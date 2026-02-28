The Left Says It 'Never Happens' – But Illegal Immigrant with Decades of Crimes Murders Woman in Fairfax

The man who killed a woman at a Fairfax County, Virginia bus stop not only had a lengthy criminal record, but he's also in America illegally. The Left claims that never happens, but alas, it apparently does. Also, it seems to happen often for something that never happens.

🚨 New: DHS officials say the man who is charged with killing a woman at a Fairfax County bus stop is an illegal immigrant.



DHS is calling on Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger to ensure the Fairfax County Sheriff cooperates with ICE and hands over the man who has a lengthy… https://t.co/8f34jGhgG7 — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) February 28, 2026

Many violent crimes, here illegally for 15 years while he was committing them, should have been gone long ago. But hey, I guess if a couple murdered innocents in Fairfax are the eggs you gotta break to make your inclusive, utopian omelet in which no laws exist 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/fzlIaUIutz — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 28, 2026

Sad to say, but that seems to be how Leftists see things.

Unbelievable but totally predictable https://t.co/PNK0vvVCTX — Scott T. Parkinson (@ScottTParkinson) February 28, 2026

Well, this is Virginia with their new Leftist Governor, so she will probably give him a police escort to the Governor's mansion and protect him from federal authorities.

Please continue to keep people informed about this since this will undoubtedly disappear from coverage by the media. — La historiadora (@nikkischampion) February 28, 2026

Good luck with that! The Marxist witch won’t allow justice to be served. That is one of her illegal voters. That’s how she stole the election along with mail in ballots. — Pamela Basilone (@PamelaBasilone) February 28, 2026

The scary part is that is probably true.

With that incompetent Sheriff, they won’t — American🇺🇸 (@Americanl0p) February 28, 2026

Is it incompetence or is it intentional?

He needs to stand trial here first! — SIDC1 (@SiDC1) February 28, 2026

Too bad he won't face the death penalty.

First, why has this person been in country for 16 years? Second, why does the left want to protect people like this from being deported? — Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) February 28, 2026

The Left want chaos and danger. They want to destroy America. They need illegals to cheat at election time.

Here we go again…what’s the narrative the demotards will come u with to make this guy out to be the victim🙄🙄🙄I hope he rots in jail! — Alisha Breslow☠️ (@AlishaBreslow) February 28, 2026

Your tweet to God's ears.

This can not be allowed to continue…these rogue Prosecutors must be held to account. I am so scared for my adult children, this is not the world I want them to live in. How did we get here?? — Ellen MS 🎗️🎄 🎅 (@ellen845) February 28, 2026

We got here because voters were complacent and didn't show up to vote or voted for people they didn't research. They didn't pay attention to what was happening in schools and in businesses and the Leftists took over every institution.

The only way to end this is to make the judges, politicians and parole board members feel the outcome of their decisions.



Need a super rich dude like @elonmusk to build a fund that would buy real estate nextdoor to those responsible for releasing the monsters into the world.… — The Perro Roboto (@85percentweare) February 27, 2026

This is a great idea. That's the only way they'll learn.

