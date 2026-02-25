Trump Celebrates America While Democrats Melt Down
Dep Reps and Other Despicable Lefties Mock the Awarding of Medals to Veterans...
Schumer, Jeffries Sweat As Trump Speech Proves They've Lost It
Looks Like the Dems' Anti-American Antics Helped Move the Speech Approval Needle in...
Gavin Newsom Called Out for His Racist Comments ... by Cornell West
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Compares Last Night's Events to Prove Politics Is Now 'Normal...
VIP
Big Props to the Director of This SOTU Feed for Camera Switch During...
Dems State of the Swamp Circus: Thong-Wearing Giraffe Brags About ICE Busts ......
No Clap, No Empathy: Democrats Stay Seated While Mother of Murder Victim Weeps...
Third Strike for Ro Khanna on Epstein Files: Viral Photo Was Hermès, Not...
Cameraman Goes Full Savage Mode: Zooms on Rep. McBride Like 'Exhibit A' in...
Ilhan Omar: Trump Murdered 2 Minnesotans—Says the Lady Whose 'Abolish ICE' Frenzy REALLY...
Karoline Leavitt Rattles Off a List of Everything Dems Did NOT Deem Worthy...
OOF! Joy Reid Personifies Today's Democrat Party With Sing-A-Long -- Where No One...

Chris Cuomo Suddenly Discovers WH Athlete Visits Are 'Politicized'—But Only When It's Trump, Not Carter

justmindy
justmindy | 2:15 PM on February 25, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Christopher Cuomo is mad the gold winning Men's Olympic team is being politicized. Um, ok? Inviting them to the White House is now wrong for some reason? Did he feel that way when the 1980 team visited Jimmy Carter?

Advertisement

Oh, so it wasn't a problem then, but now suddenly it's a problem.

Back then, it was simply being patriotic. 

It's (D) different when Democrats do it.

Recommended

Gavin Newsom Called Out for His Racist Comments ... by Cornell West
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Oh, he can and he is.

The only people politicizing it are insane Leftists. 

It's a concerted choice the Left made.

Advertisement

If the shoe fits ...

Athletes can only visit when a Democrat is in the White House. Then, it's patriotic. Otherwise, it's a transgression against the nation. 

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CHRISTOPHER RUFO DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP STATE OF THE UNION WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gavin Newsom Called Out for His Racist Comments ... by Cornell West
Aaron Walker
Dep Reps and Other Despicable Lefties Mock the Awarding of Medals to Veterans During Trump's SOTU
Doug P.
Looks Like the Dems' Anti-American Antics Helped Move the Speech Approval Needle in Trump's Direction
Doug P.
Oh Honey, No: Ilhan Omar Tries to Troll President Trump, Ends Up the Butt of the Joke
justmindy
Cameraman Goes Full Savage Mode: Zooms on Rep. McBride Like 'Exhibit A' in Trump's Transgender Roast
justmindy
Third Strike for Ro Khanna on Epstein Files: Viral Photo Was Hermès, Not CIA Headquarters
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Gavin Newsom Called Out for His Racist Comments ... by Cornell West Aaron Walker
Advertisement