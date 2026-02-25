OOF! Joy Reid Personifies Today's Democrat Party With Sing-A-Long -- Where No One...
Sen. Murphy's Stage Border Collapses: Patriot Storms In, Yells 'Go Trump!' and Calls Him a Scumbag

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on February 25, 2026
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Serves him right ... Senator Chris Murphy was trying to give a silly speech ahead of the State of the Union, and a protestor broke through his 'border' and took over. Kind of ironic. 

That didn't go how he planned. Heh.

At least this 'illegal' didn't kill anyone or get a CDL and wreck a truck. Senator Murphy got off pretty unscathed compared to what many Americans have faced with the Democrat's open border.

To be fair, it is pretty entertaining. They probably didn't mean to make comedy sketches, but their speeches were more cringe than any SNL skits lately. 

No lies were told. Give the protestor points for honesty, at least.

New nickname unlocked.

He's trying to look edgy. 

Whatever it is, it isn't working. Oof.

That should be crystal clear to any American paying attention by now.

Let's face it, most people who tuned in just did so to mock.

Probably the woman he left his wife for if the truth were known.

Every day in new and unique ways, Democrats show they hate actual Americans.

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

