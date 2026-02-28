VIP
Did Trump Say Our Goal in Iran Was Regime Change? Not so Fast...
Biden's Border Security Lie Was Such a Whopper That Not Even a Crowd...
President Trump's Tremendous State of the Union
US-Israel Launches Major Airstrikes on Iran; Operation Epic Fury
Trio of Democrat Senators Double Down on Making Illegal Aliens 'Numero Uno' Over...
New Kansas Anti-Transgender Driver’s License Law Has Some Saying ‘Go West, Young Them!’
Heated Rivalry Stans Discover Real Hockey Players Aren't Their Fanfic Boyfriends — Cry...
Ilhan Omar Claims US 'Loves' Striking Muslims During Ramadan—Gets Fact-Checked Into Oblivi...
Nice Business You've Got There... Be a Shame If Democrats 'Broke It Up'...
From NPR's Own Mouths (and Blood Tests): Extremely Low Testosterone – No Wonder...
'Queen' of Bobsled Kaillie Humphries Crowns Trump Support: Defends Women's Sports and Shut...
VIP
We Owe Charlie Kirk Better: Honoring His Legacy Instead of Betraying It
Mexican Cartels Terrified of Trump: On-the-Ground Reality in Mexico Shows Panic Overblown,...
Merger Madness: Brian Stelter Laughably Describes CNN As ‘Balanced and Fact-Based’ News Ne...

The Left Says It 'Never Happens' – But Illegal Immigrant with Decades of Crimes Murders Woman in Fairfax

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on February 28, 2026
Twitchy

The man who killed a woman at a Fairfax County, Virginia bus stop not only had a lengthy criminal record, but he's also in America illegally. The Left claims that never happens, but alas, it apparently does. Also, it seems to happen often for something that never happens. 

Advertisement

Sad to say, but that seems to be how Leftists see things.

Well, this is Virginia with their new Leftist Governor, so she will probably give him a police escort to the Governor's mansion and protect him from federal authorities. 

Recommended

Biden's Border Security Lie Was Such a Whopper That Not Even a Crowd of Dems Bought It
Doug P.
Advertisement

The scary part is that is probably true. 

Is it incompetence or is it intentional?

Too bad he won't face the death penalty.

The Left want chaos and danger. They want to destroy America. They need illegals to cheat at election time. 

Your tweet to God's ears.

Advertisement

We got here because voters were complacent and didn't show up to vote or voted for people they didn't research. They didn't pay attention to what was happening in schools and in businesses and the Leftists took over every institution. 

This is a great idea. That's the only way they'll learn. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DHS ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden's Border Security Lie Was Such a Whopper That Not Even a Crowd of Dems Bought It
Doug P.
Trio of Democrat Senators Double Down on Making Illegal Aliens 'Numero Uno' Over American Citizens
Warren Squire
US-Israel Launches Major Airstrikes on Iran; Operation Epic Fury
Sam J.
Ilhan Omar Claims US 'Loves' Striking Muslims During Ramadan—Gets Fact-Checked Into Oblivion
justmindy
Heated Rivalry Stans Discover Real Hockey Players Aren't Their Fanfic Boyfriends — Cry Harder
justmindy
New Kansas Anti-Transgender Driver’s License Law Has Some Saying ‘Go West, Young Them!’
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Biden's Border Security Lie Was Such a Whopper That Not Even a Crowd of Dems Bought It Doug P.
Advertisement