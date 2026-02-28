Jackson Hinkle Wonders Why Trump Bombs Iran When He Could Just Bomb LA Instead

Rashida Tlaib Echoes Iranian Regime Propaganda on School Strike, Sparks Calls for Deportat...
justmindy
justmindy | 1:10 PM on February 28, 2026
Jeff Lewis/AP Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Jackson Hinkle, apparently a influencer for the young, apparently wonders why Trump is bombing Iran when LA looks like this. Now, to be fair, LA is a whole mess. That's what happens when people like Gavin Newsom are in charge. The responses to this are hysterical.

It does seem like a lot, but if Jackson insists. 

Remember when the Left was against troops in American cities? Wonder what changed?

Fair point.

Apparently, he is responsible for all the ills of the world. 

When does the countdown start? Will Gavn Newsom be allowed to escape America to a country who will accept him or will he be imprisoned? So many questions.

Congress might object. 

Jackson might inadvertently be on to something. 

The last part, mostly. 

Please provide clarification, Jackson.

