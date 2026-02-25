Mullin to Bernie Sanders: 'What Have You Been Doing Your Whole Life?' — Viral Takedown Goes Nuclear

Ilhan's Latest Stunt Backfires – Her ICE-Harassing Guest Arrested After Defying Police at...
justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on February 25, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Markwayne Mullin was discussing his disgust with the American healthcare system, the cost for consumers and his desire to make changes that weren't socializing medicine. Apparently, he was boring Bernie Sanders and Sanders said as much. Mullin didn't take too kindly to that.

Mullin had a great point. Sanders always talks about change, yet he's been in government for decades. Why didn't he do something to fix it?

Sanders learned today Mullin is not the one to mess with.

Bernie is just another commie who got rich off of big dummies who actually think he wants to change the world. With his fat pocketbook? He's very happy with the status quo.

Good on Mullin for telling it like it is. We need more truth tellers in government.

Bernie is happy to enrich himself off the system. He doesn't even complain about millionaires anymore because he is one.

It's obnoxious.

It's been a long time coming. 

It's been a long time coming.

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

BERNIE SANDERS BIG PHARMA HEALTHCARE MARKWAYNE MULLIN SOCIALISM

