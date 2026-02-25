Canadian Paper: SOTU Was a Zoo, and Team USA Were the Monkeys
Clean Up on Aisle TDS! Allow Chuck Schumer to Explain Why Dems Didn't...
Don't Miss Our MASSIVE State of the Union VIP Sale
Trump Celebrates America While Democrats Melt Down
Dep Reps and Other Despicable Lefties Mock the Awarding of Medals to Veterans...
Schumer, Jeffries Sweat As Trump Speech Proves They've Lost It
Looks Like the Dems' Anti-American Antics Helped Move the Speech Approval Needle in...
Gavin Newsom Called Out for His Racist Comments ... by Cornell West
Chris Cuomo Suddenly Discovers WH Athlete Visits Are 'Politicized'—But Only When It's Trum...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Compares Last Night's Events to Prove Politics Is Now 'Normal...
VIP
Big Props to the Director of This SOTU Feed for Camera Switch During...
Dems State of the Swamp Circus: Thong-Wearing Giraffe Brags About ICE Busts ......
No Clap, No Empathy: Democrats Stay Seated While Mother of Murder Victim Weeps...
Third Strike for Ro Khanna on Epstein Files: Viral Photo Was Hermès, Not...

One Lone Sane Democrat Found – Nation Stunned, Colleagues Still Screaming Into the Void

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on February 25, 2026
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

Whatever therapy John Fetterman received when he struggled with his mental health after winning his seat in the Senate, should be required for all Democrat politicians because it absolutely fixed his broken brain. The man is literally carrying the Left as the only sane person among them.

Advertisement

Truly, if the Left can't appreciate those people and their heartbreak, they really have lost the plot. 

Respect where it is due.

Recommended

Clean Up on Aisle TDS! Allow Chuck Schumer to Explain Why Dems Didn't Stand for Americans Over Illegals
Doug P.
Advertisement

It's very clear the crazy wing is winning. Literally, Fetterman is the only exception.

The man who only wears shorts and hoodies is their only hope.

Advertisement

When he was first elected, it didn't seem that way, but he has been a welcome surprise.

It's a sad commentary on the Democrat Party there is only sane man in the whole group. 

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY JAMES WOODS JOHN FETTERMAN STATE OF THE UNION TED CRUZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Clean Up on Aisle TDS! Allow Chuck Schumer to Explain Why Dems Didn't Stand for Americans Over Illegals
Doug P.
Canadian Paper: SOTU Was a Zoo, and Team USA Were the Monkeys
Brett T.
Gavin Newsom Called Out for His Racist Comments ... by Cornell West
Aaron Walker
Dep Reps and Other Despicable Lefties Mock the Awarding of Medals to Veterans During Trump's SOTU
Doug P.
Third Strike for Ro Khanna on Epstein Files: Viral Photo Was Hermès, Not CIA Headquarters
justmindy
Looks Like the Dems' Anti-American Antics Helped Move the Speech Approval Needle in Trump's Direction
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Clean Up on Aisle TDS! Allow Chuck Schumer to Explain Why Dems Didn't Stand for Americans Over Illegals Doug P.
Advertisement