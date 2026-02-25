No Clap, No Empathy: Democrats Stay Seated While Mother of Murder Victim Weeps in Congress

Sometimes, it's funny to laugh and joke about how awful the Democrats have become. They all have such brain and soul rot that if you don't laugh, you'll cry. This story, however, is just too sad for words and the fact the Democrats would not stand up in solidarity with this young woman's family just shows how they have lost the plot. They truly have no semblance of empathy left.

NOW - Democrats refuse to stand for Anna Zarutska, the mother of Iryna Zarutska. pic.twitter.com/rB2atshSk1 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 25, 2026

President Trump honored the mother of Ukrainian immigrant Iryna Zarutska and promised to pass laws ensuring career criminals remained in jail in her honor. As a reminder, Iryna was killed on public transportation in North Carolina by a deranged madman. Republicans stood up and applauded the brave mother. Democrats sat on their sour behinds and glared or looked bored. How disgusting.

Imagine wearing a Ukrainian Flag pin and your entire Democrat Party won’t stand up for Iryna who was murdered in cold blood. https://t.co/MEQHUz10QX pic.twitter.com/mvEtQfYdSf — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) February 25, 2026

I guess he only cares about Ukrainian people NOT in America.

Like I don't get what democrats are doing politically here. It's so easy to just stand and clap for a victims mother and it costs them nothing to do it. Instead they sit, angerly while a mother cries which costs them something.



They are truly evil people. https://t.co/ESU6r4kwPR — Paul (@WomanDefiner) February 25, 2026

It's hard for sane people to fathom the depravity of the Democrat's behavior.

Yeah they probably don’t like cynically using her daughters death to push a racist narrative https://t.co/ausjwq0vjA — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) February 25, 2026

Um, the Mother is there and standing. She chose to come there. The least the Democrats could do is stand and honor her.

What racist narrative? The problem is soft on crime policies that allow violent criminals back out on the street. Those policies are overwhelmingly supported by Democrats. Is it Evan's contention that career violent criminals are always Black because if it is, that is the actual racist part. Trump didn't mention anything about the race of the criminal, but Evan sure did.

Are these Democrats scumbags or what? https://t.co/mB6Xa9aJYl — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 25, 2026

Realize they want the next Iryna Zarutska to be your wife, sister, mother, or daughter, and they think it’s funny https://t.co/5RR1pF5ItR — Vials🕊️ (@hisbelovedsleep) February 25, 2026

The dems aren't smart, cold, or calculating. Worse than evil, they're just stupid. This was the dumbest thing they could've done. This is far and away stupider than their refusal to stand for the little boy with terminal cancer who was made an honorary Secret Service Agent. https://t.co/3kITmUVDr0 — KG (@interstatejuche) February 25, 2026

They get worse every year.

What is the point of not honoring her. What do you gain from it. How is your soul so twisted by hatred of the right and Trump that you can’t acknowledge and respect the mother of a murder victim. They mocked us for being shocked at her death and they continue being ghouls. https://t.co/EgPTkDXHTD — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) February 25, 2026

They genuinely believe the black guy is the victim of “systemic racism” that he should have been on the street and everyone of his victims is just collateral to realize their Utopia. https://t.co/rwfhowAmtU — Richard B Short (@RichardBShort) February 25, 2026

This is the part conservatives need to grasp and accept. The Democrats want this. The only way to beat them is to vote them out.

