Misery Loves Company: Rapinoe Dumps on Olympic Glory to Remind Everyone She's Still Here

One of the most miserable women in America had to weigh in on the Women's hockey controversy because of course, she did. She's irrelevant now, so she's going to be sure to cash in on a new 15 minutes of fame.

Former US Olympian Megan Rapinoe:



"I know what happens in those locker rooms. People get brought in, you have no say. To have the President on the phone, you get yourself wrapped in this moment. For me, the choice point is like, I would've never as a captain or a leader on my… pic.twitter.com/5ivEBX1gHX — PuckEmpire (@puckempire) February 26, 2026

Maybe other people on the team don't want Megan Rapinoe making decisions on who gets to visit. Doesn't matter. Apparently, what Megan says goes. She must be a joy to live with.

Nothing kills fun and/or a hard on like Megan Rapinoe. Her 15 minutes were up years ago! https://t.co/z8na7cWoZv — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 27, 2026

If you ever need someone to rain on your parade, Megan is your girl.

She is insufferable https://t.co/hOqYItxqz8 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 27, 2026

Feminists like Megan always talk about not trying to 'impress the male gaze'. For someone who says stuff like this, she sure cares a whole lot what men are thinking and saying about her.

Regardless of “being in the moment” they all had plenty of opportunities to apologize afterwards and not a single “I’m sorry” was uttered between anyone in that group and that will always be disappointing. https://t.co/MtND8c79Tw — Hana 🏀 (@HanaHoops) February 27, 2026

Megan has fellow travelers in her Karen's travail. Heh.

That’s crazy coming from someone who wants boys in girls bathrooms growing up https://t.co/Zrag5VLS7g — TK 🦁 (@PSU_TK) February 27, 2026

She has a real warped sense of right and wrong.

The Misery People are so self-absorbed as to lack any self-awareness that all their bitching and whining has sucked all the air out of the "celebrate the women's gold medal" room. Congrats, you absolute clowns. https://t.co/mn9rzpoLcE — Lowell George Washington (@deanriehm) February 27, 2026

The 'Misery People' is the perfect name for them. They are always griping and complaining.

She has made it clear many times. She hates her country. Who cares what she says. https://t.co/7AUbthMGzH — Ryan M (@inthe250_) February 27, 2026

She loathes everything about America.

Im glad they now agree that men should not be in a womens locker room https://t.co/VLex2hLItb — Jack (@jack_grube) February 27, 2026

They'll flip that opinion as soon as it is no longer politically convenient and they need a new cudgel.

She will always be a pathetic coward and clown #usa https://t.co/RA746VA3cH — Sigla004🇺🇸🦅⚔️ (@Sigla004) February 27, 2026

No one should listen to her.

