Jackson Hinkle Wonders Why Trump Bombs Iran When He Could Just Bomb LA Instead

Jackson Hinkle, apparently a influencer for the young, apparently wonders why Trump is bombing Iran when LA looks like this. Now, to be fair, LA is a whole mess. That's what happens when people like Gavin Newsom are in charge. The responses to this are hysterical.

While Trump is attacking Iran, this is what Los Angeles looks like. pic.twitter.com/OsguSi7H6W — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) February 28, 2026

Look I’m not a fan of Gavin Newsom but even I think sending an F-35 to Sacramento would be excessive https://t.co/9QuVygJHdf — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) February 28, 2026

It does seem like a lot, but if Jackson insists.

sorry do we want trump deploying federal troops to california or not? https://t.co/tkWydkp9UK — Mike Solana (@micsolana) February 28, 2026

Remember when the Left was against troops in American cities? Wonder what changed?

Democrats attacked it already. That's what remains. https://t.co/4FmIrG40v2 — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) February 28, 2026

Fair point.

So, President Trump is responsible for the degradation of Democrat cities in Democrat states under the control of Democrat mayors and Democrat governors. Brilliant. https://t.co/vjEjhlGkz9 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) February 28, 2026

Apparently, he is responsible for all the ills of the world.

If you’re saying we need to remove these areas from the United States, then yes I agree. We give them the right to voluntarily leave. Then drone strikes. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/go57QXGROv — Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 28, 2026

When does the countdown start? Will Gavn Newsom be allowed to escape America to a country who will accept him or will he be imprisoned? So many questions.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



Not Gavin. Not Karen. But Trump... https://t.co/1ndkXYfkI0 — Sonnie Johnson (@SonnieJohnson) February 28, 2026

Speak to Governor Newsome about that. Stop trying to blame president Trump for things he has no control over in order to score political points https://t.co/NQDMB9tWSQ — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) February 28, 2026

I'm not saying a bomb is the worst idea, but LA is still sort of part of the US. https://t.co/uizSgyyVsy — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) February 28, 2026

Congress might object.

Los Angeles hates Trump and doesn't want his help.



Fix your own city that has been a craphole since the Coolidge administration. https://t.co/VxWfWsi9Av — Society Reviews ✝️🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@SocietyMovies) February 28, 2026

If you’re saying “bomb LA next”, I am listening 😀 https://t.co/ARGaifWYDE — Tommy (@E44Teddy) February 28, 2026

Jackson might inadvertently be on to something.

Talk to the POS named Gavin about that. Don't blame Trump. What's your point, Jackson? Do you have one, or are you just sowing division amongst the people? https://t.co/BnARQnfQ9f — FAFO The First (@FAFOtheFirst) February 28, 2026

The last part, mostly.

Dearest Russian Asset,

Please address all concerns for the unhoused population of Los Angeles to the offices of Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom, the two best-positioned to help those in need in their state.

All the best,

The Other 49 States https://t.co/15uT6KzuxY — Luther R. Abel (@lutherabel1) February 28, 2026

You want us to bomb LA? I'm not totally opposed. I'm just a little confused. — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) February 28, 2026

Please provide clarification, Jackson.

