Designated Survivor: The New Ultimate Excuse for Skipping Anything – Thanks, Rep. Thompson

Oh, thank goodness, the Republic will go on.

I’ve been selected as a designated survivor for tomorrow’s State of the Union, so I won’t be there in person, but I’ll be watching. Americans deserve accountability for the militarization of ICE, terrorization of our communities and killing of American citizens. pic.twitter.com/ig3cFdQcCV — Rep. Mike Thompson (@RepThompson) February 23, 2026

Going to start sending this to people when they invite me to something I don't feel like attending. https://t.co/4HPr9oiwEC pic.twitter.com/BjSGAN5vSc — Jesse Arm (@Jesse_Leg) February 24, 2026

This is the perfect excuse to get out of jury duty.

Gonna start calling myself the designated survivor when my wife takes the kids to birthday parties https://t.co/oVkWHzpeEq — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) February 24, 2026

Husband hack: tell your wife you're the 'designated survivor' and go on a different plane than her and the kids. Start vacation early.

Paulette Jordan just won the Democratic primary for designated survivor in Idaho. Meaning, she's now positioned to become the first female designated survivor of Idaho--and the first Native American designated survivor in the US https://t.co/4n8QeSVUgS pic.twitter.com/ndCVakuXOC — David Weigel (@daveweigel) February 24, 2026

👀 i have since learned that congress selects designated survivors so that in case something happens during the state of the union, there’s someone with institutional knowledge left to keep the legislative branch going



(this is separate from the designated survivor in the… https://t.co/nEUCKnD5GB — Oriana González (@OrianaBeLike) February 24, 2026

Give us all a break and a better choice than this guy.

Hellmann’s has selected Damin Toell as designated survivor https://t.co/vS5h6UZEaC — Damin Toell (@damintoell) February 24, 2026

Obviously.

When I worked for Sen Hatch he was the designated survivor because he was third in line to the President as Senate Pro Tem (and wanted to go to bed anyway)



Having this person nobody has ever heard of as "designated survivor" is hilarious - were the janitors all busy? https://t.co/fg8YrfdxGL — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) February 24, 2026

Honestly, the janitors are more trustworthy.

when I fly in the exit row https://t.co/pihX3WMDqx — Brett (@BrettRedacted) February 24, 2026

BREAKING: In the event that the Capitol is destroyed by aliens, Chinese hypersonic missiles, or an unhinged white liberal woman the Democrats have identified Rep Mike Thompson as their most important member. AOC had hoped to be picked but her colleagues picked the California… https://t.co/hEYzzHYcLa pic.twitter.com/RQZei8mDS3 — @amuse (@amuse) February 24, 2026

AOC hardest hit.

Incredible graphic. The Vice-Chamberlain of the Household should start doing one when they’re held hostage at Buckingham Palace during the King’s Speech https://t.co/A0M5b7v1tU — James Heale (@JAHeale) February 24, 2026

Hey dude, sorry I couldn't make your happy hour. I'm the Designated Survivor. https://t.co/bIsqLuUvVM — James Laverty (@JamesLaverty45) February 24, 2026

Doesn’t telling the world you’re the designated survivor defeat the purpose of being the designated survivor https://t.co/Mo8PK1xTuE — Abby Ronson (@abbyronson) February 24, 2026

One would think.

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

