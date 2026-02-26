Mary Trump: 'Straight-Up Nazi.' The Internet: 'Straight-Up Jealous Niece' Living Off the Family Name

Mary Trump hates Donald Trump, but the only reason anyone knows her is because her father was Donald Trump's brother. Imagine hating a man so much you've made a whole career (and a website) detailing your disdain for him, but also knowing you can't live without said man. What a sad existence.

Advertisement

If Donald's SOTU was the rhetorical representation of his fascism, this banner is the visual representation of it.



Straight-up Nazi: pic.twitter.com/aQDdOK2qPj — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) February 25, 2026

Her dad (Fred Trump Jr.) died of alcoholism after after squandering his chance to help run the family business. His sickness and personal decisions severely lessened her inheritance. She hates her uncle (Donald Trump) over money, nothing more, nothing less. https://t.co/2evYi4m2u8 — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) February 26, 2026

Sounds like jealousy.

She’s incredibly ugly and weird https://t.co/mdIbe6daDY — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 26, 2026

It's all that hate seeping out of her pores.

As miserable as you think Mary 🇺🇸Trump is, she has considerably less joy in her life than that.



A lot less. 😆 https://t.co/FJvdr8x0CG — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) February 25, 2026

It's better to pity her than to censure her.

No fascist country would let you do this, but ok. https://t.co/4DsTZiZXwC — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 26, 2026

You look more like a fascist than Trump. https://t.co/8UgntX0Ot8 — Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) February 25, 2026

Trump is not fascist at all, but Mary aligns with the Left, that most certainly is.

Aside from the performative mean-mugging and "look at me I'm angry and edgy" nonsense, it's the idea that they honestly believe the "fascist Nazi" schtick is a winner - that this somehow moves the ball forward. It's diametrically opposite - as regressive as rhetoric can be. https://t.co/iWfQE6TNgx — Jason Beale (@jabeale) February 25, 2026

It's absolutely ludicrous.

The UGLY Trump https://t.co/19gy66lbT4 — Dash Riprock 🇺🇸 (@PhilMcCrackin44) February 25, 2026

All of the other Trump women are so lovely. She certainly got the short end of the ugly stick.

You have no idea what "real fascism" is, you miserable, sad, sad cow... https://t.co/3IKRuhYgbN — Freespirit Gal 🦋 (@GalFreespirit) February 26, 2026

He won't recover from this https://t.co/xRG9YvVvFr — Jonnie Baker (@MrJonnieB) February 26, 2026

How will he go on?

Donald probably doesn’t bring her up during the holidays or any family gatherings. And I don’t blame him. https://t.co/dQtxwbEQHg — Qynton. 🚛🚚🛻🇨🇦🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@Qynton) February 26, 2026

Advertisement

The poster child of white liberal women's mental illness https://t.co/D2V1zPziBJ — Brian Kennedy (@Brian_Kennedy) February 25, 2026

She is just one of many, unfortunately.

This is the extent of their rhetoric



They are schoolchildren mentalities, and particularly daft ones at that https://t.co/J2jQWqsHow — EF Comix (@11975MHz) February 25, 2026

True definition of a Lunatic white liberal woman! The cancer of society. https://t.co/A52s58s6AX — Acehole69 (@JohnFlynnII) February 26, 2026

They serve nothing of purpose.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.