Giving Three Year Letterman an Education
We Learn More About Wife of Service Member Who Trashed Operation Epic Fury...
Legendary College Football Coach Lou Holtz has Died
Source: Trump Insisted on Name Operation Epic Fury to Keep Google From Autosuggesting...
VIP
Texas Picks Radical James Talarico: God Is Non-Binary, Men Get Pregnant, Jesus Loves...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Replacement in Congress Could Be Even Worse Than She Was
Lights, Camera, HILLARY! Clinton Team Demanded ‘Beauty Lighting’ and Backdrop for Epstein...
Congresswoman Threatens Kristi Noem That She Will Be Held Accountable Once Trump Is...
Too Many Jasmine Crocketts! Will the Real Dem Lady Please Stand Up, Please...
RFK Jr. Raises Alarm Over Weed Killer Residue in Food as Billions Paid...
Tim Walz Allegedly NUKED 'MAGA Witch Hunt' by Declaring There Are No Somalis...
Confident CNN Reporter Gets Community Noted After Trying to School Sen. Fetterman on...
Watch: 'A Sitting US Senator Just Broke the Hand of a Marine,' Antiwar...
Rep. Maxwell Frost Asks Witness If Jesus Would Have Had His Family Split...

Law Prof Calls Karoline Leavitt 'Spitting Out President Obama's Middle Name' Despicable

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on March 04, 2026
meme

With apologies to our in-house lawyer, Aaron Walker, we don't know how anyone graduates from law school knowing anything. Just take a look at Laurence Tribe's X feed sometime. 

Advertisement

As we reported earlier on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt gave the first press conference since Operation Epic Fury began. Leavitt managed to trigger law professor Joyce Alene Vance by "spitting out" President Obama's middle name.

Yes, despicable.

Recommended

We Learn More About Wife of Service Member Who Trashed Operation Epic Fury in TMZ Interview
Brett T.
Advertisement

No, nothing. Not even flying pallets of cash to Iran in the middle of the night.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA IRAN KAROLINE LEAVITT TERRORISM OPERATION EPIC FURY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Learn More About Wife of Service Member Who Trashed Operation Epic Fury in TMZ Interview
Brett T.
Confident CNN Reporter Gets Community Noted After Trying to School Sen. Fetterman on War Declarations
Doug P.
Source: Trump Insisted on Name Operation Epic Fury to Keep Google From Autosuggesting Epstein
Brett T.
Watch: 'A Sitting US Senator Just Broke the Hand of a Marine,' Antiwar Activist Wails
Brett T.
Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Replacement in Congress Could Be Even Worse Than She Was
Brett T.
Karoline Leavitt Absolutely Destroys Kaitlan Collins in Epic WH Takedown – CNN's Smear Game Exposed
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Learn More About Wife of Service Member Who Trashed Operation Epic Fury in TMZ Interview Brett T.
Advertisement