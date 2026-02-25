Sen. Murphy's Stage Border Collapses: Patriot Storms In, Yells 'Go Trump!' and Calls...
She’s Literally Crying Over It – Jayapal’s Emotional Breakdown Outside SOTU Exposes Democrat Priorities

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on February 25, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Democrats hosted a pity party for themselves outside the 'State of the Union' last night and shouted into microphones. Since not one person was actually tuning into that mess, the Trump Rapid Response team was kind enough to provide some of the more hilarious clips. First up was Pramila Jayapal crying because Republicans won't allow her to trans kids. Jayapal apparently has a child who is trans. No shock there. 

This woman is almost weeping because Trump doesn't want her to sterilize kids. It's so strange.

She absolutely needs mental health care and that is not hyperbole.

It's almost like giving mentally ill children massive amounts of hormones will not go well.

Perish that thought! What a nightmare.

As Trump said during the State of the Union, they should be ashamed of themselves.

McBride is another Democrat sick puppy.

Just a little flashback to a week ago when Jayapal said Republicans are jealous of 'trans' people and that is why they don't want kids to be mutilated. Whatever, girl. 

