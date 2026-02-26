Miracle on Missouri Highway: Wrong-Way Somali Trucker Who Can't Read English Barely Avoids Catastrophe

Yesterday, a video of a truck driver going the wrong way on a highway emerged. Thankfully, no one was injured, but that was only because of other careful drivers and a miracle. Now, we have more information about the driver. Not at all shockingly, the driver can't read road signs.

🚨 BREAKING: The truck seen going high speeds the WRONG WAY down a Missouri highway is owned by a SOMALI IN MINNESOTA named Abdiwali Ahmed



SHOCKER!



Tim Walz's Minnesota granted the driver a license, and he can't even read ROAD SIGNS.



It's time to TOTALLY DEFUND Minnesota.… pic.twitter.com/eqEbpDtMn4 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 26, 2026

10 years ago people would have seen footage like this and said "These foreign drivers are going to kill someone" but that's already happened dozens of times and they are still driving. https://t.co/ub9gDY2pxM — Paul (@WomanDefiner) February 26, 2026

And inevitably more people will die and people will say things much change and more than likely, things won't change.

People are going to keep dying until the Trump admin is able to fully crackdown on this insanity. Or better yet, these states stop just allowing this to happen. https://t.co/RKEPdug7Sl — Real Political Data (@RealPData) February 26, 2026

Red states will crack down it. Blue states will not, but those drivers licensed in blue states can drive into red states and still cause catastrophe for voters who chose wise leaders. It's not fair.

If you’re still wondering why Minnesota is a disaster, look no further than yourself @GovTimWalz https://t.co/ARB0Rnp9TR — Peggy Clark 🇺🇸🇬🇷 (@pegjon14) February 26, 2026

That's a feature, not a bug and the way Tim Walz wants it.

They are killing off the population one big rig wreck at a time https://t.co/dZCqc74Rqi — Key🗝🇺🇸 (@CounterTheFraud) February 26, 2026

Somalis don't belong in America.



It cannot be more obvious than this. https://t.co/iERGxjwKsw — Evangelical Dark Web (@EvangelicalDW) February 26, 2026

Stuff like this is what I see in my mind's eye when people ask me, "Why don't you want to do over the road trucking anymore? The money is so good!" https://t.co/XAW3tVTubv — Blunty (@arkivx) February 26, 2026

It's certainly not good enough to risk being around drivers like this.

So now not only did he have a Minnesota CDL but the truck was owned by a Somali in Minnesota! 😡😤🤬 https://t.co/fhODMAJ5oK — TheRifleman (@TheRifleman11) February 26, 2026

The Somali fraud in Minnesota puts every American in great danger https://t.co/UuFGHJmdSF — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) February 26, 2026

This is not just a Minnesota issue. They are stealing federal money all Americans pay in and giving it away to frauds in Minnesota and now they are giving licenses that endanger all Americans. Sorry, but Tim Walz can't be allowed to terrorize all America.

Truck Driver was speeding at more than 40 MPH down a road going the WRONG DIRECTION in Missouri after being licensed a Driving License in Minnesota



I hope this is a wakeup call to Democrat Officials on what could happen when you give Migrants permits when they can't read english https://t.co/2OFxe5lKQC pic.twitter.com/WzUjMVaYq2 — Shawn Ashers (@ArcanesDreamer) February 26, 2026

The Democrats do not care.

