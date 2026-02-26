Misery Loves Company: Rapinoe Dumps on Olympic Glory to Remind Everyone She's Still Here

NBC News: Members of Team USA Expressing Regret for Laughing at Trump’s Joke
justmindy
justmindy | 10:30 PM on February 26, 2026
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

One of the most miserable women in America had to weigh in on the Women's hockey controversy because of course, she did. She's irrelevant now, so she's going to be sure to cash in on a new 15 minutes of fame.

Maybe other people on the team don't want Megan Rapinoe making decisions on who gets to visit. Doesn't matter. Apparently, what Megan says goes. She must be a joy to live with.

If you ever need someone to rain on your parade, Megan is your girl. 

Feminists like Megan always talk about not trying to 'impress the male gaze'. For someone who says stuff like this, she sure cares a whole lot what men are thinking and saying about her. 

Megan has fellow travelers in her Karen's travail. Heh. 

She has a real warped sense of right and wrong.

The 'Misery People' is the perfect name for them. They are always griping and complaining. 

She loathes everything about America.

They'll flip that opinion as soon as it is no longer politically convenient and they need a new cudgel.

No one should listen to her.

