Chris Cuomo Suddenly Discovers WH Athlete Visits Are 'Politicized'—But Only When It's Trump, Not Carter

Christopher Cuomo is mad the gold winning Men's Olympic team is being politicized. Um, ok? Inviting them to the White House is now wrong for some reason? Did he feel that way when the 1980 team visited Jimmy Carter?

I wish they weren't being politicized as they were last night https://t.co/IqrfFev3fl — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) February 25, 2026

1980 Miracle on Ice Team after winning 🥇 with Jimmy Carter at the White House. They flew on Air Force One.



….nobody, and I mean nobody, said a word. pic.twitter.com/uD62A735ov — Top Hof (@PaulHof51133601) February 25, 2026

Oh, so it wasn't a problem then, but now suddenly it's a problem.

The word is celebrated. Just like President Carter and Vice President Mondale celebrated the 1980 team. pic.twitter.com/wp53Qj7yfQ — Jason Krump (@JasonKrump) February 25, 2026

Back then, it was simply being patriotic.

Now do Obama:



Examples from Obama’s State of the Union events



At the 2014 State of the Union Address, Obama invited Jason Collins, a professional basketball player who was the first openly gay male athlete in a major U.S. team sport, as one of his guests in the First Lady’s… — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) February 25, 2026

It's (D) different when Democrats do it.

I wish you had another brain cell to keep that one company — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) February 25, 2026

you cant be this retarded, can you Fredo? — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) February 25, 2026

Oh, he can and he is.

You mean like these women?? pic.twitter.com/zdIv2e4qrB — SLWells (@wells_sl) February 25, 2026

Celebrated.



That's also what celebrating them on the highest stage would look like.



It's only "politicized" if you hate Trump. — Rural Revival (@RuralRevive) February 25, 2026

The only people politicizing it are insane Leftists.

More double standards from the left. https://t.co/SefJDiW8IV — eRIC (@wazzu603) February 25, 2026

If loving America and being celebrated by the whole country at the state of the union is political towards Republicans, Democrats are so screwed. Democrats are going to look back and really regret giving Republicans a monopoly on patriotism — T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) February 25, 2026

It's a concerted choice the Left made.

If being a proud American is political, thats on democrats, not republicans, it used to be a value SHARED by the MAJORITY of the country... pic.twitter.com/7jomfWjGAS — Tired of the willfully ignorant.. (@kemicalkid19) February 25, 2026

Its obvious that Democrats really don't like this Country. All they managed to do was make arses of themselves. Again. — Bluesteel (@Backtheblue911) February 25, 2026

This is such a dumb take. This team just brought home Gold Medals for the first time in 46 years, and they were honored by the duly-elected President of the United States in front of the entire U.S. Congress. Only people with a loser-mentality would think this way. https://t.co/XGjarVBy3E — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 25, 2026

If the shoe fits ...

Honest question, should no athletes who win titles visit the White House as has been done for generations? Do you believe it should be ended? Why is this political and the past forty years of athlete visits were not? https://t.co/SRt5XoX4ah — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 25, 2026

Athletes can only visit when a Democrat is in the White House. Then, it's patriotic. Otherwise, it's a transgression against the nation.

