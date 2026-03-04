Law Prof Calls Karoline Leavitt 'Spitting Out President Obama's Middle Name' Despicable

With apologies to our in-house lawyer, Aaron Walker, we don't know how anyone graduates from law school knowing anything. Just take a look at Laurence Tribe's X feed sometime.

As we reported earlier on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt gave the first press conference since Operation Epic Fury began. Leavitt managed to trigger law professor Joyce Alene Vance by "spitting out" President Obama's middle name.

🇺🇸❌🇮🇷 White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt:

Prior leaders have been too weak and ineffective to address this threat.



Some, like Barack Hussein Obama, sent cash that ultimately financed this terrorist crusade against the United States and our people. pic.twitter.com/yJbIvlcdY6 — The threat of missiles and drones (@StatWatch25) March 4, 2026

Karoline Leavitt, spitting out President Obama's middle name, Hussein, as though it's some evidence of his complicity with terrorists, is despicable. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 4, 2026

Yes, despicable.

His first and last names are also evidence he was complicit with terrorists. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) March 4, 2026

Have you tried calming down — Veritas Libertas (@VeritasLiberta8) March 5, 2026

Well I mean he did give them 1.7 billion dollars — kb (@kylebray_) March 4, 2026

You’re so mad 🤣 — Right Wing Nevada (@GoonBoolder) March 4, 2026

Maybe he should have stuck with Barry Soetoro. — Tom (@mdcane91) March 4, 2026

Now we can’t even use people’s actual names without offending people. Unreal. — GCfor3 (@GCfor3) March 4, 2026

Oh, Joyce, I’m so sorry this is happening to you. I can’t begin to imagine how hard this is for you — Angelfish of The Woods (@ScubertDubert70) March 5, 2026

Will you be okay? — AJP1776 (@AJP_1776) March 5, 2026

Obama literally gave the terrorist regime in Iran billions in cash. pic.twitter.com/hiQi0torkU — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 4, 2026

Is there anything that doesn’t offend you people? — Kace (@MAGA_Mama79) March 4, 2026

No, nothing. Not even flying pallets of cash to Iran in the middle of the night.

Biggest outrage since the ballroom — Chris Cote 🇬🇱 (@ccoteaz) March 4, 2026

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, our enemies are being put on notice.

