What Gives the US the Right? 'The B2 Bomber.' – Chamberlain's Brutal Iran Reality Check Goes Mega-Viral

justmindy
justmindy | 9:33 AM on March 04, 2026
AP Photo/David Smith

Dr. George Szamuely is a Senior Research Fellow at Global Policy Institute. He takes umbrage with the United States claim Iran was overstepping with the uranium program before the attack this past weekend. Will Chamberlain quickly helped him understand who gets to make those decisions and it's not Iran.

The United States has the right to stop them and we did. Might is right and the United States is benevolent. Therefore, we get to make the decisions. 

Epic television.

The military should sell t-shirts.

People with brains know there is only one reason Iran is doing this and that's why it had to be stopped.

All the weak countries in the world hated that answer, but it's true.

If there was a country able to best America, they would try. There isn't so America gets to be the boss. That's reality.

Oh, wait .. that's us too!

What Will said was way cooler, though.

