Hasselbeck Is the Upgrade 'The View' Didn't Expect—Drops Truth Bombs on Borders and Doesn't Back Down

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on March 05, 2026
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Elisabeth Hasselbeck is filling in on 'The View' while Alyssa Farah Griffin is out on maternity leave. For as much as Alyssa offers to the show as the lone 'conservative', they could have placed a log on her chair, so bringing in Elisabeth has been a treat. She honestly defends the President, conservative values and she does not cower to the other hosts. 

So, to see the silly little television show, people must pass through security, but these same women will say our borders should be wide open. What's the difference? Why do they get to inspect every single person who crosses into 'their space', but it is wrong for America to do the same?

Oh, Ana is a full-blown Democrat at this point. She doesn't even try to defend conservative ideals anymore. 

Isn't it lovely? The show might actually be worth watching for a few weeks.

It's not even particularly close.

They are likely really regretting inviting her to fill the chair. 

They only care about talking points, not logic.

Of course, after commercial break, Whoopi tried to backtrack and say she wants tight borders. She doesn't and that is why they praised Biden's border rules when he was in charge. 

She's representing conservative women well. 

