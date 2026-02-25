Mullin to Bernie Sanders: 'What Have You Been Doing Your Whole Life?' — Viral Takedown Goes Nuclear

Markwayne Mullin was discussing his disgust with the American healthcare system, the cost for consumers and his desire to make changes that weren't socializing medicine. Apparently, he was boring Bernie Sanders and Sanders said as much. Mullin didn't take too kindly to that.

Senator Mullins FIRED BACK after Bernie Sanders took a cheap shot, and it did NOT end well for the octogenarian socialist:



Markwayne: "God forbid we change and go after and try to fix our broken system. Anyways, I ranted too long."



Sanders: "Yes, you did."



Markwayne: "I'm… pic.twitter.com/Q50pokaKT4 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) February 25, 2026

Mullin had a great point. Sanders always talks about change, yet he's been in government for decades. Why didn't he do something to fix it?

I've been waiting for someone to point that out. 🔥🤌 https://t.co/dJS0NmBKww — Kenny Powers🇺🇸 (@Kenn_Fn_Powers) February 25, 2026

Sanders learned today Mullin is not the one to mess with.

Bernie got roasted in the end. https://t.co/YXL5bodZKs — Jennifer Peitz 🇺🇸. MAGA. American. (@JenniferNPeitz) February 25, 2026

Bernie is just another commie who got rich off of big dummies who actually think he wants to change the world. With his fat pocketbook? He's very happy with the status quo.

😂👏🏻😂👏🏻😂🔥 This was a beautiful take down! We have to keep calling them out in public! https://t.co/Ufwq6x0w8x — My 2Cents (@My2Cents8) February 25, 2026

Good on Mullin for telling it like it is. We need more truth tellers in government.

respect your elders, unless it's a lazy communist who's never done a damn job in his life... FCK BERNIE https://t.co/99ogBTvBkh — Beau Bryant (@GenX_rules) February 25, 2026

@SenMullin who was heroic in the battle to ensure that sick young children across America received medicine through the Pediatric Priority Voucher Program, which lying @BernieSanders opposed & held up by falsely claiming that it was a “gift to big pharma.” The facts proved… https://t.co/FdfnmdbnVs — William Rapfogel (@WRapfogel) February 25, 2026

Oh he picks the system all right he picks the system to enrich himself and his buddies. pic.twitter.com/WK3VTRhYqm — Michael Gundersen (@gundy46060) February 25, 2026

Bernie is happy to enrich himself off the system. He doesn't even complain about millionaires anymore because he is one.

We need term limits pic.twitter.com/AyqBChPlXE — AJ (@AndyJordan64) February 25, 2026

Bernie Sanders is part of the problem. Anyone who had been in those seats for 15+ years is a problem. — Bearcub (@bens28386) February 25, 2026

bernie has never had a private sector job. He has lived off of the tax payer his entire career. Also, he used to rail against "millionaires and billionaires", but since becoming a millionaire, he only rails against "billionaires". — 5ini5ter (@5ini5ter) February 25, 2026

I think Bernie truly believes that his old-man-in-a-bathrobe-yelling-GET-OFF-MY-LAWN persona is his secret sauce.

I guess Vermontonians dig it 🤷‍♀️ — Ann Adamson (@AnnDiegoUSA) February 25, 2026

It's obnoxious.

Love this. Bernie is a perfect example of the mediocre rising to prominence through the use of Marxist tropes and identity politics. About time someone told him off. Thank you , @SenMullin — Guitarslinger (@guitarslinger_7) February 25, 2026

It's been a long time coming.

