No Clap, No Empathy: Democrats Stay Seated While Mother of Murder Victim Weeps in Congress

justmindy
justmindy | 11:35 AM on February 25, 2026
Photo via Iryna Zarutska's Instagram

Sometimes, it's funny to laugh and joke about how awful the Democrats have become. They all have such brain and soul rot that if you don't laugh, you'll cry. This story, however, is just too sad for words and the fact the Democrats would not stand up in solidarity with this young woman's family just shows how they have lost the plot. They truly have no semblance of empathy left.

President Trump honored the mother of Ukrainian immigrant Iryna Zarutska and promised to pass laws ensuring career criminals remained in jail in her honor. As a reminder, Iryna was killed on public transportation in North Carolina by a deranged madman. Republicans stood up and applauded the brave mother. Democrats sat on their sour behinds and glared or looked bored. How disgusting.

I guess he only cares about Ukrainian people NOT in America.

It's hard for sane people to fathom the depravity of the Democrat's behavior.

Um, the Mother is there and standing. She chose to come there. The least the Democrats could do is stand and honor her. 

What racist narrative? The problem is soft on crime policies that allow violent criminals back out on the street. Those policies are overwhelmingly supported by Democrats. Is it Evan's contention that career violent criminals are always Black because if it is, that is the actual racist part. Trump didn't mention anything about the race of the criminal, but Evan sure did.

They get worse every year.

This is the part conservatives need to grasp and accept. The Democrats want this. The only way to beat them is to vote them out.

