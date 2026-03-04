What Gives the US the Right? 'The B2 Bomber.' – Chamberlain's Brutal Iran Reality Check Goes Mega-Viral

Dr. George Szamuely is a Senior Research Fellow at Global Policy Institute. He takes umbrage with the United States claim Iran was overstepping with the uranium program before the attack this past weekend. Will Chamberlain quickly helped him understand who gets to make those decisions and it's not Iran.

Advertisement

Szamuely: "Iran has the right to enrich uranium up to 3%!"



Me: "Call the international law police and send them to the White House, no one cares."pic.twitter.com/m6GFytAlGy — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) March 3, 2026

Clash between Dr. George Szamuely and Will Chamberlain on Iran’s right to enrich uranium and who has the authority to enforce red lines under international law.#Iran #Israel #Trump @GeorgeSzamuely @willchamberlain pic.twitter.com/xA5mtiTdGV — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 3, 2026

The United States has the right to stop them and we did. Might is right and the United States is benevolent. Therefore, we get to make the decisions.

"What gives the US the right to decide whether or not Iran can enrich uranium?"



"The B2 bomber."



"So might makes right?"



"Yes."



Based. https://t.co/ZYArNpC6Ce — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) March 3, 2026

Epic television.

The military should sell t-shirts.

Seek strength, the rest will follow. https://t.co/FmmKegzxh3 — Exo (@Exothaumic) March 4, 2026

I don’t think there’s a person on earth that thinks that the Iranians are doing this for peaceful purpose. Common sense says they had to be stopped https://t.co/MdtmznGJAM — timbucktoo (@katronboss158) March 4, 2026

People with brains know there is only one reason Iran is doing this and that's why it had to be stopped.

This...guy...roflmao.



His answer to "what gives America the right to..." is one to wait for, mic drop, best answer ever and my new default answer. https://t.co/egbp2uWHRb — An American (@donttrdonme) March 4, 2026

All the weak countries in the world hated that answer, but it's true.

That’s what most of these people pretend not to understand….the strong will always dictate to the weak….diplomacy is the strong giving you grace….now you can argue about it being right or wrong but in the end that is reality..it is human nature https://t.co/IoWKV6aI4g — Tiger Mafia 🇧🇷 (@_kabyy) March 4, 2026

If there was a country able to best America, they would try. There isn't so America gets to be the boss. That's reality.

Advertisement

WE ARE INTERNATIONAL LAW https://t.co/qRcnmktFwJ — Restore The West✝️☦️ (@RestoreTheWest_) March 4, 2026

Should've gone full Dave chappel:

"Call the international law police and send them to the White House, oh wait a minute, WE ARE THE INTERNATIONAL LAW POLICE" https://t.co/IjbrU4fPzh — haegomdraw (@haegomdraw) March 4, 2026

Oh, wait .. that's us too!

A meme was born on live television. https://t.co/CRazHHn4Q7 — MODRicky 🇺🇸🔫 (@rickyfrankel) March 4, 2026

He could have simply raised the point that IAEA is aware that Iran has more than 400kg of >60% HEU. This 3% limit claim is low hanging fruit for the boot. https://t.co/aiRY4ow8qG — Max Power (@Kd6Renegade) March 3, 2026

What Will said was way cooler, though.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.