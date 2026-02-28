Poor Bill Kristol: Watching Trump Topple Dictators He's Fantasized About for Decades

Masih Alinejad Takes Ilhan Omar APART by Sharing Letter Wounded Iranian Woman Wrote...
justmindy
justmindy | 2:40 PM on February 28, 2026
Townhall Media

So many are feeling all the emotions for Bill Kristol, who in another life would have loved today, but he can't love it now because he has to reflexively hate everything Trump does. 

It's almost like he has no guiding principles.

He's probably terrified someone might find those past words, honestly.

He'll have to act very outraged and say things about illegal wars and Trump overstepping authority and he won't mean a word of it. 

So far, French hasn't commented on X. He must be trying to figure out how to comment himself out of this logic pretzel. French would only condone intervention if a Democrat was in charge.

He's lacking the ability for self-reflection.

There must be a huge internal meltdown.

He's in mourning. 

That would be a real heartbreaker.

Now, they all just write or subscribe to the Bulwark.

