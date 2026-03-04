Nancy Mace Owns Tampon Tim Walz: Can't Define a Woman, But Sure Can Rage About 'Obsessions' and Fraud

Nancy Mace and Tim Walz had quite the standoff and little Timmy 'Tiptoe through the Tulips' Walz was just a mess.

🚨 BREAKING: Tim Walz erupts in a FIT OF RAGE after Rep. Nancy Mace asks him "what is a woman?"



"What is a woman? Have you learned that lesson?"



WALZ: "I'm not HERE to be YOUR PROP for YOUR OBSESSION!"



MACE: "If you can't define woman, you CERTAINLY can't define fraud!" 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6gFZwkRFfv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 4, 2026

Maybe he really doesn't know what a woman is. This wouldn't be that shocking.

That dude was almost Vice President.



Good Lord what a disaster that would have been. https://t.co/e849V4VhSX — RBe (@RBPundit) March 4, 2026

Thank God that didn't happen.

Look, I'm as shocked by his answer as the next person.



I fully expected him to go full "I Am Sparklestacus" right before Congress and everyone.



But, as in all things, Tim Walz is a coward. Afraid to be her true self. https://t.co/lz63bj9e4v — Charles DeGlopper (@bronzebarbarian) March 4, 2026

She is a spit fire!🔥 https://t.co/ZbZSW8gq2k — BigDogsRule (@BigDogsBigPorch) March 4, 2026

She isn't to be trifled with.

Nancy should have left a box of Tampons on his seat before questioning him 😂 https://t.co/zAKsyuVhQR — Dallas Cowboys77 (@Cowboys77777) March 4, 2026

Wow, we (The United States) really dodged a bullet. Walz may be remembered as the most corrupt Governor and/or inept VP candidate EVER. https://t.co/kIeRrM9ESK — ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) March 4, 2026

@NancyMace for the slam dunk.



He doesn't know what a woman is but certainly can tell you about tampons. https://t.co/ShTrTL4uC9 — Erik Bryant (@Trumpwon) March 4, 2026

Walz has selective amnesia about many topics.

Watch this short clip and tell me Tim Walz isn’t the biggest 🤡 in politics. https://t.co/DR8BlWC8qg — Howard Roark ⚔️ (@Mr_Roark00) March 4, 2026

Tampon Tim will go down as one of the very worst politicians in American History. https://t.co/ROo6y9EiZI — SteamHappy (@SteamHappy123) March 4, 2026

He and Kamala were two peas in a pod.

That's some spike in autism! Someone check the water! https://t.co/wGwiEShtKf — doughy (@asiandough) March 4, 2026

It's almost like there is a whole bunch of fraud happening right under Tim's nose.

Crazy how that works.

Let Based Mace cook 🍳 pic.twitter.com/nzZIK65InZ — Damn Yankee 💯 🇺🇲 🦅 (@damnnyankee1776) March 4, 2026

And she did.

You can't selectively abandon language when it's politically convenient and then expect to be taken seriously when you walk into a federal hearing to discuss misuse of funds.



Mace didn't attack him.



She just asked him to define something.



The fact that it produced a fit of… — Miron Gindin (@revenueghost7) March 4, 2026

Not everyone will participate in Leftist word games with him.

