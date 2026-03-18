Hochul Begs Billionaires to Come Home— Iowahawk Counters with Bounty for Every 'Fugitive' Captured in FL

Earlier today, we told you about Kathy Hochul basically begging New Yorkers to stay in New York. In the wake of her interview, Iowahawk is suggesting a new program and it's hilarious.

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I'm excited to announce a $1000 bounty for every fugitive runaway billionaire you capture in Florida and return to New York https://t.co/Ay07gO0NCM — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 18, 2026

There's only one man for this mission to save New York pic.twitter.com/Z7QuYkVydb — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 18, 2026

No one can hide from Dog.

Our studies studies show that many New York millionaires who switched to low price"bargain brands" like Florida are now regretting it. Because only New York provides the kind of high touch personalized tax attention that discerning millionaires crave — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 18, 2026

Oh, New York will certainly give their money its utmost attention.

Florida underground railroad is going to be brilliant... pic.twitter.com/LmyhsgYLIL — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) March 18, 2026

When NYC refugee billionaires find out Hochul got bananas below $10 per banana, they’ll come running back. — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) March 18, 2026

Honestly, what does Florida have except all those beaches, lakes, springs, family fun entertainment and no state income tax. Heh.

They will soon propose an "Anti wealthy people running away from our confiscatory taxes bulwark." pic.twitter.com/go6pEKM29T — Ima_Pseudonym (@ima_pseudo41406) March 18, 2026

Here’s photographic evidence of my capture of a runaway New York bilionaire in Florida. (Totally not AI, I swear.) Please send me $1000. pic.twitter.com/sa3ij3nYZu — Toro Bravo (@F1torobravo) March 18, 2026

Folks are already warming up.

She blames everyone but Dem politicians/legislation. It's so sad.



People/businesses are fleeing NY in record numbers because of politics. Full stop.



Dems are the problem... not the solution. — WestHarlm (@WestHarlm) March 18, 2026

That's a feature, not a bug.

Kath forgot the first rule of socialism-



Rich people don’t voluntarily pay for socialism — SM (@Scottymcmahon22) March 18, 2026

She is such an idiot. I'm too old to move now, but just my New York State income taxes that I paid this year would have paid for a good chunk of a place in Florida or Tennessee.

New York needs a DOGE movement in the worst way. — Len Gostkowski (@johnqpublius) March 18, 2026

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That's terrifying to consider, actually.

At least she's honest that NY is a welfare state and that the money isn't going to provide any return other than keeping and adding people to the government dole. — Jay (@jayhup) March 18, 2026

Maybe if you'd quit pissing on our heads and tell us it's raining your tax base wouldn't be "eroded". — Voyd (@VoydBrendle) March 18, 2026

Maybe if she stopped thinking taking people's money would fix the problems in New York, that would be a good start.

We’re getting a mite bit crowded her in FL so the more New Yorkers you can send back the better. — Delightful me (@bebe_strange) March 18, 2026

Is this more than they pay for pythons? — Joe Duarte (@ValidScience) March 18, 2026

The billionaires: how much are you getting paid to bounty hunt us? We'll double it if you leave us alone. — bird cheat (@birdcheat) March 18, 2026

That's capitalism for you.

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