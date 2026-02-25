Sen. Murphy's Stage Border Collapses: Patriot Storms In, Yells 'Go Trump!' and Calls Him a Scumbag

Serves him right ... Senator Chris Murphy was trying to give a silly speech ahead of the State of the Union, and a protestor broke through his 'border' and took over. Kind of ironic.

An American patriot runs on stage during Chris Murphy's SOTU boycott: “Go Trump! Go Trump!"



🤣 pic.twitter.com/agn42K4MRT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 25, 2026

That didn't go how he planned. Heh.

What in the world is to his left? https://t.co/wsBbBpNP9D — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) February 25, 2026

Ironically, Democrats should have had a secure border to protect their stage https://t.co/6c0ku42s2m — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 25, 2026

At least this 'illegal' didn't kill anyone or get a CDL and wreck a truck. Senator Murphy got off pretty unscathed compared to what many Americans have faced with the Democrat's open border.

"Hey @ChrisMurphyCT, you're a scumbag." That could've been one of his kids after he left his family for his side piece last year. https://t.co/dh11OwPJTk — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 25, 2026

Democrats got a tiny taste of their own medicine tonight. https://t.co/1sQLKBWfpT — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 25, 2026

To be fair, it is pretty entertaining. They probably didn't mean to make comedy sketches, but their speeches were more cringe than any SNL skits lately.

😂 😝 He said what every normal American feels. You’re a scumbag. https://t.co/LHvn2NBRMP — Loving Life (@Socalfamof5) February 25, 2026

"Hey Murphy, you're a scumbag" so good https://t.co/Y1xcWcQUjC — Cosimo Morelli (@CosimoMorelli) February 25, 2026

No lies were told. Give the protestor points for honesty, at least.

New nickname unlocked.

So the Dems will protect their borders. https://t.co/bsvZs4yOLP — Ryan Arnold 🇺🇸 (@ryan_arnold936) February 25, 2026

Dude fix your collar buddy https://t.co/RxrrzvzEDl — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) February 25, 2026

He's trying to look edgy.

Whatever it is, it isn't working. Oof.

Democrats literally standing with illegal aliens rather than Americans! — AverageAmerican (@Average00037367) February 25, 2026

Excellent!

I hope the Demons keep yapping about illegals. More proof they care NOTHING about Americans! — kwest (@kwestconservat1) February 25, 2026

That should be crystal clear to any American paying attention by now.

We need more of this.



Hey Dems, notice this was nonviolent? I bet you were just so angry about this huh? — Brad (@BradTakesOn) February 25, 2026

I’d love to see the ratings on that circus… — ROThornhill (@ROThornhill8) February 25, 2026

Let's face it, most people who tuned in just did so to mock.

Who dressed this turd? — HawkeyePilot (@HawkeyePilot) February 25, 2026

Probably the woman he left his wife for if the truth were known.

Chris Murphy is scum! He cheated on his wife with a coworker! He ended up leaving his wife and family for his coworkers/lover!

He is not a moral person! — Julie (@JulieMatth27690) February 25, 2026

Democrats continue to show America they do not work for the people , period ! — Bedfsh (@bedeagleeye) February 25, 2026

Every day in new and unique ways, Democrats show they hate actual Americans.

