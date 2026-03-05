Hasselbeck Is the Upgrade 'The View' Didn't Expect—Drops Truth Bombs on Borders and Doesn't Back Down

Elisabeth Hasselbeck is filling in on 'The View' while Alyssa Farah Griffin is out on maternity leave. For as much as Alyssa offers to the show as the lone 'conservative', they could have placed a log on her chair, so bringing in Elisabeth has been a treat. She honestly defends the President, conservative values and she does not cower to the other hosts.

Elisabeth Hasselbeck calls out The View's hypocrisy on wanting open borders by pointing out their audience had to do through security and would be trespassing otherwise. pic.twitter.com/0HIPX0rc77 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 4, 2026

So, to see the silly little television show, people must pass through security, but these same women will say our borders should be wide open. What's the difference? Why do they get to inspect every single person who crosses into 'their space', but it is wrong for America to do the same?

Thinking Elisabeth is a slight upgrade from “Republican strategist” Ana Navarro.



Also thinking she’s not being invited back after this stint for some time… far too effective. https://t.co/jFqM6DNNDr — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 4, 2026

Oh, Ana is a full-blown Democrat at this point. She doesn't even try to defend conservative ideals anymore.

So nice to actually have a conservative back on the show. https://t.co/ZIGK1mWkVe — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 4, 2026

Isn't it lovely? The show might actually be worth watching for a few weeks.

Elisabeth Hasselbeck is the GOAT! https://t.co/O1oa1jDxeS — Mike Harlow (@NotMikeHarlow) March 4, 2026

Alyssah Farah Griffin @Alyssafarah would never. She's there to appease the network. https://t.co/cJi0KmiSZ5 — Mike Costeines (@Mike_Floridian) March 4, 2026

Elizabeth is easily he smartest woman in the room.https://t.co/L6GD36rTW8 — Franklin Z. Kennedy (@halfmoonbay66) March 4, 2026

It's not even particularly close.

Then removed the security and let the audience freely roam wherever. The View Gang would love some in their dressing rooms. https://t.co/98YZj3n6Q9 — M (@Days2day) March 4, 2026

She'll never be invited back. https://t.co/duUddTxPdF — Jean Verlich (@JeanVerlich) March 4, 2026

They are likely really regretting inviting her to fill the chair.

I can't believe after the Facts Hasselbeck spills out and proves,

Hostin Idiot states two people...two people that attacked the police with a Car and a GUN that were killed appropriately. @TheView

**Not one mention of the many many many Americans that were killed by Illegal… https://t.co/fcNwq4WgtG — Jill (@Jillcypfedeli) March 4, 2026

They only care about talking points, not logic.

After the commercial break, Whoopi suddenly wants secure borders:

"Welcome back. So, I was just -- I was going to say that one of the things that I think everybody in the nation wants is they want tight borders. They want people who are not good for the country out of the… pic.twitter.com/JvkfB0JwzJ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 4, 2026

Of course, after commercial break, Whoopi tried to backtrack and say she wants tight borders. She doesn't and that is why they praised Biden's border rules when he was in charge.

It is great to see Hasslebeck has not lost her fastball! The hits from The View this week are epic. ❤️🇺🇸 — Middle Age Crazy (@MiddleAgeCrazy4) March 4, 2026

She's representing conservative women well.

