Leftist Trans Couple Arms Up Against 'Fascists' ... Proceeds to Shoot Their Own House

justmindy
justmindy | 9:55 AM on March 04, 2026
AngieArtist

Sometimes Leftists are just so silly and stupid and it really provides great reading. In this case, a Leftist bought a gun to fight the 'fascists' (they should take a look in the mirror to see the actual fascists), and ended up shooting the gun in their own house. Sounds like they need some gun safety courses and many hours at the range. 

Advertisement

The secondhand embarrassment is real. 

Sigh. Maybe everyone shouldn't be gun owners, after all. 

Sounds like this person needs a grippy sock vacation, stat.

justmindy
Bring back the insane asylums.

So, she's a man. Got it.

These people are literal caricatures.

All excellent advice, but who wants to subject a dog to these people, honestly.

Only the cats deserve any sympathy.

Natural selection hard at work. 

