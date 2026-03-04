Confident CNN Reporter Gets Community Noted After Trying to School Sen. Fetterman on War Declarations

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman is one of the only -- if not THE only -- congressional member of his party to openly support President Trump's strikes on Iran and the elimination of the terrorist regime that had been running that country.

🚨 JOHN FETTERMAN after being briefed on Iran by Secretary Rubio:



“I think they just blew up 80 of Iran's mullahs too. Which, I mean, that was pretty great actually!”



Dude’s gonna get himself kicked out of the Democrat party 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/P4XiffIZ4H — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 3, 2026

Fetterman not doing his part to forward his party's talking points about Iran means extra media scrutiny from a routinely overconfident press in the halls of the Capitol. CNN's Manu Raju tried to do his part during this exchange:

RAJU: Why shouldn't Congress assert its constitutional role and actually vote to declare war the way it did with Iraq and Afghanistan?



FETTERMAN: Well, the last war we actually declared was World War 2



RAJU: No. Iraq and Afghanistan.



FETTERMAN: *stammers* pic.twitter.com/Hw4wR4L8d6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 3, 2026

Community Note INCOMING:

"Congress did not declare war in Iraq and Afghanistan, it passed AUMFs which are legally and historically distinct. Scholars have noted that, “Congress issued its last official declaration of war during World War II”

You'll notice that Raju said "declare war" and not AUMFs. So Fetterman was right.

We didn't declare war on Iraq and Afghanistan.



You'd think a CNN reporter would know that. I wouldn't expect Aaron too, but Raju should know. https://t.co/Q4QFxakdzY — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 4, 2026

Really though we don't set the bar very high when it comes to expectations from CNN reporters.

Thank you for sharing this entirely non-sensational post about a senator being correct. You people are so desperate. 🙄 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) March 4, 2026

Another CNN reporter tried to make Fetterman seem like the dumb one in the above video:

How does a US senator not know that Congress passed AUMFs for both Iraq and Afghanistan?



And those are hardly only ones since WW2. https://t.co/Az17Z7TFFr — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) March 3, 2026

But Raju didn't say anything about AUMFs. He clearly said "declare war," and we're not surprised that a super-journalist wouldn't know the difference.

And to give an idea of how sloppy this attack on Fetterman is, literally checking the top of the Wikipedia page on the 2001 AUMF would’ve demonstrated that his claim is neither new nor absurd. pic.twitter.com/adayW6vVlb — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 3, 2026

If I were a senior political reporter at CNN I’d like to think that I’d have enough common sense and humility to not go on the internet and spout off incorrect gibberish, but I guess you do you Aaron — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 4, 2026

An AUMF isn't a declaration of war... I'd think a sr political correspondent at CNN would know that.



Actually, no, you not knowing that actually explains a LOT — Ben (@iampumba) March 4, 2026

"Always wrong but never in doubt" tends to sum up many so-called journalists.

*****

