Cameraman Goes Full Savage Mode: Zooms on Rep. McBride Like 'Exhibit A' in Trump's Transgender Roast

It's hard to tell if the camera person last night was truly the best in their field ever or an evil genius. Either way, this zoom in was a stroke of genius.

the camera pans to Rep. Sarah McBride as Trump pushes transphobia pic.twitter.com/wY0iophksf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2026

Was it transphobia or just telling the truth?

this is admittedly hilarious https://t.co/iEHBup1KNv — mika 🍓 ( ^ω^) (@__twinkbreaker) February 25, 2026

Tim McBride needs have his prostrate checked https://t.co/OxvqzNRBeV — Victor (@VictorFaculty32) February 25, 2026

Hey Tim, how did it feel being the only mentally ill man pretending to be a woman?@Rep_McBride https://t.co/fntBwQpjGw — Xappeal (@_Tweetiez) February 25, 2026

The cameraman zooming in on Sarah McBride as President Trump condemns transgenderism is DIABOLICAL.



💀💀 pic.twitter.com/w0BgO5U77w — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) February 25, 2026

It was brilliant television.

"In 3..2..1; Zoom in on the man pretending to be a woman" pic.twitter.com/aXbqF2oeWU — mwrldn (@mwrldn) February 25, 2026

Key and peele would be proud. 😂 pic.twitter.com/LDmegiCdZ7 — BestLife805 (@Lovin805Livin) February 25, 2026

When you zoom in far enough pic.twitter.com/fPb3NwMx0B — 1st Cav (@Cav1Cav) February 25, 2026

dude had the time of his life pic.twitter.com/lZuwkPZExX — Snaggle Puss (@Snaggle97776422) February 25, 2026

The camera operator was living for that moment.

His name is Tim McBride. He is profoundly mentally ill, as are the people who voted for him. — CitizenSigmaX (@CitizenSigma) February 25, 2026

As are most Democrats.

Sarah McBride? My eyes aren’t so good anymore, but that looks more like Sarah McGroom to me pic.twitter.com/GJcZQ6FAVq — Aristofoneez (@Aristofoneez) February 25, 2026

The jokes write themselves.

🚨 THAT CAMERAMAN DESERVES A MEDAL AND A RAISE!! 😂💀💀

Trump dropping truth bombs on transgender madness… and the camera instantly zooms in on Sarah McBride – a grown biological MAN in a dress – looking like he just got caught in the headlights.

Absolute cinema. No escape. No… — I don't care (@zeuswifhatcto) February 25, 2026

The Emmy for best camera work during a political speech goes to that camera operator.

It was AMAZING! But don’t forget the based Fox Producer that actually made them cut to it.



Brilliant on both parts👌🏼🇺🇸 — Eric Spracklen 🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) February 25, 2026

That cameraman absolutely chose violence the entire SOTU 😂 — Thomas Shields (@TRS_Actual) February 25, 2026

The camera man was the best Democrat troll ever. — Rochellemaryn 🌹🕊️ (@RochelleAz) February 25, 2026

Let's be honest.

I don’t know why a man thinks he can grow his hair long, put on lipstick and wear a dress and that makes him a woman. Lets face it, if he pulled his pants down (or dress up) he still has a you know what. — Sandy (@Steelmagnolia62) February 25, 2026

To be clear, nobody wants to see that.

There can be compassion for those suffering from mental illness and hope that they are able to find the treatment that they so desperately need, but the solution is not to force others to play into their fantasy. It does not help them and it does not help the people forced to do… — The Darkest Expanse (@VEventHorizonV) February 25, 2026

The merciful thing to do is get them help, not play along with their delusion.

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

