Nancy Mace Owns Tampon Tim Walz: Can't Define a Woman, But Sure Can Rage About 'Obsessions' and Fraud

Nancy Mace and Tim Walz had quite the standoff and little Timmy 'Tiptoe through the Tulips' Walz was just a mess.
🚨 BREAKING: Tim Walz erupts in a FIT OF RAGE after Rep. Nancy Mace asks him "what is a woman?"— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 4, 2026
"What is a woman? Have you learned that lesson?"
WALZ: "I'm not HERE to be YOUR PROP for YOUR OBSESSION!"
MACE: "If you can't define woman, you CERTAINLY can't define fraud!" 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6gFZwkRFfv
Maybe he really doesn't know what a woman is. This wouldn't be that shocking.
That dude was almost Vice President.— RBe (@RBPundit) March 4, 2026
Good Lord what a disaster that would have been. https://t.co/e849V4VhSX
Thank God that didn't happen.
https://t.co/9aLtZ15Ffy pic.twitter.com/uREnTy6SpY— Todd Erzen (@DeaceOnline) March 4, 2026
Look, I'm as shocked by his answer as the next person.— Charles DeGlopper (@bronzebarbarian) March 4, 2026
I fully expected him to go full "I Am Sparklestacus" right before Congress and everyone.
But, as in all things, Tim Walz is a coward. Afraid to be her true self. https://t.co/lz63bj9e4v
She is a spit fire!🔥 https://t.co/ZbZSW8gq2k— BigDogsRule (@BigDogsBigPorch) March 4, 2026
She isn't to be trifled with.
Nancy should have left a box of Tampons on his seat before questioning him 😂 https://t.co/zAKsyuVhQR— Dallas Cowboys77 (@Cowboys77777) March 4, 2026
Wow, we (The United States) really dodged a bullet. Walz may be remembered as the most corrupt Governor and/or inept VP candidate EVER. https://t.co/kIeRrM9ESK— ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) March 4, 2026
@NancyMace for the slam dunk.— Erik Bryant (@Trumpwon) March 4, 2026
He doesn't know what a woman is but certainly can tell you about tampons. https://t.co/ShTrTL4uC9
Walz has selective amnesia about many topics.
Watch this short clip and tell me Tim Walz isn’t the biggest 🤡 in politics. https://t.co/DR8BlWC8qg— Howard Roark ⚔️ (@Mr_Roark00) March 4, 2026
@RepNancyMace owned him so hard 😂 https://t.co/DG4IlfELEU— 🐝 (@_spinalremains) March 4, 2026
Tampon Tim will go down as one of the very worst politicians in American History. https://t.co/ROo6y9EiZI— SteamHappy (@SteamHappy123) March 4, 2026
He and Kamala were two peas in a pod.
This is gold https://t.co/mb3ArUoc73— ZacharyB 🧀💚🍻🦌🦡🐙 (@zBurmy) March 4, 2026
That's some spike in autism! Someone check the water! https://t.co/wGwiEShtKf— doughy (@asiandough) March 4, 2026
It's almost like there is a whole bunch of fraud happening right under Tim's nose.
March 4, 2026
March 4, 2026
Crazy how that works.
March 4, 2026
Let Based Mace cook 🍳 pic.twitter.com/nzZIK65InZ— Damn Yankee 💯 🇺🇲 🦅 (@damnnyankee1776) March 4, 2026
And she did.
You can't selectively abandon language when it's politically convenient and then expect to be taken seriously when you walk into a federal hearing to discuss misuse of funds.— Miron Gindin (@revenueghost7) March 4, 2026
Mace didn't attack him.
She just asked him to define something.
The fact that it produced a fit of…
Not everyone will participate in Leftist word games with him.
