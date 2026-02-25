One Lone Sane Democrat Found – Nation Stunned, Colleagues Still Screaming Into the Void

Whatever therapy John Fetterman received when he struggled with his mental health after winning his seat in the Senate, should be required for all Democrat politicians because it absolutely fixed his broken brain. The man is literally carrying the Left as the only sane person among them.

🚨 BREAKING: Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) says he was one of the Democrats to stand up for Iryna Zarutska and Erika Kirk at Trump's State of the Union



"Even Erika Kirk. Can't we just be more kind to a WIDOW? How can't we acknowledge that?" 💯



"I clapped for the family that lost… pic.twitter.com/VMCMIBY8VC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 25, 2026

Truly, if the Left can't appreciate those people and their heartbreak, they really have lost the plot.

For the record I don’t hate Democrats. I hate that so many of them behave like hysterical toddlers.



Democrat Senator John Fetterman and I disagree on several policy points, but he is a gentleman. He is one of the few, if any, Democrats left whom I respect. https://t.co/onvvZdg3xZ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 25, 2026

Respect where it is due.

Why is he the only Democrat willing to show basic human decency? https://t.co/uTd4SPBpzh — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 25, 2026

Anyone who has an interest in US politics will have seen the rise of John Fetterman. A Democrat who has no time for identity politics and speaks common sense, he represents an entirely different party to AOC and the Squad.

It will be interesting to see which wing prevails. https://t.co/f14FN1Y5Zd — Ian O'Doherty (@OdohertyI64991) February 25, 2026

It's very clear the crazy wing is winning. Literally, Fetterman is the only exception.

Fetterman is a common sense Democrat.



We saw more of them 15 years ago. https://t.co/1FxLdmGvfn — The Moderate Case (@TheModerateCase) February 25, 2026

It’s becoming strangely clear that the man I once called Lurch, is being groomed by the White Hats as the new face of the Democratic Party. Granted it’s an ugly mug but I’ll gladly take him over those other Hags any day. https://t.co/Aje9tMc5QU — OGAn0n661 (@OgAn0n661) February 25, 2026

Is it just me or has John Fetterman turn out to be "the" refreshing breeze in a sea of stink in the Democratic Party? https://t.co/rYhjaiQEvi — Peter Grandich (@PeterGrandich) February 25, 2026

The man who only wears shorts and hoodies is their only hope.

If only all politicians could be as sensible as Fetterman, who refuses to be a lemming. https://t.co/IifWOCvtJ0 — Bob “The BS Show” Sansevere (@bobsansevere) February 25, 2026

What being a mature adult looks like: https://t.co/NgGVupC5oN — Nichole Liza (@nicholelizaq) February 25, 2026

John Fetterman, the only democrat with any decency left. You can disagree on policies but still be a decent person. Respect 🫡 https://t.co/OWZYtJbkWj — Biohope Pawcio (@pawcio2009) February 25, 2026

When he was first elected, it didn't seem that way, but he has been a welcome surprise.

John Fetterman has one thing that most democrats in office do not…

Common sense. https://t.co/zLo89vRA15 — Stormy Miles (@LNMBUSA) February 25, 2026

It's a sad commentary on the Democrat Party there is only sane man in the whole group.

