Communist Posterboy Forced to Eat Crow and Retract Wild Lies About Kevin O'Leary's Boating Accident

Every once in a while, a Leftist liar influencer gets humbled online. It's a shame it takes a billionaire to do it, but Kevin 'Mr. Wonderful' O'Leary did it and we all get to enjoy pointing and laughing. 'Even Loves Worf' tells lies on X very frequently. Most politicians and little guys can't do much about it. There is a guy who can afford it, had time, and did it. Love that for Evan.

I apologize to Kevin O’Leary and Linda O’Leary for my false statements accusing them of killing two people in a boating accident, falsely accusing them of criminal responsibility, asserting that Mr. O’Leary fled the scene or evaded accountability, and falsely claiming that he… — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) March 3, 2026

It's so funny! He had to be so humiliated.

I say horrible and false things on this website all day every day and nobody even gets MAD let alone sends me a cease and desist letter. Stupid. https://t.co/Ahbzn8Zmq3 — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) March 3, 2026

But Jarvis is just funny. That's the difference.

Libtards don’t even sh*tpost anymore, they just post false defamatory information and look at you like this https://t.co/KveIYMWGln pic.twitter.com/pgYTxRzSjs — Pub (@PubWanghaf) March 3, 2026

"I have been sued and lawyers don't accept pokemon cards as retainers" https://t.co/O8g5a9lVfv — MoshiMoshiMoan (@MoshiMoshiMoan) March 3, 2026

So, instead, Evan is being forced to tell the truth on the Internet, for once.

I've never paid attention to whoever that d-bag is. Who the f*** would say such things about Kevin O'Leary and act as if it's no big deal — Just Sayin’—Yo (Authentically) (@JustSayinFFS) March 3, 2026

Evan is mad that O'Leary doesn't bend the knee to Leftist politics.

Nothing like getting served with a lawsuit from someone who has the means to carry the litigation on ad infinitum & bankrupt you with years of never ending legal expenses. You’ll rethink all your life choices when you end up on the other end of a lawsuit with a person like that. https://t.co/Qhg799mtF9 — BowTiedBroke (@BowTiedBroke) March 3, 2026

Bro got threatened with a lawsuit so fast, his head is still spinning. https://t.co/BM1cFDrTca — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) March 3, 2026

being a communist poster and having to apologize to the worlds most annoying right wing billionaire has to be the ultimate ego death lmfao https://t.co/KRhZeDXwTe — santos-inistas (@JDabknee) March 3, 2026

That's why everyone on the center and right should take some time to enjoy this little humbling experience.

Lol did someone get a little over his skis? https://t.co/qq9TNgniN9 — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) March 3, 2026

“Edgy s***poster getting sued” is such good genre of post, this is the first funny thing “evan loves worf” has ever posted https://t.co/vEuLvoQqk8 — Stakeholder Consultant (@echetus) March 4, 2026

Wonder how Evan reacted when he received correspondence from the O'Leary team? Did he cry, pace, wet his pants or all of the above. Allegedly, of course.

Every statement you have ever made on this account is untrue, but I digress https://t.co/K6SvhbPDTm — ꓕNIOԀꓤƎ⅁⅁Iꓤꓕ (@Grxit) March 3, 2026

Would have loved to see the letter that prompted this - no doubt from the firm of Hiroshima, Nagasaki & Dresden.@RonColeman https://t.co/H3SGPj2Ynn — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 3, 2026

Translation: I had to apologize or else I’d get sued into oblivion.



Maybe stop spreading false information? https://t.co/PkC9AjA5Nx — Enrique Tarrio (@NobleOne) March 3, 2026

What a concept!

