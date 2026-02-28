Poor Bill Kristol: Watching Trump Topple Dictators He's Fantasized About for Decades

So many are feeling all the emotions for Bill Kristol, who in another life would have loved today, but he can't love it now because he has to reflexively hate everything Trump does.

It's almost like he has no guiding principles.

OK, I laughed out loud. I'm not gonna lie. — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) February 28, 2026

Kristol rummaging through his own past words trying to find a place where he can say he backed Trump in wars he has longed for. — DangerZone (@HighwayToTheDZ) February 28, 2026

He's probably terrified someone might find those past words, honestly.

I'm thinking a lot about what this must be like for Bill Kristol as well. We took out Maduro. We're going to destroy Iran's military and Cuba is probably on deck in the next few months. It's got to be tearing him up inside to have to be opposed to this... — KMB (@KevinBlake30095) February 28, 2026

He'll have to act very outraged and say things about illegal wars and Trump overstepping authority and he won't mean a word of it.

I distinctly remember David French coming on your podcast and saying the main reason he was voting for Kamala because Trump would be an isolationist and desert our allies overseas. — jeb37 (@jonathanE37) February 28, 2026

So far, French hasn't commented on X. He must be trying to figure out how to comment himself out of this logic pretzel. French would only condone intervention if a Democrat was in charge.

Of all the "HELL, no, we aren't taking you back" moments he's going to experience over the rest of his life, this one is the most shadenfrued-tacular. — Yer Philosemitic Buddy Don (@prayerborne) February 28, 2026

A+



I sincerely hope he sees this and feels shame. — patrick (@TN_Patricoa) February 28, 2026

He's lacking the ability for self-reflection.

It must be tough to be Bill Kristol at a time like this. Being an anti-Trump neoconservative while Trump is attacking Iran must be like seeing that your ex went to Disneyland. — Ben Sixsmith (@BDSixsmith) February 28, 2026

Hang this in the Louvre https://t.co/fKtrZ7Y2Vu — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) February 28, 2026

There must be a huge internal meltdown.

He's in mourning.

It's like seeing your ex *got married* at Disneyland. — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) February 28, 2026

That would be a real heartbreaker.

His entire branch of the party started to die in 1988. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) February 28, 2026

Now, they all just write or subscribe to the Bulwark.

