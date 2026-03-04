Rep. Emmer Goes Nuclear: Ellison Grilled, Accused of Shielding Somali Fraudsters in Explos...
Elizabeth Warren Left a Classified Briefing and Quickly Proved Why She Shouldn't Get...
Dem Golden Boy James Talarico Is a Bible-Twisting Hypocrite Who Thinks Mary Could've...
Bill Melugin's Question About Dem Hypocrisy Forces Hakeem Jeffries to Play the 'It's...
Leftist Trans Couple Arms Up Against 'Fascists' ... Proceeds to Shoot Their Own...
What Gives the US the Right? 'The B2 Bomber.' – Chamberlain's Brutal Iran...
Kristi Noem Made Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Line of ICE Questioning Backfire With...
Jasmine Crockett Loses Dem Senate Primary to Hoax-Boosted James Talarico - Blames Republic...
Patch Dispatched: Steve Toth Scores Double-Digit Republican Primary Upset Over Incumbent D...
VIP
National Post: Don’t Deport Truck Driver Who Killed 16 Canadian Teens
Man Who Had Security Clearance Revoked for Leaking Documents to Iran Has Thoughts...
Trump Cuts Off Trade With Spain After It Refuses to Let US Use...
VIP
For All of Us Who've Learned It the Hard Way: Grief's Quiet Lesson
'Always Money for War' Whines Senator Who Can’t Read a Budget—or a Bible

Communist Posterboy Forced to Eat Crow and Retract Wild Lies About Kevin O'Leary's Boating Accident

justmindy
justmindy | 10:35 AM on March 04, 2026
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Every once in a while, a Leftist liar influencer gets humbled online. It's a shame it takes a billionaire to do it, but Kevin 'Mr. Wonderful' O'Leary did it and we all get to enjoy pointing and laughing. 'Even Loves Worf' tells lies on X very frequently. Most politicians and little guys can't do much about it. There is a guy who can afford it, had time, and did it. Love that for Evan.

Advertisement

It's so funny! He had to be so humiliated.

But Jarvis is just funny. That's the difference.

So, instead, Evan is being forced to tell the truth on the Internet, for once.

Recommended

Rep. Emmer Goes Nuclear: Ellison Grilled, Accused of Shielding Somali Fraudsters in Explosive Takedown
justmindy
Advertisement

Evan is mad that O'Leary doesn't bend the knee to Leftist politics.

That's why everyone on the center and right should take some time to enjoy this little humbling experience. 

Advertisement

Wonder how Evan reacted when he received correspondence from the O'Leary team? Did he cry, pace, wet his pants or all of the above. Allegedly, of course. 

What a concept!

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

CONSERVATISM FAKE NEWS FREE SPEECH LAWSUIT KEVIN CRAMER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Emmer Goes Nuclear: Ellison Grilled, Accused of Shielding Somali Fraudsters in Explosive Takedown
justmindy
Elizabeth Warren Left a Classified Briefing and Quickly Proved Why She Shouldn't Get Classified Briefings
Doug P.
Leftist Trans Couple Arms Up Against 'Fascists' ... Proceeds to Shoot Their Own House
justmindy
What Gives the US the Right? 'The B2 Bomber.' – Chamberlain's Brutal Iran Reality Check Goes Mega-Viral
justmindy
Kristi Noem Made Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Line of ICE Questioning Backfire With a Brutal Retort
Doug P.
Dem Golden Boy James Talarico Is a Bible-Twisting Hypocrite Who Thinks Mary Could've Aborted Jesus
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rep. Emmer Goes Nuclear: Ellison Grilled, Accused of Shielding Somali Fraudsters in Explosive Takedown justmindy
Advertisement