Leftist Trans Couple Arms Up Against 'Fascists' ... Proceeds to Shoot Their Own House

Sometimes Leftists are just so silly and stupid and it really provides great reading. In this case, a Leftist bought a gun to fight the 'fascists' (they should take a look in the mirror to see the actual fascists), and ended up shooting the gun in their own house. Sounds like they need some gun safety courses and many hours at the range.

"We bought the gun to stop the fascist government, but accidentally shot it inside the house."



r/LiberalGunOwners is a goldmine pic.twitter.com/TCY7g6fdKY — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) March 3, 2026

The secondhand embarrassment is real.

Found a new guilty pleasure read https://t.co/hNmcNolu1N — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 3, 2026

Oh no, the gun has no safety??? That means the gun is unsafe!!! — Andy Leitermann (@andyleitermann) March 3, 2026

Sigh. Maybe everyone shouldn't be gun owners, after all.

Wow. This lady is going to kill someone, either on purpose or by accident. — IndifferentPenguin (@AliLaurelG) March 3, 2026

"I have a troon constantly racking the slide on his Glock in my house while fantasizing about violent resistance to the Federal government." What are red flag laws? — Capitalisimo (@thecapitalisimo) March 3, 2026

It wasn't even accidental.



She "got a compulsion to pull the trigger" and could not resist the compulsion.



She's about 2 missed therapy sessions from going on a mass shooting and has no business being around firearms. — robotoverlordz (@robotoverlordz2) March 3, 2026

Sounds like this person needs a grippy sock vacation, stat.

It's a dude. Also it was going to be a suicide attempt and he shot the wall in frustration when he couldn't do it.



That the OP doesn't realize this is insane. — Woodworking For Ross Ulbricht (@ZimmerHandcraft) March 3, 2026

"She practices loading and racking the gun...to soothe her nerves"



These people need to be institutionalized https://t.co/35rXy3hGgn pic.twitter.com/xi6954iZg1 — King Henry V (@KingHenryV1386) March 3, 2026

Bring back the insane asylums.

“she had a compulsion to pull the trigger and couldn’t stop herself” lmao that’s not an accidental discharge that’s the call of the void — Kinoblade Chronicles X (@kinocopter) March 3, 2026

So, she's a man. Got it.

These people are literal caricatures.

There are so many things wrong with this.

1. That's called an Intentional discharge, not an accidental discharge. When you intentionally squeeze the trigger on a loaded gun, that's not an accident.

2. Don't play with loaded guns. What the hell, that's like the first thing… — Tim Gunnells (@TimGunnells) March 3, 2026

All excellent advice, but who wants to subject a dog to these people, honestly.

“Thankfully neither she or our cats were hurt”



“We’ve talked about our feelings”



No way this is real. I was laughing hysterically. 🤣 — John D S (@USC2ndAmendment) March 3, 2026

Only the cats deserve any sympathy.

ND but thank goodness the cats are safe. 🙄Looks like some of these people are going to take care of the problem all by themselves. pic.twitter.com/LyNhQ060Gl — Think1Minute (@Think1Minute) March 3, 2026

Natural selection hard at work.

