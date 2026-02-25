Third Strike for Ro Khanna on Epstein Files: Viral Photo Was Hermès, Not...
Ilhan Omar: Trump Murdered 2 Minnesotans—Says the Lady Whose 'Abolish ICE' Frenzy REALLY...
Karoline Leavitt Rattles Off a List of Everything Dems Did NOT Deem Worthy...
OOF! Joy Reid Personifies Today's Democrat Party With Sing-A-Long -- Where No One...
Nancy Pelosi Stammers and Dodges After CNN Presses Her About Trump's 'Insider Trading'...
VIP
Choosing Sides: Trump Got Democrats to Admit That Illegal Aliens Come First, Not...
Oh Honey, No: Ilhan Omar Tries to Troll President Trump, Ends Up the...
Sen. Murphy's Stage Border Collapses: Patriot Storms In, Yells 'Go Trump!' and Calls...
She’s Literally Crying Over It – Jayapal’s Emotional Breakdown Outside SOTU Exposes Democr...
Scott Jennings: SOTU Dems Refusing to Prioritize Americans Over Illegal Aliens Is a...
Puck Off, Symone! MS NOW's Sanders Says USA Hockey Players Were Trump’s SOTU...
Optic of the YEAR! Trump Got Dems to Give Away Their Main Priority...
Tennessee Gubernatorial Hopeful Lies About Marsha Blackburn Men's Hockey Congrats, Scores...
CNN: ICE Surge in Minneapolis Left People Not Only Traumatized but Financially Hard...

Cameraman Goes Full Savage Mode: Zooms on Rep. McBride Like 'Exhibit A' in Trump's Transgender Roast

justmindy
justmindy | 10:30 AM on February 25, 2026
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

It's hard to tell if the camera person last night was truly the best in their field ever or an evil genius. Either way, this zoom in was a stroke of genius.

Advertisement

Was it transphobia or just telling the truth?

It was brilliant television.

The camera operator was living for that moment. 

Recommended

Third Strike for Ro Khanna on Epstein Files: Viral Photo Was Hermès, Not CIA Headquarters
justmindy
Advertisement

As are most Democrats.

The jokes write themselves.

The Emmy for best camera work during a political speech goes to that camera operator.

Advertisement

Let's be honest.

To be clear, nobody wants to see that.

The merciful thing to do is get them help, not play along with their delusion.

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS STATE OF THE UNION TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Third Strike for Ro Khanna on Epstein Files: Viral Photo Was Hermès, Not CIA Headquarters
justmindy
Oh Honey, No: Ilhan Omar Tries to Troll President Trump, Ends Up the Butt of the Joke
justmindy
OOF! Joy Reid Personifies Today's Democrat Party With Sing-A-Long -- Where No One Sang Along
Grateful Calvin
Karoline Leavitt Rattles Off a List of Everything Dems Did NOT Deem Worthy of SOTU Applause
Doug P.
Scott Jennings: SOTU Dems Refusing to Prioritize Americans Over Illegal Aliens Is a GOP Campaign Ad
Warren Squire
Sen. Murphy's Stage Border Collapses: Patriot Storms In, Yells 'Go Trump!' and Calls Him a Scumbag
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Third Strike for Ro Khanna on Epstein Files: Viral Photo Was Hermès, Not CIA Headquarters justmindy
Advertisement