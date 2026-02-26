WTF?! Abigail Spanberger Might Want to Address Her Connection to This 'Terrifying' Cohort...
CBS News' Anti-ICE DACA Headline Is a DOOZY Especially Once You See How...
Results Are in: America Ditches Democrats After Trump State of the Union
VIP
Josh Shapiro Proves Once Again That Democrats Don't Believe in Adulting. Period.
WHOA: Hillary Clinton's Non-Answer Under Oath About Epstein Sure Sounds Like She Threw...
Here's Nancy Pelosi's Biggest Complaint About Trump's SOTU ('the Midterm Ads Write Themsel...
DataRepublican PERFECTLY Breaks Down Why Republicans Are Slow-Walking the SAVE Act in MUST...
And BOOM: Dana Loesch UNLOADS on Candace Owens Simp Accusing Her and Others...
Leader John Thune SHREDDED After Republicans Discover What He Made Time for INSTEAD...
'Play This on Repeat'! Dems at the SOTU Have Already Made a GREAT...
Rashida Tlaib Didn't Think We'd Find Out What She Chanted at SOTU -...
Nancy Pelosi Wants to Make It Clear She Was NOT in Congress for...
Stephen Miller TORCHES Obama Hack Jon Favreau in BRUTAL Smackdown About Dems Putting...
Hoppin' Mad Joe Walsh Croaks Out Demented Rant to Tiny Gathering of Freaky...

Mary Trump: 'Straight-Up Nazi.' The Internet: 'Straight-Up Jealous Niece' Living Off the Family Name

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on February 26, 2026
meme

Mary Trump hates Donald Trump, but the only reason anyone knows her is because her father was Donald Trump's brother. Imagine hating a man so much you've made a whole career (and a website) detailing your disdain for him, but also knowing you can't live without said man. What a sad existence.

Advertisement

Sounds like jealousy. 

It's all that hate seeping out of her pores.

It's better to pity her than to censure her. 

Recommended

DataRepublican PERFECTLY Breaks Down Why Republicans Are Slow-Walking the SAVE Act in MUST-Read Thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

Trump is not fascist at all, but Mary aligns with the Left, that most certainly is. 

It's absolutely ludicrous.

All of the other Trump women are so lovely. She certainly got the short end of the ugly stick. 

How will he go on?

Advertisement

She is just one of many, unfortunately. 

They serve nothing of purpose. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP KURT SCHLICHTER LIBERAL MEDIA MARYLAND MENTAL HEALTH SOCIALISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DataRepublican PERFECTLY Breaks Down Why Republicans Are Slow-Walking the SAVE Act in MUST-Read Thread
Sam J.
WTF?! Abigail Spanberger Might Want to Address Her Connection to This 'Terrifying' Cohort Started in 2018
Sam J.
WHOA: Hillary Clinton's Non-Answer Under Oath About Epstein Sure Sounds Like She Threw Bill Under the Bus
Sam J.
CBS News' Anti-ICE DACA Headline Is a DOOZY Especially Once You See How Badly They Buried the Lede
Sam J.
Here's Nancy Pelosi's Biggest Complaint About Trump's SOTU ('the Midterm Ads Write Themselves')
Doug P.
Rashida Tlaib Didn't Think We'd Find Out What She Chanted at SOTU - Deaf Peeps Just Proved Her WRONG
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

DataRepublican PERFECTLY Breaks Down Why Republicans Are Slow-Walking the SAVE Act in MUST-Read Thread Sam J.
Advertisement