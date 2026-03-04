Confident CNN Reporter Gets Community Noted After Trying to School Sen. Fetterman on War Declarations

RFK Jr. Raises Alarm Over Weed Killer Residue in Food as Billions Paid...
Doug P. | 5:45 PM on March 04, 2026
Meme

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman is one of the only -- if not THE only -- congressional member of his party to openly support President Trump's strikes on Iran and the elimination of the terrorist regime that had been running that country. 

Fetterman not doing his part to forward his party's talking points about Iran means extra media scrutiny from a routinely overconfident press in the halls of the Capitol. CNN's Manu Raju tried to do his part during this exchange:

Community Note INCOMING:

"Congress did not declare war in Iraq and Afghanistan, it passed AUMFs which are legally and historically distinct. Scholars have noted that, “Congress issued its last official declaration of war during World War II” 

You'll notice that Raju said "declare war" and not AUMFs. So Fetterman was right. 

Really though we don't set the bar very high when it comes to expectations from CNN reporters. 

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all while the media tries to help push Democrat talking points. 

