She’s Literally Crying Over It – Jayapal’s Emotional Breakdown Outside SOTU Exposes Democrat Priorities

The Democrats hosted a pity party for themselves outside the 'State of the Union' last night and shouted into microphones. Since not one person was actually tuning into that mess, the Trump Rapid Response team was kind enough to provide some of the more hilarious clips. First up was Pramila Jayapal crying because Republicans won't allow her to trans kids. Jayapal apparently has a child who is trans. No shock there.

SICK!



Pramila Jayapal is boycotting President Trump's State of the Union to fight for the gender mutilation of children. pic.twitter.com/wOUmtzFP9D — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 25, 2026

This woman is almost weeping because Trump doesn't want her to sterilize kids. It's so strange.

If this woman was shouting on street corner, you’d tell your kids to avert their eyes https://t.co/rCuTgFCHwH — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 25, 2026

She absolutely needs mental health care and that is not hyperbole.

Let's check in on the very sane Democrats who missed #SOTU2026, shall we? https://t.co/YixJqO1qfS — C. Douglas Golden (@CillianZeal) February 25, 2026

Yeah your trans kids are killing other kids by mass shootings that's what they do they don't need supported we don't need any more mass shootings thanks to your Democrat Party trans kids ideology https://t.co/EU3NGHaC5U — Tallie 756 (@JonesTalli31388) February 25, 2026

It's almost like giving mentally ill children massive amounts of hormones will not go well.

It may just be the lighting but I can’t unsee it. pic.twitter.com/8zBanniScI — Jake (@i_am_jake510) February 25, 2026

Thank God…her hatred would contaminate the Great Hall. — Beverly Campora❌🍊truth social @Bevc323 (@BeverlyCampora) February 25, 2026

I have a dream. That one day, the mutilated children, when they realize the harm done to them by people they trusted, act accordingly. — I am Sheeple - Baaaaa (@iamsheeple) February 25, 2026

What would the country look like if she was President? pic.twitter.com/d2lF9sAezY — Rick's (@making_news1) February 25, 2026

Perish that thought! What a nightmare.

She has a "transgender daughter", and yet lectures you on how to raise your kids. She is a failed parent. — Nathan Thompson (@truthprevials) February 25, 2026

She is a living version of this emoji 🥴 — BeauKev (@Partisimo) February 25, 2026

These people are truly sick — AmericaFirst (@45isMyP0TUS) February 25, 2026

These people are sick and possessed — Victor (@V1ctory2112) February 25, 2026

As Trump said during the State of the Union, they should be ashamed of themselves.

I'm glad Jayaoal is openly supporting all the trans school mass shooters. We all know how Democrats love criminals. Democrats promote mental illness these days too. The look on Tim McBride's face about the girl who detransitioned was great. — John Martin (@Joneemartian) February 25, 2026

McBride is another Democrat sick puppy.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal says conservatives are "just jealous" of trans people,



"Those who fight against trans people are just jealous of the freedom that they have taken to be fully who they are."pic.twitter.com/QugSJLkJKD — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) February 17, 2026

Just a little flashback to a week ago when Jayapal said Republicans are jealous of 'trans' people and that is why they don't want kids to be mutilated. Whatever, girl.

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

