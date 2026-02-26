Judge to Hear Arguments About Whether Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s Human Trafficking Case Is...
Miracle on Missouri Highway: Wrong-Way Somali Trucker Who Can't Read English Barely Avoids Catastrophe

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on February 26, 2026
Coconino County via AP

Yesterday, a video of a truck driver going the wrong way on a highway emerged. Thankfully, no one was injured, but that was only because of other careful drivers and a miracle. Now, we have more information about the driver. Not at all shockingly, the driver can't read road signs. 

And inevitably more people will die and people will say things much change and more than likely, things won't change.

Red states will crack down it. Blue states will not, but those drivers licensed in blue states can drive into red states and still cause catastrophe for voters who chose wise leaders. It's not fair.

That's a feature, not a bug and the way Tim Walz wants it.

It's certainly not good enough to risk being around drivers like this.

This is not just a Minnesota issue. They are stealing federal money all Americans pay in and giving it away to frauds in Minnesota and now they are giving licenses that endanger all Americans. Sorry, but Tim Walz can't be allowed to terrorize all America. 

The Democrats do not care. 

CRIME ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA MISSOURI TIM WALZ

