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Hochul Begs Billionaires to Come Home— Iowahawk Counters with Bounty for Every 'Fugitive' Captured in FL

justmindy
justmindy | 2:25 PM on March 18, 2026
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Earlier today, we told you about Kathy Hochul basically begging New Yorkers to stay in New York. In the wake of her interview, Iowahawk is suggesting a new program and it's hilarious.

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No one can hide from Dog.

Oh, New York will certainly give their money its utmost attention.

Honestly, what does Florida have except all those beaches, lakes, springs, family fun entertainment and no state income tax. Heh.

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Folks are already warming up. 

That's a feature, not a bug.

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That's terrifying to consider, actually. 

Maybe if she stopped thinking taking people's money would fix the problems in New York, that would be a good start.

That's capitalism for you. 

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